Favorite Stuffing Recipe Ideas

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 19, 2022
Credit: Adam Albright

Make your best stuffing or dressing ever with our recipes that use ingredients such as sausage, cranberries, nuts, corn bread and fresh herbs.

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Common Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Adam Albright
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Gerard Klass's dressing, made with his jalapeno-flecked Cornbread, is flavored with fresh sage, rosemary and thyme. This chef and co-owner of Soul Bowl in Minneapolis says he's still chasing his mom's holiday dressing. But by our measure, he's there.

Related: Come Together: A Soul Bowl Thanksgiving

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Wild Rice Stuffing with Squash and Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty, colorful side dish will be just as happy alongside pork chops or chicken as it is on your holiday table with turkey.

Related: Holiday Main Dishes That Will Wow Your Guests

3 of 14

No-Bake Harvest Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We added walnuts, cranberries and seedy bread to classic sage-and-onion turkey dressing—and we did it in a slow cooker. The lidded appliance keeps the stuffing perfectly moist and, of course, frees up the oven for another pie.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Calico Corn Bread Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homey corn bread meets woodsy sage, thyme and shitake mushrooms. Carrots and apricots add color and sweetness.

Related: Try Our Skillet Corn Bread

5 of 14

Cranberry-Apple Corn Bread Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We mixed corn bread with bread cubes as the base for a dressing studded with apples and dried cranberries. If you make your own corn bread, bake it the day before you make the stuffing; allowing it to dry just a little improves the texture of the stuffing.

6 of 14

Pappa's Pear Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can serve this hearty, fruit-studded dressing with roasted or grilled pork, poultry or ham. The recipe comes from the historic Story Inn in Nashville, Indiana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Lemon-Nut Rice Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mix crumbled bacon, nuts and fresh veggies with long grain rice for this stuffing, which can be chilled up to 24 hours before baking.

8 of 14

Mix and Match Bread Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whether you're looking to tweak your favorite dressing or create a new tradition, this method meets the challenge. Start with the basic recipe, then try one of our blends or craft a custom dressing.

Top right: Whole wheat bread anchors a mix of sweet potatoes, celery, almonds, apricots and sage.

Left: Wild rice stands in for bread in this dressing studded with button mushrooms, celery, bacon, pecans, golden raisins and thyme.

Bottom right: Sourdough bread cubes blend with cooked bulk Italian sausage, celery, dried cranberries, pine nuts and rosemary.

Related: Try Our Mix-and-Match Cornbread

9 of 14

Apricot and Pecan Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bake this fruit and nut stuffing in a casserole dish or use it to stuff a turkey. This sweet dressing goes well with pork, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Parmesan Cheese and Italian Sausage Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This stuffing highlights the flavors of shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, Italian sausage and dried currants, all mixed with seasonings, chopped vegetables and bite-size pieces of ciabatta bread.

11 of 14

Pear-Pecan Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pears, toasted pecans and nutmeg create a festive twist on old-fashioned stuffing.

Related: Perfect Pear Recipes

12 of 14

Italian-Style Bread Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Olives, Italian seasoning, Italian bread, and thinly sliced Genoa salami, prosciutto, or cooked ham put the Italian in this stuffing's name.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Sweet Potato and Corn Bread Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use leftover corn bread or bake a package of corn bread mix for this stuffing. Sweet potatoes add moisture and color.

14 of 14

Sausage Stuffing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine sausage, chopped vegetables, toasted pecans, and a mix of cubed white bread and crumbled corn bread in this traditional stuffing recipe. To save time, substitute 3 cups corn bread stuffing mix (one 8-ounce package) for the crumbled corn bread.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors