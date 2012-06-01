Favorite Stuffing Recipe Ideas

this link opens in a new tab

Whether you're looking to tweak your favorite dressing or create a new tradition, this method meets the challenge. Start with the basic recipe, then try one of our blends or craft a custom dressing.

Top right: Whole wheat bread anchors a mix of sweet potatoes, celery, almonds, apricots and sage.

Left: Wild rice stands in for bread in this dressing studded with button mushrooms, celery, bacon, pecans, golden raisins and thyme.

Bottom right: Sourdough bread cubes blend with cooked bulk Italian sausage, celery, dried cranberries, pine nuts and rosemary.

