How to Decorate Dazzling Cookies
Cookies seem like a mini art canvas, just waiting for inspired designs. Our quick and easy cookie decorating techniques help you go way beyond frosting.
Beyond frosting
Reenergize your holiday cookie-decorating tradition with clever looks. Our plateful of snow-theme treats uses frostings, icings, drizzles and edible embellishments. Scroll through the next slides to see how you can create these beautiful cookies.
Start with your favorite cutout cookie recipe or use our Sparkling Sour Cream Sugar Cookies (recipe at link above).
Food spray stencils
Edible food spray, available at crafts stores, gives cookies an airbrushed look. Spray over thin plastic stencils, a paper doily or a hand-cut design in waxed paper.
Gumdrop decorations
Gumdrops take on different shapes when you roll them out on a sugared surface and make cutouts with them. We made the hat for a snowman from a black gumdrop, then cut out two round pieces for the head and body. Use hors d'oeuvres cutters or tiny cookie cutters for small shapes. To finish the scene, we added snowflake-shape sprinkles and tiny sugar sprinkles.
Stained-glass cookie
For an elegant stained-glass look, bake crushed candy in a cookie cutout. Line your baking sheet with parchment paper or foil to prevent the candy from sticking.
Royal treatment
Royal Icing, made in part with powdered sugar and meringue powder, hardens when it dries. We added food coloring to our icing for our sky blue cookie, then dripped white Royal Icing to create polka dots.
Cookie swirls
White and red Royal Icing creates a pretty swirl topping. Use a toothpick to swirl the red dots. If you'd like more decorative touches, use a pastry bag with a writing tip to frost around the edge of the cookie.
Happy-face cookie
Create the smiling snowman's face with white frosting, a trimmed fruit leather hat, candy-coated milk chocolate eyes, a gumdrop nose, licorice whip mouth and sugar sprinkles.
Glowing bulbs
Make brightly colored holiday lights with a bulb-shape cookie cutter, white frosting and lots of colored sugar. Sugar crystals, sugar shards and even sugar dust act like glitter on frosting.
Snowflake cookie
A thin glaze captures bright red sugar crystals on this snowflake cutout. For an easy glaze, beat together a cup of sifted powdered sugar, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and enough milk (1 to 2 tablespoons) to make the right glazing consistency.
Snowfall cookie
A scalloped cookie cutter makes a pretty edge, and white icing and white sugar sprinkles create a snowy-look cookie.
Candy accents
Use tiny candy or miniature gum squares to add festive color to piped-on frosting.
To find cookie decorating products like the ones we used, check supermarkets, crafts stores and specialty food websites such as Wilton.