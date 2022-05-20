Midwest Living Summer 2022 Recipes

By Hannah Agran May 20, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Carson Downing

Grilled veggies and mains with a worldly twist, fruit-forward dishes, party-pleasing drinks and desserts: Our summer recipes capture dynamic flavors you'll savor all season long. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Summer Chicken Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Heap a platter with butter lettuce, poached chicken, green beans, avocado, berries, chives and basil. (The cooked components are easily made ahead.) Admire your creation, then douse it in berry-pink vinaigrette.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Peruvian Ceviche

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This bright, refreshing recipe is the ultimate no-cook party food. Cincinnati chef Jose Salazar shares the secrets to the ceviche served at his restaurant Mita's

Tip: In ceviche, the acid in lime juice alters the proteins in fish, mimicking what happens during cooking. But it's still technically raw, so use only the freshest, high-quality seafood. Salazar suggests buying sustainable seafood from Whole Foods Market or a fishmonger.

3 of 18

Earl Grey Strawberry Shortcakes

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tea leaves speckle the shortcakes and infuse the whipped cream, giving this favorite summertime dessert a pinkies-up twist.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These ice cream sandwiches will take you back to hot summer days as a kid. Use a light touch when you assemble them, as the rich cookies are a bit fragile.

5 of 18

Mushroom-Arugula Pizza

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pizza night just got an upgrade. Use purchased fresh pizza dough for ease and top it with fresh mushrooms and peppery arugula.

Related: Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes

6 of 18

Pimm's Cup for a Crowd

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Made with a gin-based liqueur called Pimm's No. 1, this old-timey summer cocktail calls for fizzy lemonade and a salad bowl of garnishes—strawberries, cucumbers, oranges and herbs.
 
Related: Easy, Breezy Drinks to Keep You Cool All Summer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Chermoula Halibut Skewers

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chermoula is an herby, lemony sauce found across North Africa. When making kabobs, remember that some ingredients cook faster than others. Keeping skewers segregated by ingredient will yield perfectly flaky fish, tender zucchini and not-mushy tomatoes.

8 of 18

Mojo Pork Chops with Fruit Salsa

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mojo is a Caribbean marinade made with citrus and garlic. If this jumbo chop cut dwarfs your appetite, cut the meat from the bone and share. The peppy pineapple and mango salsa almost hogs the spotlight—it's good enough to eat like a salad.

9 of 18

Quick-Pickled Strawberries

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tangy-sweet condiment is a clever use for slightly jostled or past-peak berries. Serve with a charcuterie board or spoon them over toasted bread with goat cheese, honey and thyme leaves.
 
Related: Throw a Strawberry Party with These Recipes!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Vietnamese Grilled Eggplant

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eat this peak-summer dish as a side or a meatless main. Eggplant and bell peppers are grilled au naturel—all the fun comes in the finish, when the vegetables are showered in mint, basil and peanuts and drizzled liberally with a sauce called nuoc cham.

11 of 18

Roasted Stone Fruit

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This versatile recipe pairs equally well with breakfast dishes, entrees—even desserts. Our favorite application? Chop it after roasting to top toast spread with goat cheese.

Related: Easy Work-from-Home Lunches You'll Make on Repeat

12 of 18

Arugula-Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When it's too hot for lentil soup, put the quick-cooking pulse to good use in this nutritious, meat-free salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Chicken Shawarma with Israeli Salad

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tuesday can have tacos. Make Saturday shawarma night, with a warm pita wrapped around spice-crusted chicken thighs, parsley-flecked Israeli salad and a swoop of the creamiest tahini.

14 of 18

Smashed Potatoes with Arugula Pesto

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pesto gets an assertive makeover when you trade the basil for peppery arugula. Toasting the walnuts adds depth to the pesto's flavor.

15 of 18

Lamb Burgers with Romesco

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Romesco is a garlicky Spanish sauce made of almonds, tomato and roasted red peppers. Here, it takes the place of ketchup on a spiced lamb burger topped with goat cheese. (Note: You can definitely make this burger with ground beef if you aren't a fan of lamb.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Double-Ripple Strawberry Ice Cream

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This jam-swirled recipe is inspired by one from David Lebovitz' cookbook, The Perfect Scoop, that also calls for sour cream. If you're feeling adventurous, serve with a little cracked black pepper on top.
 
Related: Irresistible Ice Cream Recipes

17 of 18

Lemon Shrimp Pasta with Wilted Arugula

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe is fresh and fast—just what you need on a hot summer's night (or any night at all). Wilting the arugula into the warm pasta softens its peppery flavor.

18 of 18

Any-Flavor Margarita

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A traditional margarita calls for tequila, orange liqueur and a tart jolt of lime juice (plus a sweetener, if you like). Stop at that—or start playing. Our any-flavor recipe has you covered!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Hannah Agran