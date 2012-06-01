50 Fabulous Fall Recipes
Enjoy the flavor of apples, pumpkins and other fall favorites in these tempting takes on cool-weather classics, including cobbler, pot roast, chili and pie.
Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Apples
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
Sheet Pan Sausage and Fall Vegetables
One oven temp, so much goodness: Bratwursts sizzle and crisp, fingerling potatoes become burnished golden nuggets, and cabbage turns nutty and sweet. A final drizzle of brown butter and fried sage leaves ties the elements together.
Sweet Potato with Moroccan Chickpeas
Like chili on a baked potato—except so much more alluring, with caramelized roasted sweet potato and spiced chickpeas. Tie it all together with lemon-tahini dressing, fresh mint and dreams of far-off places.
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake Bars
Sure, you've seen this combo before. But not done this well. This recipe doesn't use a whole can of pumpkin, so add leftovers to a smoothie, a pot of chili, hot oatmeal or even hummus.
Sausage-Stuffed Delicata Squash
All you need is fifteen minutes of prep time to make this all-in-one meal—perfect for those days when you need something easy but still cozy and comforting.
Smoky Beef, Black Bean and Corn Chili
This hands-off, slow-cooker recipe has just a pound of ground beef and a can of stock. All the rest of the heft and taste comes from black beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika, chipotle peppers and corn tortillas.
Autumn Beef Stew
We riffed off Julia Child's legendary boeuf bourguignon, stealing her trick of flavoring a wine-rich beef stew with bacon drippings, but adding generous chunks of carrot, potato and butternut squash.
Slow-Cooker Brat and Sauerkraut Soup
Potatoes, onion, sauerkraut and brats pack in the German flavor in this homey slow-cooker soup. Try with Whole Wheat Pretzel Rolls; the soft pretzels' chewy, brown exterior comes from being boiled in an alkaline solution-the 1/4 cup baking soda in the water isn't a typo!
Wine-Marinated Pot Roast
This tender beef creation includes a gorgeous, glossy red wine sauce that amps up sweet root vegetables, mushrooms and onion.
Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables
For maximum flavor, this one-pan dinner has you caramelize two ways. High-temp roasting browns veggies, while basting chicken with a sweetened glaze adds color and bold flavor.
Calico Chowder
If you have partial bags of dried beans loitering in the pantry, throw them all in the pot to make this anything-goes fall soup. Perfumed with thyme and sage, it's creamy, homey and gratifyingly resourceful.
Pasta with Chard and Basil
If you have a big bunch of chard from the farmers market or a CSA box, this healthy, easy 30-minute dinner is a great way to use it up.
Pan-Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Mushrooms
This beautiful, buttery beef tenderloin is so simple. Brown the beef in a cast-iron skillet, roast it in the oven, then take advantage of the hot pan to toss together the thyme- and sherry-glazed mushrooms.
Pork Chops with Grapes and Onions
This dinner for two is weeknight-easy. Use bone-in chops for the best flavor and serve with mashed potatoes or rice.
Cocoa Gingerbread with Heaven Frosting
A humble snack dresses up for company. With its nutty flavor and tiny flecks of toasted milk solids, browned butter elevates a simple cream cheese frosting to saintly levels.
Roast Chicken and Mushroom Jus
At Iowa's Rapid Creek Cidery, Matt Steigerwald serves his chicken and savory mushroom sauce with Sweet Apple Risotto (find the risotto recipe here), but mashed potatoes or buttered noodles would be just as good.
Cheesy Brat Casserole
This six-ingredient hotdish recipe from an Appleton, Wisconsin, reader features an all-star lineup of Wisconsin foods, including bratwurst, cheddar cheese and potatoes. "It's a quick, easy recipe," our reader says. "There's not much you can mess up."
Cinnamon Toast Bread-and-Butter Pudding
Vanilla custard bathes buttered brioche in this English-style bread pudding. For a rich but understated finish, drizzle cinnamon cream over top.
Southwest Corn Pudding
Buttery onions, cheddar and green chilies lace our stuffinglike pudding. Inspired by traditional skillet corn bread, this recipe works as a side or as a meatless main served with a salad or garlicky sauteed kale.
Quick-Roasted Salmon with Lemon and Herbs
A side of salmon is as celebratory as a traditional meaty roast-in way less time. Elegant and easy, this recipe cleverly uses the same flavored mayonnaise for brushing and serving as a condiment.
Harvest Chipotle Chili
Sweet potatoes and apples hold their own with spicy chipotle chilies in this perfect sweet-heat balance. Does it take a lot of peeling and chopping? Yes. Is it worth it? Oh, yeah.
Streusel Apple Bread
A touch of lemon, chopped cranberries and walnuts make this quick bread taste like coffee cake.
Roasted Pork with Apple-Walnut Salsa
Who knew a pork shoulder seasoned with just salt and pepper could be so scrumptious? The recipe comes chef Marshall Paulsen of Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe. The salsa recipe makes a very generous amount of the apple salsa, about 4 cups. It will keep fine for a day or so in the refrigerator to eat with leftovers, or just halve the recipe if you don't think you'll use it all. Any leftover pork makes a mean sandwich.
Roast Chicken with Caramelized Onions and Fall Fruit
Apples, pears and cranberries mix with caramelized onions in a luscious tumble over chicken breasts. Why leave the skin on and bones in? Trust us; you'll notice the extra flavor in this fabulous fall recipe.
Spiced Pear-Cranberry Cobbler
You can almost remember a misty-morning trip to the orchards and bogs when you taste this riff on a Midwest favorite. A pumpkin-cornmeal biscuit crowns the sweet-tangy fruit duo.
Vanilla Apple Gratin
This simple, orchard-fresh dessert captures the flavor of vanilla ice cream melting into the warm apples in a pie-but more quickly, and with way less fat and sugar.
Roasted Chicken with Sage Pan Sauce
This sage-infused, company-worthy fall recipe takes full advantage of cast iron's versatility. The pan goes from stove top to oven and back to stove top.
Triple-Spiced Pear Bread
Oats, walnuts and nuggets of chopped pear give this loaf a toothsome heartiness, while buttermilk keeps it moist and tender.
Sausage and Spinach Skillet Pizza
A hot cast-iron skillet mimics a pizza stone to create a crisp, evenly browned crust. We loaded our pizza with oozy red sauce and stretchy cheese. Fork and knife highly recommended.
My My's Brown Sugar Pound Cake
Patty's grandmother sifted together the flour and baking powder three times before adding them to the batter. We had good results just whisking them together. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweets (crownpublishing.com).
Apple, Cranberry and Pecan Galette
A free-form tart is the anxious pie-maker's best friend. No fussy crimping, and any torn edges or lumpy folds just add to the charm (especially when sprinkled with sparkly raw sugar).
Sweet Potato-Cranberry Cake
Chocolate and sweet potato batters are swirled together to make this moist, tender spice cake from Patricia Polley of Columbus, Ohio. Wrap and store the cooled cake overnight for easier slicing. (It's a great alternative to coffee cake for brunches.)
Danish Pastry Apple Bars
One of her students shared this fall recipe long ago with Gail Michael of West Lafayette, Indiana. "These were in the lunch box of one of my first-grade students in the fall of 1974," Gail recalls. She's baked many batches of these apple bars since then. It's like apple pie in a baking pan.
One-Pan Harvest Pasta
This hearty weeknight dinner recipe is perfect for fall and winter, when you crave cozier foods.
Pumpkin-Banana Bread
Lisa Johnson of Gardner, Kansas, added banana to pumpkin bread for a new twist on this quintessential fall treat. "This pumpkin bread is a favorite with our family," she says. "It's easy to make, and my two girls enjoy helping me."
Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Caramel Swirl
This fall dessert comes from Mooselips Java Joint in Seeley, Wisconsin. It's creamy, cool and not overpowered by the pumpkin or the spice.
Pumpkin-Praline Layer Cake
This nutty layer cake is a favorite dessert with Midwest Living® readers. Whipped cream topping complements a moist filling of pumpkin, brown sugar, pecans, butter and more whipping cream.
Ratatouille
When cooler nights trigger cravings for warming autumn suppers but the garden still bears a summer's bounty of tomatoes, zucchini, peppers and eggplant, we call on the French for help. The classic vegetable stew is traditionally served unadorned, but we love it spooned over homemade garlic bread as a luxe fork-and-knife sandwich.
Crumb-Topped Apple Trio Pie
Crisp on top, sweetly tender inside, this quintessential fall dessert blends tart and sweet apples -- Granny Smith, Jonagold and Braeburn -- with sugar and cinnamon under a brown-sugar and walnut crumb topping.
Brussels Sprouts with Ham and Leeks
In the final minutes of cooking, a splash of fresh orange juice and cider vinegar adds the perfect sweet acidity to a company-worthy (but family-night-easy) side dish.
Lazy-Braised, Maple-Glazed Carrots
Compared to traditional super sugary glazed carrots, our recipe bridges sweet and savory. Come Thanksgiving, this dish is well worth a spot on the holiday table.
Almond-Cranberry Bread with White Chocolate Glaze
Sweet bread balances tangy cranberries in this winning fall recipe. Like many quick breads, this loaf will improve in flavor and texture if you let it sit overnight before slicing it.
Thai-Style Chicken Curry with Basil and Jasmine Rice
Because it calls for a full cup of fresh basil, this is a great dish to make in early fall, when the plants in your garden are huge and you're looking for ways to use them. This dish starts on the stove top but finishes out of the way in the oven, leaving just enough time to make rice for sopping up the creamy sauce.
Apple-Pear Praline Pie
This picture-perfect fall pie takes more than a flaky crust. "The key to this pie is the apples you use," says Mary Schrier of Cumberland, Iowa, who got this recipe from an old, handwritten family recipe book. She suggests not using Red Delicious apples. Instead, make this with Granny Smith, Jonathan or any sweet-tart heirloom apples.
Hearty Minestrone Soup
Susan Corley of New Albany, Ohio, shared her version of the classic Italian soup in New Albany Cooking with Friends, a cooking club project. Susan often slow-cooks a pot of the soup for family meals during the holidays.
Butternut Squash, Lentil and Wild Rice Stew
Here's a main-dish soup loaded with veggies. Need to reduce the sodium? Use only one can of French onion soup and replace the other with 1-1/2 cups water.
Cranberry Layer Cake
This moist white cake combines toasted pecans and refreshing orange peel with cranberries. Orange peel flavors the thick cream cheese frosting, too.
Warm-Me-Up Chicken Chili
Combine chicken, chopped vegetables and canned beans for a warm and comforting chili. This fall recipe gives variations for Slow Cooker Chicken Chili as well as a spicier Chipotle Chicken Chili.