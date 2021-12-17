Midwest Living January/February 2022 Recipes
Superfood salads, nourishing grains, the gooiest fudge sauce you'll ever make from scratch, and so much more. These from-the-issue recipes are here to help you eat and live well during these chilly winter months.
Citrus Salmon Salad
Chef Sarah Russo of Chicago-based Salad Club uses bitter greens in this salad to balance the sweet fruit and rich fish. If you prefer, swap in more mild-mannered kale, lettuce or spinach.
Superfood Salad
If you prefer a meat-free meal, just leave the chicken breast out—this hearty salad is plenty filling without it. The chickpeas can be prepared ahead and stored in an airtight container with a paper towel at the bottom.
Do-Anything Artisan Bread
Cathy Drabkin, who operates a home bakery in Hays, Kansas, adapted this low-key dough from Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day by Minnesotans Jeff Hertzberg and Zoë François. The recipe is for an all-white dough shaped into round boules but you can create specialty loaves by adding whole-grain flours, seeds or fruit and shaping the loaves differently.
Cheddar-Jalapeño Pinwheels
Cathy Drabkin says cheesy anything is always a top seller. These jumbo rolls, adapted from her Do-Anything Artisan Bread recipe, taste scrumptious alone or in an egg sandwich.
Savory Spiced Granola
Don't serve this granola with milk! Use it to garnish salads, roasted veggies, sauteed greens or mashed sweet potatoes. (Or just snack on it. So good!)
Oat Horchata
Served across the Spanish-speaking world, horchata is a sweet and cinnamony drink typically made with rice or almonds, but this creamy version uses oats.
Focaccia
Adding olive oil tenderizes the dough, yielding a soft pillow that's a blank canvas for toppings like rosemary, red onion and sea salt.
Oat Bars with Ginger and Coconut
Inspired by an English treat called a flapjack, these buttery bars have crisp edges and are chewy in the center. Discover more ways to power your day with oats.
Fruit and Nut Bread
Coarsely chopped nuts and plump dried fruit lend sweetness and texture to specialty loaves. This variation on Cathy Drabkin's first-ever bread, made here with a touch of whole wheat, plus cranberries, apricots and walnuts.
Baguettes
One batch of Cathy Drabkin's Do-Anything Artisan Bread dough yields three delicious baguettes.
Smoky Squash Salad
Chef Sarah Russo's Smoky Squash Salad packs flavor and texture punch, and it's a delicious way to explore an alternative, plant-based protein. Look for blocks of tempeh in the produce or health food section of the supermarket, near the tofu.
Rolls
These crusty rolls, made here with honey-wheat dough, pair happily with soup.
Oaxacan Bean Salad
Roasted plantain to add a delicious and unexpected starchy sweetness to this salad. Be sure to choose a ripe one, more black than yellow, but not totally black.
Hot Fudge Sauce
Chocolate cravings have met their match: In 15 minutes, you can melt six ingredients into the thickest, gooiest ice cream topping.