Fast and Fresh Spring Dinners

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 20, 2022
Credit: Carson Downing

Our spring recipes highlight the flavors of vegetables, citrus, fresh herbs and more.

Risotto with Asparagus and Shiitakes

Credit: Carson Downing
Brothy rice with mushrooms, tender asparagus, chives and Parmesan make this risotto truly luxurious. The only things that might make this meal better? A glass of white wine and a chunk of crusty bread to sop up leftover sauce. 

Fig and Pig Quiche

Credit: Carson Downing
Satisfy sweet and salty lovers alike with this kicky bacon-topped quiche. It's one of the signature recipes at Maya-Camille Broussard's Chicago bakery, Justice of the Pies.

Herb-Roasted Chicken with Bread Salad

Credit: Carson Downing
In addition to slathering the bird in butter, herbs, shallots and lemon zest, you'll stuff a lemon and a bunch of thyme in the cavity. The result? Bronzed skin and huge flavor.

Zucchini and Feta Frittata

Credit: Carson Downing
This simple, fresh frittata recipe is ideal for a make-ahead brunch, though it can also be served as a healthy lunch or dinner. Serve it at room temperature so the salad on top won't wilt (and the cooking is complete before the guests come knocking).

Halibut en Papillote with Fennel, Olives and Leeks

Credit: Carson Downing
Baking halibut with lemon, thyme and fennel in a parchment parcel yields effortlessly perfect texture and flavor. And as a fringe benefit, you get to open dinner like a present.

Chicken Katsu with Mango Sauce

Credit: Brie Passano
Trade flavorful boneless thighs for breasts in this twist on a beloved Japanese comfort food, and you'll have super crispy,, juicy chicken to serve over a bed of rice with sweet-and-savory mango sauce. 

Vietnamese-Style Noodle Soup

Credit: Carson Downing
This comforting, spiced soup will warm you up on those chilly spring evenings. Our recipe echoes pho (pronounced "fuh") but has a shorter simmer time thanks to boxed broth and flank steak.

Spring Scampi with Chives

These garlicky, lemony shrimp come together in just 15 minutes for a speedy weeknight dinner. Serve with crusty bread for mopping up the luscious butter sauce. 

Garden Veggie Linguine with Cilantro Pesto

You can customize this linguine recipe by substituting other in-season vegetables and herbs, such as asparagus, snap peas, spinach or mustard greens, tarragon and basil. 

Lemon-Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado adds luscious richness to this bright, citrusy chicken salad. Be sure to toss the ingredients gently so the avocado doesn't blend in completely. 

Spring Revival Couscous Salad with Filet Mignon

Lean and tender steaks crown a bright, lemony salad made with asparagus, peas and couscous. The recipe comes from chef Michael Ollier, of Certified Angus Beef in Wooster, Ohio. He calls for generous 8-ounce steaks; for budget or dietary reasons, you may want to use a more modest 4-ounce steak. Just reduce the grilling time accordingly.

Spanish Rice with Chicken and Shrimp

This quick and easy recipe from a Southgate, Michigan reader starts with a package of rice pilaf mix. You can have this main dish on the table in about 30 minutes.

Chicken and Asparagus Risotto

Credit: Blaine Moats
Don't be afraid to try this Italian classic at home! Our hearty version is made with convenient rotisserie chicken and loaded with asparagus, herbs and lemony flavor. 

Spring Pork and Noodles

Seasonal veggies, pork and soy sauce dressing flavor this bright-tasting chilled noodle dish. Make this easy main dish ahead of time so it's ready for a light weekday dinner.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Wisconsin blogger Alice Choi (Hip Foodie Mom) says this weeknight-easy recipe is the perfect gateway into cooking Korean at home. All the ingredients can be found at a large urban supermarket, or at Asian grocery stores.

Pork Chops with Curried Plum Glaze and Grilled Plums

This fruity spin on barbecued pork chops is special enough for company but ready in less than 45 minutes. For a complete meal, pair the recipe with a rice salad or simple steamed green beans or broccoli.Pork Chops with Curried Plum Glaze and Grilled Plums

17 of 35

Lemon-Basil Pasta

Lemon, basil and olive oil form a pestolike sauce to complement the linguine and kidney beans. From start to finish, this five-ingredient dinner takes only 25 minutes.

Easy Spring Gravy

We created this ready-in-10 gravy to jazz up purchased deli-roasted chicken. Add steamed veggies and mashed potatoes, and you have dinner!

Waldorf Chicken Salad

All the traditional Waldorf ingredients are here: apple, grapes, walnuts, celery and mayo. This is a great choice to pack for weekday lunches.

Gingered Beef and Broccoli Salad Bowl

Use a wok or skillet to stir-fry sirloin steak strips and broccoli. Combine with salad greens, chopped sweet pepper and bottled ginger vinaigrette salad dressing for a meal that's on the table in 20 minutes.

Cheesy Chicken-Broccoli Crepe Bake

Crepes meet casserole in a family-friendly recipe that starts with rotisserie chicken; if you sub purchased crepes (or make our whole wheat ones ahead), it's quick enough for a weeknight.

Spring Pasta with Morels, Ramps and Peas

Toss linguini with a rich sauce of morels, ramps (or leeks), peas, ham and cream. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese, if you like.Can't find morels? Substitute the same amount of stemmed shiitake, cremini and/or button mushrooms in the recipe. Or check online for dried morels.

Greek Spinach-Pasta Salad with Feta and Beans

Mix baby spinach, canned Great Northern beans, crumbled feta, snipped dried tomatoes, fresh lemon thyme and other spices with cavatappi or farfalle noodles for this easy pasta salad.

Chicken Banh Mi

Layer rotisserie chicken with crisp veggies, mayo and zippy sesame dressing on a soft roll for this easy version of the popular Vietnamese sandwich.

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

This roasted meal will remind you how easy it is to cook a whole chicken. Potatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots make this a one-pan meal.

Sunday Beef Rib Roast

Baby carrots, small red potatoes, baby spinach and butterbeans surround a rib roast cooked with zesty Herb-Bacon topper.

Mediterranean-Style Snapper

Top fresh snapper fillets or other firm-flesh white fish with an easy tomato-olive mixture and crumbled feta cheese. Serve with rice, pasta or couscous.

Asparagus-Leek Risotto

Leeks, oven-roasted asparagus and lemon peel add flavor and pretty spring color to creamy risotto.

Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake

Combine artichoke hearts, spinach and tomatoes with bow tie pasta and chopped cooked chicken for a rich, creamy casserole.

Tender-Crisp Spring Braise

Chicken, potatoes and veggies cook together for a nutritious dinner that's missing only one ingredient-a bottle of white wine.

Goat Cheese and Spinach Tart

Goat cheese gives this tart a fine, velvety texture. The recipe comes from Judy Schad at Indiana's Capriole Farmstead Goat Cheeses.

Herbed Chicken, Orzo and Zucchini

Team basil-seasoned chicken breasts with fresh zucchini and seasoned orzo for a fast and flavorful dinner.

The Stone Barn's The Modena

Marinated chicken, sweet onion, mushrooms, snap peas and feta top an oiled crust in this recipe from the Stone Barn in Nelson, Wisconsin. "The flavors, accented by feta and balsamic vinegar, blend for a creamy, tangy taste," says Stone Barn owner Pam Taylor. "The vegetables add a crisp, element."

Potato Chips Meet Fish

How do you get your family to eat fish? By serving them tilapia coated with potato chips, herbs and honey-mustard dressing. "Quick, easy and and very good!" writes one of our website reviewers.

Mushroom, Asparagus, and Tofu Quiches

Tofu and soy cheese boost the protein in these mini vegetable-and-egg casseroles.

By Midwest Living editors