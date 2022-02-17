Midwest Living March/April 2022 Recipes

By Midwest Living editors February 17, 2022
Credit: Carson Downing

This issue, your favorite dishes get a spring-forward twist—risotto with asparagus, tropical mango mousse, salsa verde deviled eggs and more.  

Seven-or-So Layer Cake

Credit: Carson Downing
This rich (and gluten-free!) cake is inspired by the Jewish bakery classic, Seven-Layer Cake. Our simplified sheet-pan method alternates mocha glaze with almond cake. 

Risotto with Asparagus and Shiitakes

Credit: Carson Downing
Brothy rice with mushrooms, tender asparagus, chives and Parmesan make this risotto truly luxurious. The only things that might make this meal better? A glass of white wine and a chunk of crusty bread to sop up leftover sauce. 

Fig and Pig Quiche

Credit: Carson Downing
Satisfy sweet and salty lovers alike with this kicky bacon-topped quiche. It's one of the signature recipes at Maya-Camille Broussard's Chicago bakery, Justice of the Pies.

Herb-Roasted Chicken with Bread Salad

Credit: Carson Downing
In addition to slathering the bird in butter, herbs, shallots and lemon zest, you'll stuff a lemon and a bunch of thyme in the cavity. The result? Bronzed skin and huge flavor.

Zucchini and Feta Frittata with Parsley and Arugula Salad

Credit: Carson Downing
This simple, fresh frittata recipe is ideal for a make-ahead brunch, though it can also be served as a healthy lunch or dinner. Serve it at room temperature so the salad on top won't wilt (and the cooking is complete before the guests come knocking).

Sage Corn Muffins with Ham and Spicy Jelly

Credit: Carson Downing
Slather these quick muffins with softened butter, purchased apple jelly with jalapeño and sage, then top with ham. The result? A satisfying and creative dish that's sure to please your crowd. 

Mango Toast with Prosciutto

Credit: Brie Passano
Cream cheese, mango, prosciutto and honey star in this easy toast recipe. Whip it up for a quick work-from-home lunch or light dinner. 

Salsa Verde Deviled Eggs

Credit: Carson Downing
Salty, savory Italian salsa verde plays beautifully with the richness of mayonnaise in this punchy, rustic deviled eggs recipe. 

Rosemary-Lillet Spritz

Credit: Carson Downing
For a simple yet sophisticated sipper, try a Rosemary-Lillet Spritz. Lillet Blanc is a floral French aperitif that's boozier than wine but breezier than gin, and our refreshing take uses rosemary simple syrup and a splash of bubbly. Garnish with a fresh sprig of rosemary to catch its fragrance with every sip.

Halibut en Papillote with Fennel, Olives and Leeks

Credit: Carson Downing
Baking halibut with lemon, thyme and fennel in a parchment parcel yields effortlessly perfect texture and flavor. And as a fringe benefit, you get to open dinner like a present.

Tropical Mango Mousse

Credit: Brie Passano
This light, airy treat features the perfect level of mango sweetness. Top with sliced kiwi and toasted coconut, and it's ready for dessert or a brunch buffet. 

Chicken Katsu with Mango Sauce

Credit: Brie Passano
Trade flavorful boneless thighs for breasts in this twist on a beloved Japanese comfort food, and you'll have super crispy,, juicy chicken to serve over a bed of rice with sweet-and-savory mango sauce. 

Sweet Pea Green Goddess Dip

Credit: Carson Downing
In a food processor, whirl peas with chives, parsley, tarragon and a bit of tahini for a bright, creamy and healthy party dip that tastes like spring. 

Vietnamese-Style Noodle Soup

Credit: Carson Downing
This comforting, spiced soup will warm you up on those chilly spring evenings. Our recipe echoes pho (pronounced "fuh") but has a shorter simmer time thanks to boxed broth and flank steak.

By Midwest Living editors