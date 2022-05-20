Midwest Living Summer 2022 Recipes

This bright, refreshing recipe is the ultimate no-cook party food. Cincinnati chef Jose Salazar shares the secrets to the ceviche served at his restaurant Mita's.

Tip: In ceviche, the acid in lime juice alters the proteins in fish, mimicking what happens during cooking. But it's still technically raw, so use only the freshest, high-quality seafood. Salazar suggests buying sustainable seafood from Whole Foods Market or a fishmonger.