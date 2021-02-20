Midwest Living March/April 2021 Recipes
Find fresh ideas for asparagus, new ways to toss up a salad, an almond-rhubarb braid, cauliflower Parmesan and Irish cream shakes in our spring 2021 issue.
Bagel Strata with Asparagus and Ham
Weekend guests? Create a bagel bar for Saturday's breakfast, then grab a couple of bagels to make this strata for Sunday morning.
Greek to Me Tomato Salad
Tuck grilled Halloumi cheese among ripe heirloom tomatoes. Scatter with quick-pickled red onion, oregano, pepper and olive oil. Dive in like it's the Aegean.
Mocha Irish Milkshake
This milkshake actually has no milk. Why? Because the alcohol in the Irish cream speeds the melting of the ice cream. No milk means a perfect thick texture.
Feel the Beet Salad with Ricotta
Marinate roasted beets with shallots and champagne vinegar, then toss with sauteed chard (or other greens). Serve over ricotta with pistachios.
Cauliflower Parmesan
Wisconsin blogger Erin Clarke gives cauliflower "steaks" the chicken Parm treatment in her new book, The Well Plated Cookbook.
Seeing Green Potato Salad
Slice boiled new potatoes, then toss with blanched green beans, fresh mozz and pine nuts. Dress in purchased pesto, brightened with red wine vinegar. Brilliant!
Roasted Asparagus and Gnocchi
Keep it simple. Roast your entire dinner in one pan, then clear a little space in the corner of the pan to mix up a simple dressing. Bonus--one less dish to wash!
Rhubarb-Almond Danish Braid
Feeling ambitious? Make this "rough puff" pastry for a true from-scratch Danish pastry braid. Be sure to use fresh rhubarb instead of frozen for the filling.
Unforbidden Fruit Salad
Learn to love your melon by dousing it in lime juice, with zippy chilies, cilantro and crunchy pepitas. Can you eat it with your morning eggs? A bowl of yogurt? Fajitas? A beer? Yep.
Berries and (Irish) Cream Milkshake
The alcohol in the Irish cream makes the ice cream melt faster, so it's added at the end and just blended in. All to ensure a thick, rich milkshake!
Cucumber-Radish Salad with Toasted Garlic
Cucumber and radish soak up the flavors of soy sauce, sesame oil, toasted garlic and chili paste. Fresh mint joins the party. Happy dances all around.
Spicy Asparagus Relish
Pickling is no mystery, especially if you leave out the canning part. Serve this kicky condiment on a relish tray or charcuterie board, or spoon it over grilled Italian sausages.
Say Peas (and Fennel) Salad
A bold dressing of garlic, parsley and fennel seeds lands a perfect punch on sweet snap peas and shaved fennel. Add salty cheese for the knockout.