How to Make a Crepe Buffet

For a pretty spring brunch, pop the cork on a bottle of bubbly, and set up a self-serve crepe station with a variety of fresh fillings.

Homemade crepes offer endless options to satisfy sweet and savory tastes. Use these ideas to throw together delicious spring brunch featuring a crepe buffet and all the fixings.

Crepe buffet Credit: Blaine Moats

Crepe Buffet Setup

Make homemade crepes to stock your buffet or enlist store-bought versions from the produce aisle.

Make Ahead

One or two hot fillings (like cheesy eggs) is plenty. Focus more on ingredients that you can prep in advance and serve at room temperature.

Double Time

Offer an array of both sweet and savory fillings so that your buffet doubles as main dish and dessert. Allow at least three crepes per person; trust us, people won't be able to resist circling back to the table for more.

Herb Bouquet

Rather than chop herbs in advance, put assorted sprigs (such as tarragon, chives, sage or basil) in a jam jar with water, and supply scissors for guests to snip their own garnish. Bonus: It's a centerpiece, too!

Platter Up

Fanning folded crepes along an oblong serving dish looks more impressive than a stack and makes it easy for people to pick them up with tongs or a fork. A mix of regular and chocolate crepes is especially tempting.

Stock the Buffet

You can fold a crepe around almost anything. Raid your kitchen for simple fillings that guests can mix and match.

Fruit

Peach, pear, mango, berries and even Mandarin orange slices are all good choices. If you're feeling fancy, toss fruit with sugar and citrus zest. Because banana browns fast, slice it last minute or saute in brown sugar and butter. (Splash of rum? Mmm.)

Spreads

For sweet crepes, try softened butter, jam, honey, fruit or nut butters, maple syrup, chocolate spread or caramel topping. For savory schmears, we like mustard, chutney, salsa or hollandaise sauce.

Sprinkles

Set out shakers of cinnamon-sugar or powdered sugar, as well as toasted sliced almonds or coarsely chopped pecans.

Vegetables

Cooked and lightly seasoned veggies work best. Think wilted spinach, caramelized onion, blanched asparagus, sauteed mushrooms or roasted veggies like sweet pepper, zucchini or tomato.

Meats and Cheeses

Go high-class with prosciutto or smoked salmon (lox) or diner-style with deli meat, bacon or sausage. Beyond grated cheeses like Swiss, consider plain or flavored cream cheese, ricotta, mascarpone or chèvre­-all sublime with honey.

Eggs

We love runny eggs with crepes, but unless you want to play short-order cook, stick with scrambled for large gatherings.