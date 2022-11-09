Midwest Living Winter 2022 Recipes

<p>These sweet and slightly spicy pickled carrots created by Shelly Westerhausen Worcel, author of Platters and Boards, should be made at least 24 hours ahead of time so they have time for their flavors to develop. Although they will stay good in the fridge for over a week, they may lose some crunch after a couple of days.</p> <p>Related: The No-Fail Relish Tray is Here</p>