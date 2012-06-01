Heavenly Homemade Food Gifts

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 14, 2022
Credit: Carson Downing

Cakes, snack mixes, food gifts in a jar, cinnamon pretzels, fudge, candy and more—the season's best recipes are the ones that double as gifts, especially when you pair them with clever packaging ideas.

Start Slideshow

1 of 28

Chocolate Gift Cakes

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These 6-inch chocolate cakes are topped with a swoop of silky frosting. The recipe (which makes three cakes) comes from Minneapolis blogger Sarah Kieffer's cookbook, Baking for the Holidays.

Related: 5 Sweet Holiday Food Gifts to Make This Season

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Snowflake Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Salty meets sweet as cereal, pretzels and peanuts get a coating of melted white baking pieces. Package this gift from the kitchen in boxes that resemble takeout containers.

3 of 28

Caramel Candies

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Soft, chewy homemade caramels are the bee's knees. For a twist on the classic, try Sarah Kieffer's orange, espresso and salted variations. Extra credit if you package them in our darling crepe paper treat bags!

Related: Delectable Christmas Candies and Treats

Advertisement

4 of 28

Vanilla Bean Sables

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simple. Elegant. Buttery. These vanilla bean cookies are the perfect slice-and-bake treat, and you can make them four ways. 

Related: Christmas Cookie Recipes to Treasure

5 of 28

Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Trust us: This festive and easy peppermint bark recipe is so much better than store-bought versions. Break it into bite-size pieces or cut it into six larger "candy bars" and wrap them up for gifting. 

6 of 28

Slow Cooker Dulce de Leche

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dulce de leche is lusciously thick Latin American caramel that's traditionally made by boiling an unopened can of sweetened condensed milk. Our slow-cooker method allows you to monitor the caramel's color, plus the end result is an instant gift.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 28

Gift in a Jar: Chocolate-Nut Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layers of flour, brown sugar, coconut, chocolate pieces and peanuts appeal to the baker who receives this gift in a jar. Include a cookie scoop for an added touch. See recipe below and also get printable recipe labels and instructions 

8 of 28

Modern Fruit Cakes

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Even if you're not a fan of fruit cake, Sarah Kieffer's modern take may convert you. These super-moist cakes are encassed in chocolate and star elegant flavors like tarte cherries, orange zest, candied citruis peel, colorful chopped and dried fruit. Package them up in our DIY modern fruit cake boxes before gifting.

9 of 28

Toffee Blondies in a Jar

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy-to-assemble holiday gift tastes so good that you'll want to keep some extra for yourself. Layer dry ingredients in a glass or clear plastic container, tie on a holiday ribbon, and give along with a pretty kitchen towel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 28

Candied Citrus Peels

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a clever use for peels from the fruit you've juiced: make candied citrus peels. Sarah Kieffer's trick is to boil and re-boil the peels several times in fresh water to remove their bitterness. 

Related: How to Make a Modern Fruit Cake Box

11 of 28

Candy Cane Snack Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

What's better than sweet and salty? Sweet, salty and pepperminty! This easy-as-could-be snack mix is fantastic for holiday gifts.

12 of 28

Cinnamon pretzels

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sugary cinnamon meets salty pretzels in this super-easy, gift-worthy snack mix. Package them in a pretty, airtight container.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 28

Chocolate bark

Short on time? Make chocolate bark for gifts—or for your family. After melting and spreading the chocolate, it's just top, top and away!

Related: 9 Fun Ways to Top Chocolate Bark Candy

14 of 28

Sweet greeting

When you want to give more than a card, but less than a gift, slip a cookie or two in a plastic treat bag (available at crafts stores) with a solid-color piece of scrapbooking paper. Fold contrasting paper over the opening, punch two holes, then tie with ribbon.

15 of 28

Christmas Mice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These adorable treats will be an especially popular gift for families with kids. Give in a small box nestled in holiday-colored chocolate candies. See recipe at link or tap to see our how-to Christmas mice video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 28

Chili Pecans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A coating of spicy and sweet turns toasted pecans into a holiday food that makes a great food gift or party snack. Make these ahead of time to give out at the holidays-just store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 1 month.

17 of 28

Scandinavian treats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a Scandinavian brownie with a Scandinavian straw ornament for an easy food gift or cookie exchange treat!

Purchase inexpensive straw ornaments from sources such as Minneapolis-based Ingebretsen's. Bake brownies in an 8-inch pan and cut into 9 squares. Wrap each square like a present in cellophane wrapping paper (we bought ours at Walmart). Attach strips of red ribbon using glue dots, then add ornaments using glue dots. 

18 of 28

Gift in a Jar: Spicy Three-Bean Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our Spicy Three-Bean Soup makes dinner in a jar, the perfect present for busy people. Give along with a bag of corn chips or tortilla chips.

Get our recipe above and download a PDF of printable recipe labels and instructions here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 28

Fruit and Nut Granola

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Abilene's Victorian Inn in Kansas created this granola for guests. Eat it with milk or layered in a parfait with yogurt and fruit. This makes a great food gift at the holidays; it can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or placed in freezer bags and frozen for up to 2 months.

20 of 28

White Chocolate Christmas Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fudge in any flavor makes a classic holiday gift, but our white fudge dotted with dried cranberries and pistachios looks especially festive.

Related: 10 Fabulous Fudge Recipes

21 of 28

Winter Orange Pomegranate Iced Tea

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a gift-giving splash with this quick and easy tea, which takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Tie a ribbon around a keepsake bottle with the recipe attached.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 28

Gift in a Jar: Fudgy Snack Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy cake-in-a-jar is both quick to assemble and easy to bake. Candy pieces and chopped nuts add a tasty topping to this moist, easy cake-no frosting necessary! Get the recipe at our link above and download a PDF of printable recipe labels and instructions.

23 of 28

Roasted Nut Snack

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give party nuts a holiday twist by roasting them with one of four flavors: Cocoa-Sugared Mix, Curry-Spiced Mix, Barbecue-Seasoned Mix and Asian Five-Spiced Mix. Find frosted-plastic boxes at crafts or scrapbooking stores to make the nuts easy to give away in single servings.

24 of 28

Gift in a Jar: Cranberry-Bran Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gift in a jar has stripes of flour, whole bran cereal, apple pie spice, almonds, brown sugar and cranberries. Seal the streusel topping in a small sturdy plastic bag and enclose at the top of the jar. The jars/gifts keep at room temperature for up to a month. Get the recipe above and download a free PDF of printable recipe labels and instructions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 28

Santa's Delight Peppermint Bark

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This super-easy Christmas treat uses just two ingredients: candy coating and either crushed candy canes or crushed round peppermint candies. 

26 of 28

Sweet Bread Loaves

Credit: Quentin Bacon

Gifts of homemade holiday treats, including fresh-baked quickbreads, look striking in pretty packaging. Fold colorful cardstock to create easy containers. Accent with ribbons and tie on a meaningful message. To make mini-loaf bread packaging as shown, download a free package template. 

Related: 20 Sweet Quick Bread Loaves

27 of 28

Gift in a Jar: Fruit and Nuts Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toasting the oatmeal before layering is worth the effort for added nutty flavor. Give with a small jar of honey.

Click the link above for the recipe and find a PDF here of printable recipe labels and instructions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 28

Gift in a Jar: Blueberry-Ginger Hotcakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add a bottle of real maple syrup when you give this layered pancake mix in a jar. The hotcakes are more flavor-packed than traditional pancakes.

Click above for the recipe and click or tap here to download a free PDF of printable recipe labels and instructions.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors