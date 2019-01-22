Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Recipes
Your electric pressure cooker speeds your way to dinner with these recipes for curry, beef stew, salmon, pot roast, carnitas, chili and more.
Pressure-Cooker Murgh Tari
Even with its long ingredient list, this gingery curry comes together fast, thanks to pressure cooking. The recipe comes from Chicago author Anupy Singla, whose book The Indian Slow Cooker will soon have a companion title with recipes adapted for all sizes of multicookers. (See the slow-cooker version of this recipe.)
Spanish-Style Beef Stew
Fire-roasted diced tomatoes and smoked paprika lend a flash of heat to this classic Spanish-style beef stew.
Chicken Shawarma
This Middle Eastern-inspired dish uses a spice blend called ras el hanout—if you can't find this at your grocery store, we tell you how to mix your own. Serve the quick-cooked chicken on pita bread rounds along with pickled vegetables and a lemon-yogurt sauce sweetened with just a hint of honey.
Short Rib Goulash
Seasoned ribs cook along with butternut squash cubes in a mixture of broth, wine and soy sauce. Serve with noodles and sprinkle with fresh thyme.
Salmon with Vegetables and Lentils
This healthy, high-protein dish cooks in just one minute in your multicooker! A salmon filet rests on top of a mix of yellow potatoes, cauliflower, lentils and spices. Top before serving with crumbled bacon and fresh mint for a fragrant finish.
Related: 20 Favorite Salmon Recipes
Chipotle-Coffee Pot Roast
Espresso powder and ground chipotle pepper add zest to a meat-and-vegetable mixture. If you like, make Creamy Polenta on your stovetop and serve the pot roast over the polenta—it's worth the extra effort!
Pressure Cooker Carnitas
Your multicooker turns boneless pork roast into tender, flavorful meat you can shred with a fork. During the last few minutes of cooking, heat corn or flour tortillas in a skillet (cast iron works well). Serve carnitas with toppings such as cheese, guacamole, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato and sour cream.
Creamy Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup
Unsweetened coconut milk adds the "creamy" into this quick-cooking blend of sweet potatoes and cauliflower, seasoned with coriander, cumin, ginger and cayenne pepper.
Beer-Soaked Brisket Sandwiches
You can make this tender brisket in either a slow cooker or your pressure cooker, but the time difference is huge—up to 12 hours for the slow cooker, and just two hours in an Instant Pot. Beer, onion, garlic and cloves flavor the dish; be sure to serve each sandwich with some of the cooking liquid for dipping.
Pressure Cooker White Chicken Chili
Your multicooker helps you get this healthy chili on the table in just half an hour after you've soaked the beans in water. Green sweet pepper, whole kernel corn and a zesty mix of spices round out the flavor.
Related: Warm-You-Up Chili Recipes
Pepperoni Pizza Dip
Pizza sauce, diced tomatoes, chopped sweet peppers and sliced pepperoni quick-cook, then get combined with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses for a scrumptious dip. We like serving this with toasted bread slices.
Related: Easy Dip Recipes