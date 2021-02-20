Midwest Living March/April 2021 Recipes

By Hannah Agran
February 19, 2021
Credit: Brie Passano

Find fresh ideas for asparagus, new ways to toss up a salad, an almond-rhubarb braid, cauliflower Parmesan and Irish cream shakes in our spring 2021 issue.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Bagel Strata with Asparagus and Ham

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Weekend guests? Create a bagel bar for Saturday's breakfast, then grab a couple of bagels to make this strata for Sunday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Greek to Me Tomato Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tuck grilled Halloumi cheese among ripe heirloom tomatoes. Scatter with quick-pickled red onion, oregano, pepper and olive oil. Dive in like it's the Aegean.

3 of 13

Mocha Irish Milkshake

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This milkshake actually has no milk. Why? Because the alcohol in the Irish cream speeds the melting of the ice cream. No milk means a perfect thick texture.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Feel the Beet Salad with Ricotta

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Marinate roasted beets with shallots and champagne vinegar, then toss with sauteed chard (or other greens). Serve over ricotta with pistachios.

5 of 13

Cauliflower Parmesan

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Wisconsin blogger Erin Clarke gives cauliflower "steaks" the chicken Parm treatment in her new book, The Well Plated Cookbook.

6 of 13

Seeing Green Potato Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Slice boiled new potatoes, then toss with blanched green beans, fresh mozz and pine nuts. Dress in purchased pesto, brightened with red wine vinegar. Brilliant!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Roasted Asparagus and Gnocchi

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Keep it simple. Roast your entire dinner in one pan, then clear a little space in the corner of the pan to mix up a simple dressing. Bonus--one less dish to wash!

8 of 13

Rhubarb-Almond Danish Braid

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Feeling ambitious? Make this "rough puff" pastry for a true from-scratch Danish pastry braid. Be sure to use fresh rhubarb instead of frozen for the filling.

9 of 13

Unforbidden Fruit Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Learn to love your melon by dousing it in lime juice, with zippy chilies, cilantro and crunchy pepitas. Can you eat it with your morning eggs? A bowl of yogurt? Fajitas? A beer? Yep.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Berries and (Irish) Cream Milkshake

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The alcohol in the Irish cream makes the ice cream melt faster, so it's added at the end and just blended in. All to ensure a thick, rich milkshake!

11 of 13

Cucumber-Radish Salad with Toasted Garlic

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cucumber and radish soak up the flavors of soy sauce, sesame oil, toasted garlic and chili paste. Fresh mint joins the party. Happy dances all around.

12 of 13

Spicy Asparagus Relish

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pickling is no mystery, especially if you leave out the canning part. Serve this kicky condiment on a relish tray or charcuterie board, or spoon it over grilled Italian sausages.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Say Peas (and Fennel) Salad

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A bold dressing of garlic, parsley and fennel seeds lands a perfect punch on sweet snap peas and shaved fennel. Add salty cheese for the knockout.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Hannah Agran