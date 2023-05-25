Midwest Living Summer 2023 Recipes
Our summer issue brings you recipes from a Chicago burger chef, plus exciting in-season ideas for corn and cherries.
Rajas with Corn Tacos
Rajas is a classic Mexican taco filling made of charred poblano peppers that are steeped in seasoned cream. This version includes sweet corn, too, to balance the smoke and spice.
Spinach-Farro Salad with Cherries
This simple salad is a healthy entree for lunch or a light supper. Tangy goat cheese plays well with the sweet cherries.
Good Afternoon Burger
This recipe comes from Mustard Seed Kitchen in Chicago, where chef Erick Williams serves burgers that remind him of his childhood—thick, juicy and grilled. You may want to make a smaller patty, but don't skimp on the pickle mayo—it alone is a keeper.
Blue-and-Gold Breakfast Cornbread
Served with a dollop of yogurt and a river of maple syrup, this mildly sweet cornbread is an unexpectedly delicious alternative to pancakes or waffles. Seek out blue cornmeal online or in well-stocked specialty markets.
Cherry Clafouti
Clafouti is a simple French dessert made with fruit covered with a not-to-sweet, custard-like batter. Make it for dessert, or to round out a brunch menu.
Fried Trout with Cherry-Pecan Salsa
You've never had a salsa like this one! Try it spooned over cornmeal-crusted, pan-fried fish.
Corn Skewers with Chimichurri
We love these playful pops, but it almost goes without saying: You could also just slather full cobs with herby chimichurri as a side dish.
Cherry Lime Gin Rickey
Made with fresh cherries, this rosy version of a classic gin rickey has a lower ratio of gin, so it drinks breezier (not boozier).
Parmesan Polenta with Roots and Shoots
This polenta method is set it (aside) and (almost) forget it—leaving your hands free to roast beets, dress them in balsamic vinegar and rinse a fistful of summer greens and herbs.
Eton Mess
This classic British dessert is the no-bake, no-cook, no-fuss dessert your summer has been waiting for—a delicious mishmash of strawberries, whipped cream and (purchased) meringues.
Succotash Salad with Smoked Trout
Put aside any memories of bland, overcooked succotash. In this delicious center-plate salad, salty smoked trout plays off the sweetness of fresh corn and a maple-laced dressing.
Cornmeal-Crusted Picnic Chicken with Blueberry Mostarda
Dredged in cornmeal and masa harina, this gluten-free "fried" chicken keeps its crunch longer, so it's perfect on summer outings. Pack it in the basket with a jar of tangy mostarda—Italian fruit "mustard," or in this case, blueberries simmered with wine, mustard seeds and black pepper.
