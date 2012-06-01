Our Best Pork Recipes
Easy seasonings, sauces and stuffings add flavor in our recipes for pork tenderloin, pork chops and more.
Pork Tenderloin with Pears and Potates
Weeknight-friendly pork tenderloin, pears, potato and onion bake on the same pan—dressed in maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic and herbs.
Beer-Braised Smoked Pork Chops and Cabbage
This vibrant combination of beer-braised pork chops and cabbage makes a simple one-pan dinner, but if you want to go all German, buttered steamed potatoes are an excellent complement to this dish.
Jamaican Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli-Peach Slaw
Broccoli slaw mix is the quick cheat in this colorful, weeknight-simple recipe that's festive enough to serve to friends.
Beer-Glazed Grilled Pork Chops
An easy brine makes for practically guaranteed juiciness in these thick grilled pork chops. The recipe comes from Kansas City chef Colby Garrelts, who likes to throw fruit like peaches on the grill, too.
Soy-Ginger Pulled Pork with Tangy Sesame Slaw
Your crew will love this Asian twist on classic pulled pork. Feeding a crowd? Swap the sesame buns for slider rolls, and you'll get twice as many sandwiches.
Roasted Pork with Apple-Walnut Salsa
Who knew a pork shoulder seasoned with just salt and pepper could be so scrumptious? The recipe comes chef Marshall Paulsen of Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe. The salsa recipe makes a very generous amount of the apple salsa, about 4 cups. It will keep fine for a day or so in the refrigerator to eat with leftovers, or just halve the recipe if you don't think you'll use it all. Any leftover pork makes a mean sandwich.
Pork Chops with Grapes and Onions
This dinner for two is weeknight-easy. Use bone-in chops for the best flavor and serve with mashed potatoes or rice.
Porketta
This moist pork roast preps quickly, then grills slowly as the herbs and garlic tucked inside work their way throughout the meat, leaving a blast of Italian flavor. Originally published in Midwest Living in 1992, it made our list of all-time best recipes in 2012.
Milk-Braised Pork with Cheesy Grits
There are a lot of ingredients in this spruced-up comfort-food dish, but trust us, it's worth the effort for a weekend treat. The recipe from Michael Watz of Chicago was a finalist in our Best of the Midwest® recipe contest.
Pork and Tomatillo Pozole
Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup thickened with hominy. This version, from Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, only gets better the next day, so keep extra slaw around for round two.
Grilled Pork with Cranberry Chutney
This sweet-and-savory recipe features a Circle B Ranch product called Marina's Cranberry Chutney. Buy it at circlebranchpork.com or just substitute another chutney.
Shredded Pork Posole
Hominy is the signature ingredient in this traditional, chililike Mexican soup.
Char Siu Pork Belly Buns
This recipe from chef Karen Bell of Milwaukee's Bavette La Boucherie is a weekend-long event—but a fun project that's well worth the effort. Rich, hoisin-glazed pork belly nestles in soft white steamed buns with cilantro and pickled veggies.
Spice-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin
Pumpkin-pie spice gives an autumnal twist to a classic brown sugar barbecue rub in this simple, oven-roasted tenderloin.
Pork Chops with Curried Plum Glaze and Grilled Plums
This fruity spin on barbecued pork chops is special enough for company but ready in less than 45 minutes. For a complete meal, pair the recipe with a rice salad or simple steamed green beans or broccoli.
Flash-Braised Pork Chops with Apples and Cream
Braising sounds slow, but it can be weeknight-fast. After a skillet sear, pork rib chops and apples simmer in cider for 10 minutes. A swirl of cream and Dijon makes a luscious pan gravy at the end.
Sticky Asian Pork Wrap
A $1,000 winner in our annual recipe contest, this colorful sandwich from Lori McLain of Denton, Texas, is a flavor twist on a classic Midwestern tenderloin sandwich.
DIY Sausage
Want to know how the sausage gets made? Mix your own Italian, chorizo, breakfast sausage and more, and you'll never wonder again. It's way easier than you think!
Balsamic Pork with Potato Pierogi
A simple balsamic reduction dresses up pork tenderloin and frozen pierogi (stuffed Polish noodle dumplings).
Lemon-Rosemary Pork Loin with Cherry Sauce
The classic fruit and pork combo gets a bold update: Slather the meat with a paste of garlic, mustard, lemon and rosemary, then serve with ruby red cherries. This recipe multiplies easily for entertaining.
Pork Tenderloin with Mushrooms and Onions
You can have this comforting winter supper dish on the table in less than an hour, but it's nice enough to serve to company with steamed veggies and mashed potatoes. The recipes comes from Gunflint Lodge in Grand Marais, Minnesota.
Garlic Pork and Sweet Potato Hash
Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes with this one-skillet pork and sweet potato recipe.
Chinese Five-Spice Marinated Pork Satay
Although it sounds like it would be burn-your-mouth-hot, the five-spice powder in this fall comfort food is actually a mild blend that commonly consists of star anise, anise seed, cloves, cinnamon and ginger.
Chilean Pork Roast
At Chef Camp in Minnesota, this spiced pork roast is cooked over open coals, but we've streamlined it for the oven. It's fantastic, especially with grilled pineapple or Pineapple-Lemongrass Chutney.
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos
Cumin- and orange-perfumed pulled pork tastes great topped with sliced green onion, jicama and our salsa verde.
Skillet Pork and Apple Mini Meat Loaves
Patrice Hurd of Bemidji, Minnesota, says this moist, sweet and tangy comfort food reminds her of Sunday dinner at her grandmother's in northern Minnesota. Best of all, it's fast.
Mojo Pork Chops with Fruit Salsa
Mojo is a Caribbean marinade made with citrus and garlic. If this jumbo chop cut dwarfs your appetite, cut the meat from the bone and share. The peppy pineapple and mango salsa almost hogs the spotlight—it's good enough to eat like a salad.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Root Beer
A surprise ingredient, root beer, adds sweetness to this roast and its dark sauce. Try leftover pork in quesadillas or stir it into ramen noodles.
Wine-Marinated Pork Roast
Garlic, fennel, fresh herbs and white wine infuse this pork roast with flavor. If you like, set aside half the meat to make Thai-Style Pork Salad later in the week. Pimiento Corn Muffins, mashed potatoes and broccoli make perfect sides.
Lynn's Best Herb-and-Garlic Pork
Midwest Living Test Kitchen Director Lynn Blanchard prepares her pork roast with garlic and fresh-from-her-garden herbs. Lynn recommends that you not peek at the roast during grilling: Opening the lid slows cooking.
Crispy Honey-Mustard Pork Chops
A quick chill in the fridge lets the marinade thicken and adhere to the pork chops. Serve the chops with Sweet Beet Chutney.
Pork and Veggie Oven Stew
Thyme, oregano and lemon-pepper seasoning flavor this oven-baked stew, which includes potatoes, pork, corn and green beans. Like even more corn? We love corn muffins with this dish.
Sweet on a Pig
Cider-molasses marinade perks up slices of grilled pork loin in this sizable sandwich.