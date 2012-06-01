Scrumptious Holiday Breakfast Breads
Make your holiday mornings extra-special with our recipes for coffee cake, muffins, scones, quick breads and yeast breads.
Cinny Biscuits
At The Bake Shop and Cafe in Cleveland, Shawnda Moye offers the Cinny, a warm cinnamon roll-meets-biscuit that somehow becomes more divine when paired with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee.
Related: Festive Brunch Recipes
Lazy Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Pizza dough is the secret shortcut in this 45-minutes-and-done recipe. It doesn't yield a fluffy Amish-style roll, but rather a breakfast treat with a toothsome chew, like the love child of cinnamon buns and garlic knots.
Related: Warm and Comforting Breakfast Breads
Chocolate-Kissed Monkey Bread
Caramel, chocolate and cinnamon give this monkey bread a delicious flavor. Be sure to get the large flaky biscuits for easy shaping.
Maple Butter Twists
These breakfast rolls are a family tradition with Jean Haviland of Carroll, Iowa. "My mom made these rolls with a maple-cream filling every Christmas-and still does!" she says. "Mom always makes extra and freezes them for later. They're great for breakfast or any time of day!"
Related: Family-Favorite Holiday Recipes
Holiday Christmas Bread
There's no butter or shortening in this braided sweet bread. You won't miss it in this large loaf.
"We're the sixth generation to bake this holiday bread," says Margaret Kassing of Beatrice, Nebraska. "The 12 strips of dough represent 12 months in a year. The four layers of braided dough stand for the four seasons. Nuts and raisins indicate the type of year—mostly nuts represents a good year for farmers and mostly raisins a poor year. Before it's served, the youngest boy takes last year's crust outside to feed the birds, God's lesser creatures. Finally, a crust is saved for the next year to show there will always be bread in this home."
Eggnog Muffins
These tender holiday muffins, dressed up with a nutmeg-streusel topping, come from the Washington House Inn in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
Related: Quick and Easy Muffin Recipes
Swedish Tea Ring
Sprinkled with chopped red and green cherries, this tender, walnut-filled pastry is a perfect treat for Christmas morning.
Classic Challah
Minnesota blogger Molly Yeh often twists her challahs into simple spirals. This recipe—adapted from her cookbook Molly on the Range ($32.50, Rodale)—makes four small loaves, perfect for freezing or sharing. (Slightly stale challah also makes dreamy French toast.)
Related: Molly Yeh Chats About Her New Cookbook, Restaurant and Why You Should Visit East Grand Forks
Almond-Cranberry Bread with White Chocolate Glaze
Sweet bread balances tangy cranberries in this winning recipe from the Wisconsin State Fair. Wrap and store it overnight to make it easier to slice.
Related: 20 Sweet Quick Bread Loaves
Chocolate-Pistachio Wreath Bread
Chocolate frosting tops a moist chocolate bread to create a spectacular Christmas treat—as delightful to look at as it is to eat. Use either chopped pistachio nuts or almonds for a bit of crunch.
Overnight Cherry Chocolate Coffee Cake
This is our give-you-a-break coffee cake. Prepped in a half-hour, it waits in the fridge till you pop it in the oven the next morning. Serve warm, and the chocolate stays irresistibly melty.
Sour Cream Swirl Coffee Cake
A layer of brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans swirls through the center of this sour cream coffee cake from the former Lantz House Inn in Centerville, Indiana.
Gingerbread Scones
Ginger and molasses unite in our spicy breakfast bread. Ground ginger and crystallized ginger give a double dose of the popular seasoning.
Related: Must-Try Recipes for Scones
Sour Cream Cranberry Muffins
Brown sugar, pecans and pumpkin pie spice create both a filling and the topping for these muffins. Dried cranberries add tang and texture.
Related: Cranberry Recipes You'll Love
Chocolate-Pecan Coffee Cake
We put together our favorite coffee cake ingredients for this recipe: chocolate, butter, sour cream, pecans and coconut. It's worth the indulgence!
Cardamom Braid
A bakery in Bishop Hill, Illinois, created this lightly spiced Swedish bread. The orange and cardamom flavors pair perfectly with soft honey butter.
Orange-Spice Challah Buns
Melding her husband's Norwegian roots with her own Jewish heritage, blogger Molly Yeh's soft, slightly chewy rolls are ideal for brunch or even as a sweet complement to a holiday dinner.
Related: How Molly Yeh Baked Her Way Home
English Muffins in a Loaf with Honey Butter
This easy-to-make yeast bread comes from a Ripon, Wisconsin, bed and breakfast. Slice and toast before serving, and top with soft Honey Butter.
Gingerbread-Sour Cream Muffins
We took a traditional holiday dessert ingredient— gingerbread—and turned it into a muffin. Crystallized ginger tops off these treats.
Zippy Cinnamon Rolls
A Midwest Living editor contributed the recipe for these gooey-good rolls. "Frozen bread dough and pudding mix can fool anyone into thinking you spent the morning baking cinnamon rolls," she says.
Caramel-Banana Muffins
Sugar-topped banana slices caramelize as they bake on top of these tender, cakey breakfast muffins. Serve warm drizzled with extra caramel topping, if you like.
Related: Rise and Shine Breakfast Breads
Anita's Cranberry Scones
Coarsely chopped cranberries spread the sweet-tart flavor throughout this tender scone, a winner at the Warrens Cranberry Festival recipe competition. A sweet almond frosting complements the berries.
Cinnamon Surprise Buns
These yeast rolls poof as they bake, hiding the filled center. Guests will love the spiced nut and brown sugar in the middle of these frosted treats.