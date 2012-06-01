Delicious Easter Recipes

Make your Easter menu memorable with our ideas for breakfast, brunch or dinner.

Waffle board

Take the grazing board idea to your Easter breakfast or brunch table with a waffle smorgasbord. You can make it healthy (as we did), with fresh and dried fruit, cottage cheese nut butter, honey, toasted coconut and cocoa nibs. Or, you know, there's always whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Ours has Midwest-made Lopaus Point Waffles (gluten-, dairy- and soy-free), available online and in stores, but you can make your own, too!

Cherry-Glazed Ham with Fresh Basil

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When shopping, look for a ham with the lowest possible percentage of water. Choose an unglazed ham, and if your ham comes with a glaze packet, discard it. While you can choose either the butt half or the shank half, the butt half will give more succulent texture and a more distinct flavor.

Double-Malted Easter Snack Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Malted milk powder and chopped malted Easter egg candies give this festive sweet-and-salty springtime snack mix a double hit of malt-shop flavor.

Tiny Quiche

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prebaked phyllo shells (available at large supermarkets) make this party-perfect recipe an absolute snap to make-start to finish, you'll be done in 35 minutes.

Hot Cross Buns

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Soaking the currants in balsamic vinegar gives them a slightly tangy flavor that contrasts well with the rich dough of this classic Easter bread.

Salsa Verde Deviled Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Salty, savory Italian salsa verde plays beautifully with the richness of mayonnaise in this punchy, rustic deviled eggs recipe. 

Related: How to Make Classic Deviled Eggs

Spring Potato Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lightly sweet potato salad is a great way to use up leftover Easter ham.

Herb-Crusted Lamb Chops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brushed with mustard and coated with garlicky breadcrumbs, these petite chops are a quick alternative to a classic leg of lamb. The recipe comes from Andy Schudlich of Epicure Catering and Cherry Basket Farm in Michigan.

Maple-Glazed Roasted Carrots with Ginger

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whole-roasted carrots are an effortlessly glam side, perfect with ham. But the real genius here is the matchstick-sliced ginger that bakes with them. Candied in the glaze, it's a chewy, intensely gingery topping you'll be pinching right off the pan.

Eggs Benedict with Maltaise Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

What's Maltaise Sauce, you ask? It's just hollandaise sauce with a bit of orange zest and juice added. But you wouldn't believe how that bit of zing transforms this brunch standard.

Easter-egg rolls

For Easter-egg rolls, thaw frozen dinner rolls (such as Rhode's) according to package directions. Gently form rolls into egg shapes; let rise 1 hour. For each color, in a small bowl, whisk 1 egg yolk,2 teaspoons water and food coloring. Brush "paint" on rolls. (For stronger color, do a second coat.) Bake as directed. Serve nestled in a basket.

Honey French Toast with Macerated Berries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Egg bread, extra egg yolks and half-and-half take a trusty diner classic to new levels of splurge. (Trust us, you won't regret going along for the ride.) Both the French toast and berries need to rest overnight, so this is an ideal make-ahead brunch dish. The recipe comes from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook (University of Minnesota Press, $29.95).

Bacon-Asparagus Strata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Asparagus, bacon and roasted red sweet peppers update a classic breakfast casserole mix of eggs, bread and cheese.

Chai-Spiced Compote

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inexpensive chai tea bags infuse Chai-Spiced Compote with the tongue-tingling flavors of ginger, cloves and cardamom. Because the recipe calls for frozen peaches and cherries, you can make this colorful fruit dessert year-round. If you're watching fat or calories, leave off the pecans and coconut and just enjoy the flavorful fruit.

Garlic-Roasted Chicken with Lemons and Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This flavor-packed dish combines garlic-infused chicken with perfectly cooked vegetables. Roasting the lemon in the pan brings out its flavor.

Any-Flavor Mini Quiche

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Talk about easy! You can prep these delicious little quiches the night before, or make them in the morning while the oven preheats. They're perfect for brunch parties, and you can use whatever meat, cheese and veggies you have on hand.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Feta Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Feta cheese adds salty punch to a colorful salad from Chef Michael Symon. He recommends serving the salad with lamb chops, but it would work great with any grilled meat.

Zippy Cinnamon Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Create these easy, gooey-good rolls by combining frozen bread dough and pudding mix. They'll taste like you spent all morning baking!

Devilishly Good Deviled Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A hint of curry and some chutney elevate these deviled eggs to spectacular. Spoon the filling into a sandwich-size clear plastic bag and snip a corner for easy piping.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Warm Blueberry Compote

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Rise and shine with these special-occasion pancakes from chef Mindy Segal of Mindy's HotChocolate Restaurant and Dessert Bar in Chicago. Ricotta makes them moist and rich; lemon curd gives sweet-tart punch.

Smoked Salmon and Roasted Pepper Frittata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Veggies and low-fat cottage cheese stretch the eggs in this frittata, a breakfast main dish that's both healthy and low-cost (about $1.75 a serving!). A little salmon or ham boosts the flavor.

Blueberry Thunder Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar gives a sweet crust to these berry-packed muffins.

Spinach Quiche a la Goldmoor

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An easy-to-use frozen spinach souffle makes this quiche's eggy-sausage filling easy to prepare. The recipe is from the Goldmoor Inn near Galena, Illinois.

Carrot Soup with Tarragon and Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Thickened with a little potato and flavored with leeks, shallot, white wine and the faintly anise-y herb tarragon, this sleeper hit of a soup is subtle, springy and unexpectedly special.

Hint-of-Orange Pancakes with Grapefruit Syrup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe couldn't be simpler! Just simmer grapefruit slices in maple syrup for a delicious, rosy compote to serve over waffles, French toast, crepes-or these subtly orange-flavored pancakes.

Chocolanutty Banana Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dessert or coffee cake? It's up to you. A hint of orange rounds out the flavors.

Greens, Eggs and Ham Potato Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Loaded with protein and fresh greens, this is a simple yet flavorful potato salad. Paired with a fruit salad, it's almost hearty enough to eat as a meal.

Maple Butter Twists

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These breakfast rolls are a family tradition with Jean Haviland of Carroll, Iowa. "My mom made these rolls with a maple-cream filling-and still does!" she says. "Mom always makes extra and freezes them for later. They're great for breakfast or any time of day!"

Patsy's Egg Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Geri Boesen credits her mother-in-law, Patsy, for creating this easy sausage-and-cheese brunch recipe, a popular food at family holiday gatherings. "It's nice because you can make it the day ahead and put it in the fridge overnight," Geri says.

Very Cherry Hazelnut Coffee Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

David Dahlman of Chatsworth, California, says this yeasty coffee cake reminds him of the old-fashioned, down-to-earth treats on his grandmother's farm table. It takes time because it's a yeast-leavened dough, but there's no kneading required.

Lazy Morning Sausage Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lyndy Ireland cooks breakfast favorites for her guests at Triangle Ranch in western South Dakota. She tops this Sausage Pie with refreshing salsa.

Asparagus Scramble Biscuits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe starts with square bacon-flecked cornmeal biscuits you can make ahead. On Easter morning, scramble the egg-veggie mixture, fill the biscuits, and bake to heat and melt the cheese.

Hash Brown Quiche

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hash brown potatoes form the crust for this quiche recipe. To save time, start with frozen hash browns. 

Herbed Egg-Potato Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can assemble the cheesy Herbed Egg-Potato Bake up to two days ahead and refrigerate it.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kids will love helping make this Easter breakfast or brunch treat, but don't save it just for them—adults like chocolate chip pancakes, too! The raspberry sauce can be made ahead of time.

Spinach-Asparagus Quiche

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty quiche recipe comes from Fire Lake Camp farm in Paola, Kansas, where a U-pick asparagus patch draws visitors every spring.

Blueberry Surprise French Toast Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cream cheese is the secret ingredient in this casserole, which gets a generous topping of blueberry or maple syrup. You can assemble the casserole the night before your Easter brunch.

Asparagus-Ham Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bake a hearty breakfast or brunch casserole with cubed ham, fresh or frozen asparagus, rice and Swiss cheese. A sprinkle of panko mixed with melted butter gives the dish a crispy topping.

Easter Egg Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn small baked potatoes into Easter egg shapes by mashing the pulp with sour cream and seasonings, and then standing the potatoes on end. It's an easy side you can prepare the day before Easter.

Ham and Mushroom Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy, crazy-delicious lasagna is simple, too, thanks to jarred Alfredo sauce and no-boil noodles. If you're lucky enough to have a specialty grocery store or Italian deli that sells all-natural refrigerated Alfredo sauce without preservatives, this is a great way to use it.

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bread crumbs combine with tender, sweet onion to top this casserole, while low-sodium soup mixes with yogurt for the green bean sauce.

Scrambled Eggs in Potato Nests

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this egg dish in just 20 minutes. Packaged hash browns form the nest, and the filling is a simple scramble of eggs and chives topped with cheese.

