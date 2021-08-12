Midwest Living September/October 2021 Recipes
Our new issue delivers recipes for cozy, spice-laden fall desserts; delicata squash; a juicy Italian beef sandwich; a Thai dish that might make you a tofu convert; and fig and pecan scone just perfect for crisp autumn days.
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake Bars
Sure, you've seen this combo before. But not done this well. This recipe doesn't use a whole can of pumpkin, so add leftovers to a smoothie, a pot of chili, hot oatmeal or even hummus.
Sausage-Stuffed Delicata Squash
All you need is fifteen minutes of prep time to make this all-in-one meal—perfect for those days when you need something easy but still cozy and comforting.
Cinnamon Toast Bread-and-Butter Pudding
Vanilla custard bathes buttered brioche in this English-style bread pudding. For a rich but understated finish, drizzle cinnamon cream over top.
Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables
For maximum flavor, this one-pan dinner has you caramelize two ways. High-temp roasting browns veggies, while basting chicken with a sweetened glaze adds color and bold flavor.
Cocoa Gingerbread with Heaven Frosting
A humble snack dresses up for company. With its nutty flavor and tiny flecks of toasted milk solids, browned butter elevates a simple cream cheese frosting to saintly levels.
Fig and Pecan Scones
Any dried fig variety (black, Mission or golden California figs) works in this tender, buttery recipe. Cutting scones into wedges is faster than rounds and means no wasted dough scraps.
Italian Beef Sandwiches, Pot Roast-Style
Food Network star (and Chicago native) Jeff Mauro's recipe mimics captures the spirit of classic Italian beef without having to invest in a deli slicer. Just so you know, "real" Italian beef sandwiches are completely dunked (bread and all) in the meat juices, or jus. It's messy and marvelous. The recipe comes from Mauro's book, Come on Over (William Morrow, $30).
Doughnut Bundt
Nutmeg is the secret ingredient that makes this playful Bundt taste just like a cake doughnut. (Be sure to use freshly grated nutmeg—you'll really notice the difference in flavor.)
Delicata Dippers
No peeling necessary! Delicata's thin skin makes it a cinch to prepare and easy to pick up and dip when sliced and roasted.
CCCC Cookies
In the Middle East, cardamom often flavors coffee. Here, that duo teams up with cloves and chocolate shards in a bakehouse-style cookie with cozy chai vibes. (Trust us: The extra step of melting chocolate, spreading it out and breaking it into shards, rather than use chips, is worth it for a totally elevated cookie.)
Delicata Frittata
Eat breakfast for dinner by nesting rings of squash in a skillet full of eggs, dotted with goat cheese and thyme.
Pear Tarte Tatin
Just seven ingredients go into this upside-down French tart. And one of them is très-easy purchased puff pastry. (Choose an all-butter pastry, such as Dufour or the Trader Joe's house brand, for the best flavor.)
Apple Sour Cream Kuchen
This German-style, not-too-sweet, yeast-raised cake begs for a cup of coffee. For an extra tang, you can serve it with a dollop of lightly sweetened sour cream.
Laap Tofu
Laap (or larb, as it's often spelled) is an herby ground meat or tofu salad that's eaten across Thailand and is traditionally scooped with rice or lettuce. This super simple, healthful dish is a favorite of chef Shayn Prapaisilp, whose family owns four Thai restaurants (including Chao Baan) and two grocery stores in St. Louis.
Blueberry Cereal Bars
Start your day or satisfy a snack urge with these crunchy, chewy bars that have all the good stuff.
Five-Spice Plum Cobbler with Orange Biscuits
Plums release their sweet-tart ruby goodness in this summer bake. It is flavored with Chinese five-spice—a blend that typically includes fennel, peppercorns, star anise, cloves and cinnamon.
Homemade Real Giardiniera
This pickled vegetable condiment is the real deal for topping Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches--or anything else, says celeb chef Jeff Mauro, who shares his recipe in his new cookbook, Come on Over (William Morrow, $30). Note that it's lightly fermented, so should be made about three days ahead.