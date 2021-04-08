Midwest Living May/June 2021 Recipes

By Hannah Agran
April 08, 2021
Find easy picnic foods, fresh ideas for cucumber, beer-battered fish tacos and a s'mores-flavored bar cookie in our May/June 2021 issue.

Grilled Flank Steak with Pepper Relish

It's all about the relish. Use a mix of colored peppers for this almost-fruity condiment that is equally good with fish, chicken and pork.

Pan Bagnat

A sandwich that improves with age? Oui! The name of this classic French tuna sandwich means "bathed bread," a reference to brushing the baguette with olive oil to ward off sogginess.

S'Mores Squares

These bars are a grown-up spin on a campfire classic: buttery graham cracker crust, chocolate mousse, toasty meringue.

Spring Veggie Wedges

Made with a tube of crescent roll dough, herby cream cheese and fresh vegetables, this is a fancied-up version of a classic Midwest party app. Cut it into slim wedges for a crowd, or try it as an easy dinner that won't weigh you down.

Jumbo Cherry-Oat Cookies

Sometimes it's fun to have cookies the size of your face—these are 5 inches in diameter! For smaller cookies that are still impressive, use a 1/3-cup measure to portion the dough for 15 or 16 cookies.

Basil Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese

This salad is a sleeper hit. You may not have thought to put these ingredients together before now, but here's your new favorite lunch (or breakfast) meal.

Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon

Don't stop at beans. You'll want to use the lemony vinaigrette from this recipe all summer long on lettuce salads, asparagus or boiled baby potatoes.

Penne with Lentils and Feta

Hearty and wholesome, this pasta salad is loaded with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lentils, salty cheese and parsley, all cloaked in a light and bright red wine vinaigrette.

Cucumber Paloma

Cucumber and grapefruit juice combine for ultimate refreshment in this happy hour cocktail. Jalapeño adds just a hint of heat.

Corn Off the Cob

This recipe is so simple. Shave the kernels off boiled sweet corn, then toss with lime juice, olive oil, cilantro, red onion and a dash of hot sauce for sass. It tastes great at any temperature.

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos

Jose Alarcon, owner of Centro restaurant and the bakery-cafe and market Vivir in Minneapolis, shares his recipe for perfectly crispy fish tacos.

Baba Ganoush

This silky, smoky, garlicky spread—a staple of Middle-Eastern cuisine—will have you scrambling for extra dippers. Long cooking under the broiler gives eggplant a custardy texture.

Beet and Orange Salad With Walnuts

Honey and orange juice boost the natural sweetness of beets. We couldn't resist adding goat cheese, but the salad's equally good without.

Cucumber Kimchi

Kimchi is usually made of salted, fermented cabbage or Korean radish. The method used here is actually a quick pickle that boasts all the same bold flavors.

Chilled Pea Soup with Fresh Mint

Built on a foundation of onion sauteed in butter, this elegant spring soup comes together in a flash and holds overnight, so you can make it a day ahead.

Limonana

