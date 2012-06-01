45 Pumpkin Recipes We Absolutely Love
Enjoy the rich taste of pumpkin in pies, cakes, soups, cupcakes, bar cookies, cheesecakes and more.
Pumpkin-Spice Icebox Cake
Like the chocolate-and-vanilla retro classic, this gingery icebox cake requires some make-ahead assembly--but no baking. And it's absolutely drool-worthy.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie
Cream cheese strudel inspired the owner of Just Pies in Westerville, Ohio, to build a pumpkin pie with a surprise cream cheese layer. For the creamiest pumpkin pie, don't overbake.
Pumpkin-Praline Layer Cake
This nutty layer cake is a favorite dessert with Midwest Living® readers. Whipped cream topping complements a moist filling of pumpkin, brown sugar, pecans, butter and more whipping cream.
Hazelnut Pumpkin Cheesecake
Trot this one out at Thanksgiving and watch those pies quake in their aluminum plates. Gingersnaps in the base and tangy sour cream topping balance the pumpkin-spice sweetness.
Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle
The combination of maple and pumpkin flavors make a second slice of this pie hard to resist. Prepare the pecan brittle up to a week ahead, then sprinkle on just before serving.
Bourbon-Spiked Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Rather than cube the bread, we made sandwiches, layering cinnamon-raisin swirl bread with a creamy pumpkin filling. Serve with a generous drizzle of boozy cheaters' caramel sauce.
Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies
Swirl a layer of cream cheese and pumpkin into chocolate batter to create these luscious brownies, and sprinkle walnuts on top for extra crunch.
Pumpkin Bread
The innkeepers at Burchell's White Hill Farmhouse Inn in Minden, Nebraska, make this moist spiced bread using homegrown heirloom pumpkins, but this version of their recipe uses canned puree.
Pumpkin-Pecan Tassies
These tiny pies, baked in a muffin tin, showcase the flavors of pumpkin and pecans in a one- or two-bite dessert.
Chocolate Pumpkin Cake
This utterly unforgettable autumn cake layers moist chocolate-pumpkin cake, luscious milk chocolate ganache and fluffy pumpkin-spice whipped cream. The recipe comes from Minnesota blogger Amanda Rettke (iambaker.net).
Mommy's Pumpkin Pie
"This recipe is adapted from my mother's classic pumpkin pie," says Linda Hundt, owner of Sweetielicious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan. "I added cream to make it a bit richer and orange zest for flavor." The result is a dark mahogany pumpkin pie with ginger-cinnamon-clove spiciness.
Spiced Pumpkin Bisque
The Inn at Irish Hollow in Galena, Illinois, serves this creamy, curried soup throughout the fall and winter. You can make your own crème fraîche for the garnish, or use purchased crème fraiche or sour cream.
Pumpkin Spice Whoopies
A spiced marshmallow filling is sandwiched between cakelike pumpkin cookies in this easy-to-make dessert.
Chocolate-Glazed Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
Cream cheese, pumpkin, dark chocolate, whipping cream ... this fall pumpkin dessert is pure decadence!
Pumpkin, Chickpea & Red Lentil Stew
This hearty soup boasts a bounty of veggies and seasonings, including pumpkin or squash, fresh ginger, lime juice, cumin and fresh cilantro.
Pumpkin Fudge
Set this pretty golden fudge on a plate with traditional chocolate fudge and a white fudge for an appealing array of colors. The recipe is from a Cherokee, Iowa, reader and was a winner at the Clay County Fair.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
A spiced filling, made from whipped cream, creates a lighter-tasting version of traditional pumpkin pie. The gingersnap crust adds more kick than classic crusts.
Sour Cream Pumpkin Bars
Browned Butter Frosting tops moist Sour Cream Pumpkin Bars, a favorite fall recipe.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars with Chocolate Topping
Cream cheese, oatmeal cookie mix, pumpkin and semisweet chocolate combine for a sensational seasonal treat.
Double-Flavored Muffins
Pumpkin and chocolate blend beautifully in these spiced muffins from Thorp House Inn of Fish Creek, Wisconsin. Cinnamon, mace, nutmeg and cloves flavor the batter.
Paradise Pumpkin Pie
A cheesecake layer and nut topping help this pumpkin pie stand out from its peers. This recipe was a winner at the Morton, Illinois, Pumpkin Festival baking competition.
Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Caramel Swirl
This fall dessert comes from Mooselips Java Joint in Seeley, Wisconsin. It's creamy, cool and not overpowered by the pumpkin or the spice.
Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie
The classic pumpkin pie gets even better with the addition of apple butter, which gives extra sweetness and a slightly softer texture to the dessert. A streusel topping adds a bit of crunch.
Sunflower Pumpkin Muffins
Hailing as they do from the Sunflower State, Kansas cooks have a knack for creatively including crunchy sunflower seed kernels in all sorts of treats. These tender pumpkin morsels are from the American Institute of Baking in Manhattan, Kansas. The muffins get a double dose of sunflower from both sunflower oil and the seeds.
Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
These cakelike pumpkin drop cookies are delicious by themselves, but even better topped with a simple brown sugar frosting.
Apple Pumpkin Sunflower Bread
We packed a bushel of fall into this homey loaf: pumpkin, apple, nuts and spices.
Pumpkin Chili
This recipe, submitted by Melanie Madore of Ashland, Missouri, was a finalist in a Midwest Living recipe contest. It calls for using cubed pumpkin (or butternut squash) rather than canned.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
You decide how easy you want these to be! We're partial to our homemade Pumpkin Cupcakes with Sweetened Whipped Cream Frosting, but you can substitute purchased plain cupcakes or purchased whipped white frosting to make this recipe even simpler.
Aint Sug's Punkin' Puddin'
Baked in a casserole dish, this unusual dessert channels the spirit of marshmallow-topped sweet potato, with the added spice of pumpkin pie. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweets (Crown Publishing).
Streusel-Topped Pumpkin Muffins
For Streusel-Topped Pumpkin Muffins, we took the classic pumpkin bread and added dried fruit, lemon zest and spices, along with a sprinkling of a crunchy sugar topping.
Pumpkin Corn Chowder
This thick chowder blends corn, pumpkin and chunks of sweet potato.
Pumpkin Chess Pie
The bakers at Wick's Pies in Winchester, Indiana, crossed chess pie with pumpkin pie, adding more eggs, more spices and a little cornmeal to their pumpkin recipe. The result: a pie with a more intense pumpkin and spice flavor, and a slightly thicker filling.
Gingered Pumpkin Soup
Maple syrup adds sweetness to Gingered Pumpkin Soup, which makes a creamy side dish or appetizer.
Pumpkin-Banana Bread
Lisa Johnson of Gardner, Kansas, added banana to pumpkin bread for a new twist on quick bread treats. "This pumpkin bread is a favorite with our family," she says. "It's easy to make, and my two girls enjoy helping me. They especially enjoy it when it's done baking. It makes the house smell wonderful."
Pumpkin Parsnip Bisque with Hazelnut Toasts
Puree wintry vegetables like potato, leek and parsnip into a velvety soup. Don't skip the crisp, buttery dippers. They're delicious dunked in the soup.
Pumpkin Pie Cake
Sprinkle moist pumpkin filling with a cake mix topping for a quick and easy cake. The recipe is from Farmer's Inn in Havana, North Dakota.
Spiced Pumpkin Dip
Satisfy your sweet-salty afternoon cravings with this nutrient-packed dip, made with canned pumpkin, white beans and maple syrup. It's fab with honey-wheat pretzel twists, and very kid-friendly.
Pumpkin Cake Roll
Our "twist" on the pumpkin craze. Nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon add even more fall flavor.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
This make-ahead bar cookie offers an irresistible stack of flavors: sweet graham cracker crust, rich chocolaty cheesecake, spicy pumpkin cheesecake and a topping of sour cream.
Pumpkin-Bourbon Pudding
This baked pudding features pumpkin, raisins and bourbon. Serve it in individual dishes for company or in one casserole for your family.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Sandwich Cake
A cream cheese layer and rich chocolate frosting make this pumpkin cake a crowd-pleaser.
Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
The famous St. Louis dessert gets a makeover from Emily Hobbs of Springfield, Missouri. She adds pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice to the moist cake. The recipe was one of the finalists at Midwest Living's first Best of the Midwest cook-off.
Pumpkin-Sour Cream Coffee Cake with Pecan Streusel
Pumpkin, cranberries and brown sugar swirl through a tender, moist coffee cake with a golden pecan topper.
Toffee-Pumpkin Pie Bars
Love sweet and salty combos? You'll fall for these bars with sweet toffee, toasted pecans and a spiced Ginger Crumb Crust.