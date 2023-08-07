Midwest Living Fall 2023 Recipes
Satisfy your cravings for cozy, cheesy carbs—and get your vegetables too—with recipes for lasagna, linguine and more. Plus, score big on your game day with low-lift party recipes; indulge in a rich chocolate dessert; and try a chef's recipe for apple mochi cakes with miso caramel sauce.
Campanelle with Fennel, Leeks and Pecorino Breadcrumbs
Crisp breadcrumbs toasted in oil or butter are a popular pasta topping in parts of Italy, where no day-old loaf of bread goes to waste. They're the perfect textural contrast to the meltingly sweet fennel and leeks in this pasta recipe.
Queso Fundido
Queso fundido (quite literally, melted cheese) hails from Mexico and usually includes chorizo. You'll get maximum gooey stretch from Chihuahua cheese, but Monterey Jack works too.
Smoked Mozzarella and Kale Lasagna
Made with no-boil noodles, this memorable lasagna hides two secrets in its layers: smoked mozzarella (for autumnal vibes) and lemon zest (for a delicate lift). The dance between the two will haunt you, deliciously.
BBQ Chicken Sliders
Good things come in small packages! Inspired by BBQ chicken pizza, these sliders offer zesty, finger-licking delight in just a few bites. And they are so easy to make, you can bake multiple dishes if you are serving a crowd.
Spiced Apple Mochi Cakes with Miso Caramel and Walnuts
Chef Ji Hye Kim of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, shares the recipe for these lightly spiced, apple-flecked cakes. Their slightly chewy texture comes from sweet rice flour, a typical ingredient in many Asian sweets. Topped with miso caramel, toasted walnuts and whipped cream, this dessert fires on all flavor and texture cylinders—but the buttery cakes are totally snackable on their own, too.
Blistered Shishotos with Sriracha Mayo
For your next party or tailgate, say goodbye to boring carrots and dip, and hello to these addictive pan-fried peppers. Salted and lime-juiced, they're delicious even without the sriracha mayonnaise!
Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Gorgonzola
A creamy, dreamy blue cheese sauce coats garlicky roasted Brussels sprouts and puddles inside the noodles. (Gild the lily with pancetta and toasted hazelnuts? Don't mind if we do.)
Pappardelle with Short Rib and Carrot Ragù
Nestled in a Dutch oven, beef short ribs braise in tomatoes, carrots, onion and garlic, with a sneaky dash of cinnamon. Leave it to simmer all afternoon, and by evening, your house will smell divine. The meat falls from the bone, and ribbons of pasta catch every morsel.
Chocolate Cream Cups
A relatively quick make-ahead dessert, this ultra-rich pudding has a consistency just shy of a luxe truffle—each spoonful is a moment to savor.
Italian Wedding Soup
Because this soup—which uses Italian turkey sausage as the base for mini meatballs—is so simple, the quality of the broth will show. Choose a more flavorful brand.
Butternut 'Ravioli' with Brown Butter and Sage
These almost-handmade ravioli are filled with maple-kissed butternut squash and topped with crispy sage leaves. Thanks to wonton wrappers, they're surprisingly easy to make (and they even freeze well for a quick-fix dinner).
Sweet Chile Snack Mix
Salty and sweet, crisp and kicky—loaded with soy, hoisin, wasabi, this flavorful snack mix checks all the boxes (and then some).
White Bean Stew with Marinated Radicchio
Flecked with dill, this healthful stew blew our tasters away. (If you think you don't like bitter radicchio, give it a try; the marinating softens the bitterness and it's so pretty piled on the pale soup.) The recipe comes from the cookbook Every Season is Soup Season by Indiana author Shelly Westerhausen Worcel. The stew's companion recipe—one you can make with leftovers—is White Bean and Dill Dip.
Gnocchi Marsala with Mushrooms and Thyme
Everyone knows the best part of chicken marsala is the creamy, wine-infused sauce. Here, it glosses mixed mushrooms and pan-seared gnocchi.
Linguine with Parsley Pesto
The end of summer—and, sob, of fresh basil—needn't spell the end of pesto. With parsley, capers and a can of salted, roasted almonds, you're a few food processor pulses away from a punchy green pasta that can cozy up to chicken or fish, or stand alone with a lettuce salad.
Sauce-Simmered Spaghetti al Pomodoro
In her cookbook Listen to Your Vegetables, Chicago chef Sarah Grueneberg shares this cozy recipe, which she discovered in Lombardy, Italy—par-boiled spaghetti finishes cooking in a flavor-packed, oven-roasted tomato sauce.
