Fresh Fall Apple Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated April 13, 2021

Try this Midwest favorite in warm breakfast breads, refreshing salads, hearty main dishes and more.

Slow Cooker Apple Butter

Your house will fill with the aroma of this five-ingredient apple butter while it simmers in your slow cooker. When the spread is done, try it on biscuits.

Harvest Apple Bars

Credit: Carson Downing
Tammy Post's Iowa State Fair blue-ribbon recipe doesn't skimp on apples, which results in incredibly moist and indulgent bars. Click or tap here for our gallery of apple dessert recipes. 

Streusel Apple Bread

A touch of lemon, chopped cranberries and walnuts take this quick bread into the realm of coffee cake.

Nutty Apple-Cherry Slaw

Nuts and fruit add crunch and color to cabbage tossed in a homemade vinaigrette. This beautiful twist on traditional coleslaw is best served right away for maximum crispness, but it will hold for up to 24 hours.

Apple Harvest Chili

Fresh apple, dried fruit and cashews add color, sweetness and crunch to a ready-in-45 vegetarian chili. For a twist on the traditional toppers (and to hint what's inside), garnish with apple slivers.

Apple Scones with Spiced Maple Butter

They're light, buttery and fall artwork on your plate. We almost hate to cover up the baked-on apple slice with the whipped maple butter. Almost.

Boiled Cider

Boiled cider preserves the intense sweet-tartness of fresh-picked apples. Make your own or buy it at gourmet food shops or online. Stir a couple of tablespoons into filling for pie, crisp, crumble or turnovers; replace honey or molasses in recipes for gingerbread, apple cake or spice muffins; brush on grilled vegetables; add to your favorite vinaigrette, barbecue sauce or applesauce; drizzle over oatmeal, pancakes, waffles, corn bread, ice cream, frozen yogurt or grilled fruit.

Sweet Apple Risotto

weeter than traditional risotto, this dish from Rapid Creek Cidery works beautifully as a side to chef Matt Steigerwald's Roast Chicken with Mushroom Jus.

Not Your Ordinary Brie

A spiced combo of cranberries, apples and raisins blends for the chutney that tops this colorful cheese appetizer. Serve with crackers or toasted slices of baguette.

Apple Sour Cream Kuchen

Credit: Carson Downing
This German-style, not-too-sweet, yeast-raised cake begs for a cup of coffee. For an extra tang, you can serve it with a dollop of lightly sweetened sour cream. Click or tap here for more apple dessert recipes. 

Apple and Couscous-Bulgur Salad

Apple cider and lemon juice add a touch of pucker that keeps this hearty grain salad from tasting too sweet. For a nutritional boost, use whole wheat couscous.

Apple Pie Pancakes

Weekend pancakes get a makeover with apple juice and dried or fresh apples stirred into the batter. A little apple pie spice completes the flavor. We liked them warm with maple syrup.

Apple Cider Pulled Pork

Credit: Blaine Moats
Easy pulled pork bursts with apple flavor. The secret? Add cider into the slow cooker with the pork as well as in the barbecue sauce.

Asian-Inspired Coleslaw

Toss red and green cabbage, chopped apple and green onions with a ginger-spiced dressing for a crunchy salad. Sesame oil and rice vinegar add Asian flavor.

Sausage-Apple Dutch Baby

Why fry sausage separately when you can cook it right into the pancake? That kind of ease is just one reason we love this sweet-and-savory Dutch baby pancake. The batter's quick, and in the 15 minutes while it bakes, you can whip up the maple-glazed apple topping.

Multigrain Apple Streusel Muffins

Rise and shine! These tender gems taste so good, you'd never guess we bumped up the fiber in this fall recipe with two kinds of whole grains and traded most of the butter for applesauce and buttermilk.

Cider-Spiked Apple and Pecan Tart

In this unusual fruit tart, apples are gently cooked in butter, then arranged in a pre-baked crust and brushed with jelly. The result: an edible work of art. The tart's distinct apple flavor comes from boiled cider. You can make your own using the recipe on our site, or buy it in specialty food stores or online.

Apple Bagel Sandwiches with Pumpkin Cream Cheese

Sliced and grilled apples top a golden butter for this bagel sandwich. Use an apple that stays firm when cooked, like Jonagold, Granny Smith or Braeburn. Sprinkle on pecans for extra crunch.

Spiced Pecan Apple Salad

Pecans, feta cheese, a Red Delicious apple and zesty vinaigrette combine for a memorable salad.

Onion, Apple and Cheese Gratin

At Iowa's Rapid Creek Cidery, chef Matt Steigerwald serves this gratin (which tastes sort of like the best French onion soup ever) with grilled artisan bread. Crisp and charred, it's a good foil to the gooey richness.

Applejack Turkey Sandwich

Apple butter adds a sweet orchard flavor to this turkey-cheddar-bacon sandwich on sourdough layered with Swiss cheese, sweet peppers and onion. Cook it on a panini cooker or in a skillet.

Brie-Apple Quesadillas

Crisp and tart Granny Smith apples pair beautifully with creamy Brie and walnuts, while a drizzle of gooey caramel adds sweetness to this quick and easy dessert.

Hot Dog-Hamburger Secret Sauce

Apples sweeten this chunky crimson relish that's perfect for hot dogs, burgers or other grilled meats. Cinnamon, cloves and pepper spice it up.

Apple Harvest Bake

Chopped apple and walnuts stud this spiced coffee cake baked in a pie plate. Serve wedges of the warm bread topped with cinnamon butter.

