20 Fun St. Patrick's Day Recipes
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some traditional—and not-so-traditional—recipes, from rich Irish cream milkshakes to hearty Irish stew.
Mocha Irish Milkshake
This milkshake actually has no milk. Why? Because the alcohol in the Irish cream speeds the melting of the ice cream. No milk means a perfect thick texture.
Berries and (Irish) Cream Milkshake
The alcohol in the Irish cream makes the ice cream melt faster, so it's added at the end and just blended in. All to ensure a thick, rich milkshake!
Cabbage Alfredo with Mushrooms
Cabbage has been a staple Irish flavor for years. This cabbage Alfredo offers a fresh twist; enjoy it as a gluten-free dish, or serve with crusty bread.
Smoky Cheese and Potato Soup
Smoked cheese, curry and paprika add depth of flavor to this easy potato soup. For St. Patrick's Day, decorate with shamrock-shaped toast topped with pesto.
Seeing Green Potato Salad
Up your potato salad game on Patrick's Day with this fresh take on the classic salad. Slice boiled new potatoes, then toss with blanched green beans, fresh mozz and pine nuts. Dress in purchased pesto, brightened with red wine vinegar. Brilliant!
Beer-Braised Smoked Pork Chops and Cabbage
This colorful dish with Irish staples like cabbage and pork makes a simple one-pan dinner.
Shamrock Smoothies
These fruity green Shamrock Smoothies will bring out the Irish in you—no matter where your family tree originated. Blend frozen kiwifruit and banana, then add green grapes, yogurt, orange juice and honey. If your St. Patty's Day calls for an even more vivid drink, add some green food coloring!
Salmon Potato Cakes
Bring a new flavor to salmon—a staple on the coasts of Ireland—with our quick-cooking fish-and-potato cakes. Serve on a bed of lettuce with honey-Dijon salad dressing on the side.
Luck of the Irish Stew
Irish stew was traditionally a thick, filling dish made with ingredients that were both inexpensive and easily available. The stew almost always included lamb (or occasionally goat), potatoes and onions. You can make our version with either boneless lamb or boneless beef chuck roast. Serve with Irish Soda Bread; golden raisins give this bread a hint of sweetness that complements the stew.
Squash and Sausage Shepherd's Pie
Sweet Italian sausage and mashed butternut squash lend a contemporary twist to the traditional Irish Shepherd's Pie.
Currant-Orange Irish Soda Bread
Traditional Irish soda bread is made from just flour, buttermilk, baking soda, and salt. This recipe adds plump currants and orange zest for extra flavor. Toast leftover slices for breakfast.
Beer-Glazed Sausage and Apples
Wheat beer lightly glazes smoked sausage, tender-crisp apples and green beans—a new take on the traditional Irish mix of sausage, onion and potatoes called Dublin Coddle.
Braised Beef Shanks with Mushrooms and Olives
Slow-cooking turns inexpensive beef shanks into tender, moist chunks. In this Irish-inspired recipe, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes carrots round out a flavorful beef broth.
Bacon and Baked Potato Soup
This cheesy potato soup with its salty-smoky crumbled bacon would be a great centerpiece for a St. Patrick's Day dinner. Bacon used to be a more common cooking ingredient in Ireland than corned beef because it was more readily available. Serve this hearty soup with scones or Luck o' the Irish Whole-Wheat Bread.
Chocolate-Irish Cream Cheesecake
Combine chocolate, cream cheese, sour cream and Irish cream liqueur for this decadently rich cheesecake. If you prefer a milder liqueur flavor, use a little less Irish cream and add whipping cream or milk to make up the difference.
St. Patrick's Day Beef and Veggies
Simmer meat and potatoes in a flavorful broth for this traditional St. Patrick's Day dish. Spinach, carrots and onions add color plus an updated twist to the recipe.
Lamb and Vegetable Stew
Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, parsnip and celery highlight this traditional Irish stew.
Sage Potato Rolls
These potato-based yeast rolls are perfect for St. Patrick's Day. For an elegant presentation, decorate each roll with a sage leaf: Lightly dip the top of each dough ball into flour or brush with egg white. Top each with a sage leaf, brush with egg white, and place on prepared baking sheets.
Dandy Shandy
Choose your favorite stout beer and ginger beer or ginger ale for this British cocktail favorite. Another variation: Combine equal parts of beer and lemonade.
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Long, slow cooking tenderizes the brisket, which is the centerpiece of this hearty, one-dish meal. To round out your dinner, you could serve purchased shamrock-shaped cookies or shamrock-topped cupcakes and green tea or limeade.