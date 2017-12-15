Creamy and Versatile Hummus Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated December 08, 2022
Good-for-you hummus isn't just for dipping chips or veggies. You can spoon it over sweet potatoes, use it as a coating for tilapia, make it a salad dressing and more.

Syrian Hummus

The secret to super-creamy hummus? Ice cubes and cold water, says Mawda Altayan of the St. Louis catering company Damascus Food.

Sweet Potato Hummus

Our healthy south-of-the-border hummus has sweet potato for silky smoothness, chipotle peppers for smoky heat and pepitas (pumpkin seeds) for crunch. If you like, kick up the heat by swirling some of the adobo sauce from the can of chipotles on top of the dip.

Roasted Red Pepper-Chipotle Hummus

Hummus is easier than you might think: Just throw the ingredients in the food processor. Find canned smoky chipotle peppers in the Mexican aisle of large supermarkets.

Carrot Hummus

This hummus—with carrots, garbanzo beans and a hint of lemon—makes a healthy snack dip, wrap spread or potluck dish. 

Hummus-Sesame Sweet Potatoes

Hummus makes an unexpected but tasty partner with sweet potatoes for this vegetarian main dish. Sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds and broccoli add flavor and texture.

Hummus-Encrusted Tilapia

Hummus and a panko-walnut mixture tops tender, moist tilapia filets.

Cauliflower Hummus

Cauliflower gives hummus more vitamins, less fat and fewer calories than the more-traditional base of chickpeas.

Clementine and Avocado Salad with Hummus Dressing

Creamy avocado, bright clementines, tangy red onions and crisp greens create a colorful bed for hummus-yogurt dressing.

Roasted Vegetable Hummus Dip

Roasting the eggplant, zucchini, sweet pepper, onion and garlic intensifies the flavors of this dip. Try with toasted pita wedges.

