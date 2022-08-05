Midwest Living Fall 2022 Recipes
Embrace autumn's arrival with hearty vegetarian mains, mouthwatering pizzas, comforting desserts and more recipes from our latest issue.
Curried Cauliflower Apple Melt
Glam up your grilled cheese with curry mayonnaise, skillet-roasted cauliflower, and sweet apple—it's a delicious combo that's far more than the sum of its part.
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
All the flavors of your favorite chicken wings—minus the chicken! This party hit is flexible too. You can swap whole-milk Greek yogurt for the sour cream, or Monterey Jack or mild cheddar for the Colby cheese.
Cauliflower Chickpea Bowl with Cilantro Yogurt
Load up on nutrients (and flavor) with this healthful, all-in-one weeknight dinner. This recipe features inexpensive vegetarian ingredients like cauliflower and chickpeas, plus a cooling drizzle of cilantro-yogurt dressing.
Minted Rigatoni with Cauliflower, Sausage and Crispy Panko
Fresh or frozen riced cauliflower clings to the pasta, and toasted breadcrumbs mimic Parmesan in this dairy-free supper dish that's perfect for a fast weeknight meal.
Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate-Pepita Swirl
With its ripple of chocolate, cinnamon and toasted pumpkin seeds (and browned butter in the batter!), this pumpkin bread is an indulgent afternoon treat.
Millsap Farm Pizza Dough
For their farm-to-table Pizza Club events in Springfield, Missouri, Curtis and Sarah Millsap use this low-touch dough that requires little work aside from a long rest to develop the flavor and gluten. A touch of whole-wheat flour adds nutty flavor.
Feeling Fall Pizza
Topped with a cornucopia of fall ingredients like roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries and pecans, this pizza recipe from Millsap Farm has a surprising cream cheese "sauce." (Be sure to use lots of salt and pepper to balance the richness.)
Verde Con Maíze Pizza
When life leaves you one lonely ear of sweet corn, make this pizza, topped with green salsa, corn and goat cheese. It's a favorite at Millsap Farm's Pizza Club parties.
S.O.S. Pizza
Topped with marinated vegetables, sausage and four cheese, this pizza recipe from Millsap Farm is hearty and oh-so-good. (If you'd rather not make homemade sauce, just use a favorite jarred marinara. You can also swap in Italian cheese blend.)
Thai-ing up Summer Pizza
You can't go wrong with peanut sauce, right? This popular pizza from Millsap Farm is easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken. If you like, add a garnish of fresh cilantro.
Slow-Cooker Murgh Tari
Chicago cookbook author Anupy Singla adapted this deeply spiced, ginger-punched murgh (chicken) tari (sauce) from her husband, who is also Punjabi. The recipe is featured in Singla's cookbook The Indian Slow Cooker.
Short on time? Try the Pressure-Cooker Murgh Tari version of this recipe.
Extra-Good Hot Chocolate
Serve this rich and creamy cocoa topped with whipped cream and dusted with cocoa powder or—for fall feels—cinnamon or freshly grated nutmeg.