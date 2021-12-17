Midwest Living January/February 2022 Recipes

By Hannah Agran December 17, 2021
Credit: Carson Downing

Superfood salads, nourishing grains, the gooiest fudge sauce you'll ever make from scratch, and so much more. These from-the-issue recipes are here to help you eat and live well during these chilly winter months.

Citrus Salmon Salad

Credit: Carson Downing


Chef Sarah Russo of Chicago-based Salad Club uses bitter greens in this salad to balance the sweet fruit and rich fish. If you prefer, swap in more mild-mannered kale, lettuce or spinach.

Superfood Salad

Credit: Carson Downing


If you prefer a meat-free meal, just leave the chicken breast out—this hearty salad is plenty filling without it. The chickpeas can be prepared ahead and stored in an airtight container with a paper towel at the bottom.

Do-Anything Artisan Bread

Credit: Carson Downing


Cathy Drabkin, who operates a home bakery in Hays, Kansas, adapted this low-key dough from Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day by Minnesotans Jeff Hertzberg and Zoë François. The recipe is for an all-white dough shaped into round boules but you can create specialty loaves by adding whole-grain flours, seeds or fruit and shaping the loaves differently.

Cheddar-Jalapeño Pinwheels

Credit: Carson Downing


Cathy Drabkin says cheesy anything is always a top seller. These jumbo rolls, adapted from her Do-Anything Artisan Bread recipe, taste scrumptious alone or in an egg sandwich.

Savory Spiced Granola

Credit: Carson Downing


Don't serve this granola with milk! Use it to garnish salads, roasted veggies, sauteed greens or mashed sweet potatoes. (Or just snack on it. So good!)

Oat Horchata

Credit: Carson Downing


Served across the Spanish-speaking world, horchata is a sweet and cinnamony drink typically made with rice or almonds, but this creamy version uses oats.

Focaccia

Credit: Carson Downing


Adding olive oil tenderizes the dough, yielding a soft pillow that's a blank canvas for toppings like rosemary, red onion and sea salt.

Oat Bars with Ginger and Coconut

Credit: Carson Downing


Inspired by an English treat called a flapjack, these buttery bars have crisp edges and are chewy in the center. Discover more ways to power your day with oats.

Fruit and Nut Bread

Credit: Carson Downing


Coarsely chopped nuts and plump dried fruit lend sweetness and texture to specialty loaves. This variation on Cathy Drabkin's first-ever bread, made here with a touch of whole wheat, plus cranberries, apricots and walnuts.

Baguettes

Credit: Carson Downing


One batch of Cathy Drabkin's Do-Anything Artisan Bread dough yields three delicious baguettes. 

Smoky Squash Salad

Credit: Carson Downing


Chef Sarah Russo's Smoky Squash Salad packs flavor and texture punch, and it's a delicious way to explore an alternative, plant-based protein. Look for blocks of tempeh in the produce or health food section of the supermarket, near the tofu.

Rolls

Credit: Carson Downing


These crusty rolls, made here with honey-wheat dough, pair happily with soup.

Oaxacan Bean Salad

Credit: Carson Downing


Roasted plantain to add a delicious and unexpected starchy sweetness to this salad. Be sure to choose a ripe one, more black than yellow, but not totally black.

Hot Fudge Sauce

Credit: Jacob Fox


Chocolate cravings have met their match: In 15 minutes, you can melt six ingredients into the thickest, gooiest ice cream topping.

By Hannah Agran