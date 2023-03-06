Midwest Living Spring 2023 Recipes

By Midwest Living editors March 06, 2023
Credit: Carson Downing

With that first breath of warmth, our fancies turn to fresh herbs and delicate young vegetables. These spring recipes feature in-season produce and zesty flavors in comforting, unexpected ways.

Asparagus Ricotta Toasts with Crispy Prosciutto

Credit: Carson Downing
When you're feeling lazy at suppertime or want an inventive lunch or brunch dish, these simple toasts are ready in 15 minutes.

Crepes

Credit: Carson Downing
Ready to make crepes at home? It's easier than you'd think (we promise). This recipe and its filling variations comes from Chef Kate Bryan, owner of Seven Swans Creperie in Kansas City, Missouri, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Spring Fattoush

Credit: Carson Downing
Popular in Lebanon and Israel, fattoush is a crunchy, lemony salad of toasted pita, herbs and vegetables. This delicious and quick version showcases spring vegetables like snap peas and radishes. It's seasoned with sumac, which has a distinctly sour, earthy flavor, unlike anything else. Find it in Middle Eastern markets or online.

Raspberry-Lemon Cakelets

Credit: Carson Downing
Tender from cake flour and bright with citrus, this butter cake—baked, creatively, in a single sheet pan—will surprise you. It's delicious and begs for pairing with tea or a glass of bubbly.

Asparagus, Morel and Walleye Soup with Rye Croutons

Credit: Carson Downing
This recipe (with its totally addictive miso-butter croutons) is adapted from one served at Larder, a Jewish deli in Cleveland. (Chef Jeremy Umansky is also an expert in Asian fermentation.) The recipe is easily adapted to be vegetarian—just skip the fish for a light spring meal.

Blintzes with Cheese and Jam

Credit: Carson Downing
The owners of Masa Madre in Chicago share this version of blintzes, a favorite Jewish brunch dish. Make the beautifully pink sweet-tart Hibiscus Jam to go with them, or use any jam or fruit compote you like.

French Herb Omelets with New Potatoes

Credit: Carson Downing
Make breakfast for dinner (or any meal) with this traditional herb-filled omelet and buttery steamed potatoes.

Sour Cream and Onion Knishes

Credit: Kelsey Hansen
Filled with cheesy potatoes and topped with sour cream and potato chips (really!), this modern take on traditional knishes comes from Little Brother in Des Moines. The process is a bit of a labor of love, but the payoff is pure comfort food.

Black-and-White Cookies

Credit: Carson Downing
These soft, vanilla-scented cookies — a Jewish deli and bakery staple — are delicious, and less fussy to frost than you might think. The recipe for these super-sized ones comes from Larder in Cleveland.

Spring Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry Crust

Credit: Carson Downing
Frozen puff pastry and a rotisserie chicken are your cheats to this fast and utterly delicious pot pie filled with fresh veggies and seasoned with dill and Dijon.

Slow-Cooked Chickpeas with Saffron

Credit: Carson Downing
This delicious stew appears in the cookbook On the Curry Trail, by Raghavan Iyer, $26, Amazon. It includes a recipe for the Moroccan spice blend ras al hanout, but you can also purchase ras al hanout at specialty stores or online.

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Credit: Carson Downing
Serve this Jewish deli classic from Little Brother in Des Moines with crackers or on toast. It doesn't really need a garnish, but if you're feeling fancy, top with hard-cooked egg yolk (passed through a sieve), pickled onions or more fresh dill.

Chicken with Apricots

Credit: Carson Downing
Tamar Fasja Unikel, co-owner of Masa Madre in Chicago, recalls her Syrian grandmother making this sweet, saucy dish. Forty minutes may seem like a long time to brown the chicken, but this method gently renders out the chicken fat with delicious results.

By Midwest Living editors