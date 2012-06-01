Festive Holiday Party Drink Recipes
Brighten your holiday gatherings with any of our recipes for cocktails, eggnog, hot drinks and nonalcoholic drinks.
Brandy Cobbler with Blood Orange and Raspberry
Indiana cookbook author Shelly Westerhausen Worcel's festive holiday cocktail comes together quickly after you've made the rosemary simple syrup.
Jerry Thomas' Champagne Punch
Dating to the 1800s, this recipe is easy, breezy, pink and fruity-and still completely sophisticated. It comes from Cincinnati mixologist Molly Wellman.
The Poinsettia
Caitlin Corcoran, of Kansas City's Ca Va bar, says, "We found this cranberry juice and Grand Marnier cocktail in an old recipe book. People gush because the rosemary sprig looks like mistletoe. Plus a lower ABV cocktail means you can have a couple of drinks. Holiday parties are a marathon, not a sprint."
Egg Nog Martini
Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman of the blog A Beautiful Mess share one of their favorite holiday sippers, eggnog spiked with vanilla vodka and amaretto.
Admiral Russell's Punch
Cinicnnati mixologist Molly Wellman shares the legend behind this drink: A British admiral stranded in Spain over Christmas 1694 ordered his crew to assemble a massive punch in a courtyard fountain. Bacchanalia ensued. Consider yourself warned: This splurge of a drink is strong. But it's also nutmeggy, citrusy and wonderfully spirited in every sense.
Sage Woodstock
This festive gin cocktail gets its sweet-tart flavor from maple syrup and Meyer lemon juice. The recipe comes from the Chowgirls Killer Catering cookbook. Feeling fancy? Garnish each glass with a sage leaf or, at the holidays, sugared cranberries.
Caramel-Hazelnut Café Mocha
Melted Nutella. Need we say more? Our updated version of hot chocolate is made in a slow cooker, just for kicks, and after cooking, can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Clementine-Bourbon Smash
This refreshing cocktail made with fresh citrus and mint will be a welcome addition to your happy hour.
Darling Clementine Mocktail
No offense to the classic mimosa, but not everyone wants to booze with their brunch. Enter the Darling Clementine, a tart, fizzy, deliciously pink, nonalcoholic alternative to classic morning cocktails.
Colorful cocktail
Rub the rims of cocktail glasses with orange wedges and dip in a mix of coarse red and gold sugars for added flair.
Cool cocktail: In a large pitcher, mix 2 cups ruby red grapefruit juice and 1 cup chilled tangerine- or clementine-flavor vodka. Slowly stir in a 750-ml bottle of chilled rose Prosecco.
Champagne Cocktail
Feeling creative? Caitlin Corcoran, of Kansas City's Ça Va bar, likes to substitute a favorite spirit, such as mezcal, for the bitters.
Cranberry Margarita
Stir up a pitcher of these rosy margaritas for your next holiday bash. The Simple Syrup recipe makes enough syrup for 30 margaritas but is easily halved or quartered.
Horsefeather
At now-closed The Rieger in Kansas City, bartenders prepared this dead-simple, gingery cocktail with J. Rieger & Co. KC Whiskey-but any rye or blended whiskey will work!
Ca Va Punch
"You look like an amazing host with punch at a party, but people serve themselves—so easy. This one has dark berry notes from crème de cassis, which is a black currant liqueur. It goes great with a cheese board," says Caitlin Corcoran of Kansas City's Ça Va bar.
Rosemary-Grapefruit Gin Cocktail
Pretty in pink, yes, but this sweet drink has bite, too, thanks to grapefruit's subtle bitterness and the woodsy notes of gin and rosemary. This recipe makes enough rosemary-infused syrup for several cocktails.
County Cork
"This is one of Ça Va's most popular drinks. I use Jameson, honey and yellow chartreuse, a botanical liqueur that's more mellow than its green cousin. It's easy to drink, so that's dangerous," says Caitlin Corcoran of Kansas City's Ça Va bar.
Spiced Apple Shrub
Tingling with fennel and allspice and infused with a pound of apples, chef Jonathon Sawyer's shrub (an old-timey drink mixer) evokes the taste of spiced cider in a sourful new-old way. The recipe comes from his cookbook House of Vinegar.
Jolly Gin Fizz
Part punch, part cocktail, this effervescent pink drink is perfect for holiday parties. If you don't have ginger beer or prefer a milder ginger flavor, substitute ginger ale.
Chai-Maple Cider
Breathe deeply. This spiced cider tea from the slow cooker doubles as aromatherapy. After cooking, the cider can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Simple garnish
Skip mixing cocktails, and instead dress up a simple flute of sparkling wine with a sprig of fresh rosemary and a few pomegranate arils. (Guests can even garnish their own drinks.)
Vanilla Vodka Creamtini
Flavored vodka mixes with Irish cream and orange liqueurs to make this sweet, sugar-rimmed cocktail.
Mulled Cranberry Punch
This blend of cranberry juice, juice concentrate, spices, orange juice and water simmers in your slow cooker.
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, butter, vanilla, egg-it's like a rich, drinkable cookie. Our slow cooker twist on classic eggnog can be kept on the warm setting for one hour.
Sweet sips
Transform bubbly into a dessert drink by swapping traditional swizzle sticks for jewel-like rock candy.
Old Blue Eyes Martini
This lovely purple-blue holiday martini is as smooth as Frank Sinatra's voice.
Seduction Martini
Berry vodka, pomegranate liqueur and cranberry juice bring a blush to this drink from Jake's in Saginaw City, Michigan.
Deluxe eggnogs
Chocolate, coffee, orange juice, ice cream and strawberries bring fresh flavors and colors to our eggnog recipes. The recipe for Chocolate Eggnog Deluxe (top right and lower left) also includes ideas for Double Chocolate and Nonalcoholic Chocolate versions; Holiday Orange-Eggnog Punch can be made with strawberries or strawberry ice cream for Strawberry Eggnog.