Midwest Living Summer 2022 Recipes
Grilled veggies and mains with a worldly twist, fruit-forward dishes, party-pleasing drinks and desserts: Our summer recipes capture dynamic flavors you'll savor all season long.
Summer Chicken Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette
Heap a platter with butter lettuce, poached chicken, green beans, avocado, berries, chives and basil. (The cooked components are easily made ahead.) Admire your creation, then douse it in berry-pink vinaigrette.
Peruvian Ceviche
This bright, refreshing recipe is the ultimate no-cook party food. Cincinnati chef Jose Salazar shares the secrets to the ceviche served at his restaurant Mita's.
Tip: In ceviche, the acid in lime juice alters the proteins in fish, mimicking what happens during cooking. But it's still technically raw, so use only the freshest, high-quality seafood. Salazar suggests buying sustainable seafood from Whole Foods Market or a fishmonger.
Earl Grey Strawberry Shortcakes
Tea leaves speckle the shortcakes and infuse the whipped cream, giving this favorite summertime dessert a pinkies-up twist.
Ice Cream Sandwiches
These ice cream sandwiches will take you back to hot summer days as a kid. Use a light touch when you assemble them, as the rich cookies are a bit fragile.
Mushroom-Arugula Pizza
Pizza night just got an upgrade. Use purchased fresh pizza dough for ease and top it with fresh mushrooms and peppery arugula.
Pimm's Cup for a Crowd
Made with a gin-based liqueur called Pimm's No. 1, this old-timey summer cocktail calls for fizzy lemonade and a salad bowl of garnishes—strawberries, cucumbers, oranges and herbs.
Chermoula Halibut Skewers
Chermoula is an herby, lemony sauce found across North Africa. When making kabobs, remember that some ingredients cook faster than others. Keeping skewers segregated by ingredient will yield perfectly flaky fish, tender zucchini and not-mushy tomatoes.
Mojo Pork Chops with Fruit Salsa
Mojo is a Caribbean marinade made with citrus and garlic. If this jumbo chop cut dwarfs your appetite, cut the meat from the bone and share. The peppy pineapple and mango salsa almost hogs the spotlight—it's good enough to eat like a salad.
Quick-Pickled Strawberries
This tangy-sweet condiment is a clever use for slightly jostled or past-peak berries. Serve with a charcuterie board or spoon them over toasted bread with goat cheese, honey and thyme leaves.
Vietnamese Grilled Eggplant
Eat this peak-summer dish as a side or a meatless main. Eggplant and bell peppers are grilled au naturel—all the fun comes in the finish, when the vegetables are showered in mint, basil and peanuts and drizzled liberally with a sauce called nuoc cham.
Roasted Stone Fruit
This versatile recipe pairs equally well with breakfast dishes, entrees—even desserts. Our favorite application? Chop it after roasting to top toast spread with goat cheese.
Arugula-Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
When it's too hot for lentil soup, put the quick-cooking pulse to good use in this nutritious, meat-free salad.
Chicken Shawarma with Israeli Salad
Tuesday can have tacos. Make Saturday shawarma night, with a warm pita wrapped around spice-crusted chicken thighs, parsley-flecked Israeli salad and a swoop of the creamiest tahini.
Smashed Potatoes with Arugula Pesto
Pesto gets an assertive makeover when you trade the basil for peppery arugula. Toasting the walnuts adds depth to the pesto's flavor.
Lamb Burgers with Romesco
Romesco is a garlicky Spanish sauce made of almonds, tomato and roasted red peppers. Here, it takes the place of ketchup on a spiced lamb burger topped with goat cheese. (Note: You can definitely make this burger with ground beef if you aren't a fan of lamb.)
Double-Ripple Strawberry Ice Cream
This jam-swirled recipe is inspired by one from David Lebovitz' cookbook, The Perfect Scoop, that also calls for sour cream. If you're feeling adventurous, serve with a little cracked black pepper on top.
Lemon Shrimp Pasta with Wilted Arugula
This recipe is fresh and fast—just what you need on a hot summer's night (or any night at all). Wilting the arugula into the warm pasta softens its peppery flavor.
Any-Flavor Margarita
A traditional margarita calls for tequila, orange liqueur and a tart jolt of lime juice (plus a sweetener, if you like). Stop at that—or start playing. Our any-flavor recipe has you covered!