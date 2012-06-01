Delectable Christmas Candies and Treats
See how to make the sweetest of treats with our easy recipes for candies like caramels, toffee, fudge, marshmallows and truffles.
Chocolate Truffles
Using an easy method from a Detroit chocolate maker, you can create a dazzling array of rich, creamy chocolate truffles. (Note: The yield varies depending if you use bittersweet, milk or white chocolate, so read the recipe carefully before starting. And know that you can double it if desired.)
Triple Chocolate Peppermint Bark
Trust us: This festive and easy peppermint bark recipe is so much better than store-bought versions. Break it into bite-size pieces or cut it into six larger "candy bars" and wrap them up for gifting.
Golden Toffee Nuggets
Dipping toffee pieces halfway in chocolate is way tidier and easier than fully coating them-and the result is more striking, visually. (We recommend melting chopped good-quality chocolate bars for dipping-chips have additives that affect their consistency.) For undeniable holiday wow, brush on some edible gold luster dust. It's a splurge, but applying it thinly with a paintbrush helps avoid waste.
Caramel Candies
Soft, chewy homemade caramels are the bee's knees. For a twist on the classic, try Sarah Kieffer's orange, espresso and salted variations. Extra credit if you package them in our darling crepe paper treat bags!
Chocolate bark
Short on time? Make chocolate bark. After melting and spreading the chocolate, it's just top, top and away! See 9 ways to top chocolate bark candy.
Sea Salt Caramels
Caramels made in the microwave? Absolutely! And the only gear you need is a candy thermometer. Be sure to use coarse salt so it doesn't melt into the candies.
Raspberry Truffles
These five-ingredient truffles come together in a snap. Blending jam into the chocolate makes for a subtle fruit flavor perfectly balancing the rich, smooth chocolate. The recipe comes from Indianapolis blogger Annie Marshall.
Christmas Mice
Kids or grandkids can help create these adorable, easy-to-make treats. See how to assemble them in our Christmas mice video.
Peppermint Marshmallows
Homemade marshmallows are infinitely superior to store-bought-creamy and almost melt-in-your mouth soft. And peppermint is just one variation. In the baking aisle, find extracts like lemon, raspberry and cinnamon to customize your own marshmallows. The power of a stand mixer eases prep of this recipe, though a hand mixer works well.
Oreo Truffles
These easy candies look elegant but are simple to make. This holiday dessert recipe comes from the Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls in Logan, Ohio.
Bing Candy
People in Pukwana, South Dakota, come to bake sales just to buy Gwen Swanson's signature chocolate-cherry treat. Cherry-flavor chips create a red center between the chocolate layers. You can substitute peanut butter-flavor pieces if you prefer a peanut butter-chocolate combo.
Caramel Almond Stars
These playful candies are sort of a mock turtle-all the texture and flavor minus the homemade caramel or fussy dipping. Sprinkle with Wilton's gold star sprinkles (sold online) or coarse sparkling sugar. For a flavor twist, substitute roasted, salted almonds or even smoked almonds.
Nutella Cherry Hazelnut Fudge
Chocolate-hazelnut spread (Nutella) gives this fudge a smooth texture and luscious nutty flavor. The recipe comes from Indianapolis-based blogger Annie Marshall.
Dark Chocolate Almond Brittle
Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman of the blog A Beautiful Mess share this sinfully good holiday candy recipe. Adding almond butter makes the candy a bit softer and more flaky than traditional brittle.
White Chocolate Christmas Fudge
This five-ingredient fudge is simplicity, squared: Just melt, stir, spread, cool and cut. We love seeing festive flecks of orange zest in the fudge, but substituting orange-flavored dried cranberries will have a similar taste.
Maple Nutty Candy
These bar cookies combine four winning flavors: peanut butter, maple, butterscotch and chocolate. The easy recipe, from a Wabash, Indiana, reader, makes about 6 pounds of candy. We suggest freezing the bars and thawing them out as needed.
Coffee Bean Meltaways
If you've ever made butter mints, you'll recognize this no-cook powdered sugar mixture. The coffee flavor comes from instant espresso powder, which is widely available online and at specialty stores. It's richer and better-tasting than ordinary instant coffee.
Almond Meringue Bark
This beginner-level candy is made by spreading meringue thinly and baking it until shatteringly crisp (so much simpler than piping into kisses). Eat it plain, or sprinkle it on berries and whipped cream or an ice cream sundae, like shards of nutty toasted marshmallow.
Caramel Heavenlies
Graham crackers form the base for this bar cookie with layers of marshmallows, brown sugar, almonds and coconut. "I've made these cookies each Christmas since 1984," says Georgine Simmonds of Genesee, Michigan. "They're one of my family's favorites."
Latte Fudge
A shot of espresso adds flavor and color to this holiday sweet. The recipe makes about five dozen pieces, so you'll have plenty to give as gifts.
Candy-Box Caramels
Dress up packaged caramel squares by dipping them in sprinkles, crushed nuts, and bits of candy. Drizzle with dark or white chocolate to add even more color.
Creamy Peanut Butter Truffles
Minnesota's Saint Paul Hotel featured these truffles at a Chocolate Lovers' Tea. We simplified the recipe by substituting candy coating for the chocolate used at the hotel.
Lemon Drop Bark
Melt the candy coating, add the candy, and you're done. It's that simple. The crushed lemon drops give this sweet treat some pucker.