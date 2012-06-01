Holiday Main Dishes That Will Wow Your Guests
Add sparkle to this year's holiday menu with our collection of main dish recipes, including beef tenderloin, Cornish game hens, salmon and turkey.
Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tenderloin
Chef Kieron Hales makes a perfectly pink beef tenderloin that hearkens to his mum's Sunday roasts. He roasts this tenderloin on a rack over a bed of leek, carrot and onion so drippings flavor the vegetables.
Lemon-Pepper Cornish Hens
When Gerard Klass, chef and co-owner of Soul Bowl in Minneapolis, was growing up, half of his family were vegetarians. So, instead of a big bird, Cornish game hens (and an alt-meat called dinner roast) graced the table.
Pork Tenderloin with Pears and Potatoes
Weeknight-friendly pork tenderloin, pears, potato and onion bake on the same pan—dressed in maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic and herbs.
Beer-Braised Brisket
Compared to classics like turkey or roast beef, which require precise timing, brisket is an amazingly forgiving holiday main dish. (It actually tastes better when made ahead and reheated!) Not to mention, it actually makes its own gravy as it cooks, a luscious sauce that's begging for mashed potatoes.
Juicy J Salmon
At Soul Bowl in Minneapolis, chef and co-owner Gerard Klass sears salmon fillets, then brushes them with spiced cranberry sauce. For holiday drama (and ease), you can just roast a whole side of salmon. Toss a few citrus slices on the pan, too, for a garnish.
Big-Batch, All-Day Pasta Bolognese
This incredible pasta was a showpiece at the former Rieger restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri. Start to finish, it takes 8 hours, mostly hands-off and none of it hard. You'll make 18 cups of sauce-enough to serve 24 or to freeze for meals all winter long.
Beer-Braised Smoked Pork Chops and Cabbage
This vibrant combination of beer-braised pork chops and cabbage makes a simple one-pan dinner, but if you want to go all German, buttered steamed potatoes are an excellent complement to this dish.
Cider-Brined Turkey with Roasted Apples
Even better than the pretty glazed fruit and crazy-juicy bird? The appley gravy made from the drippings.
Mustard-Crusted Rack of Pork
Perfumed with rosemary and sage and served with white wine gravy and whole-roasted garlic and shallots, this succulent roast delivers drama at a bargain price. We recommend ordering this roast in advance. Ask the butcher to remove the chine bone and to French the roast-trim fat and meat from the bone. The whole garlic bulbs are edible but intended as a garnish. If you want to skip them, just roast one for the gravy.
Cornish Game Hens with Root Vegetable Hash
A marinade made of rosemary, orange juice and sorghum (a syrup that is stronger tasting than honey but less bitter than molasses) infuses the dish with sweetness and color. Chef Edward Lee swears by sorghum's flavor, but if you can''t find it, molasses works.
Classic Lasagna
With its rich meaty sauce and creamy cheese layers, this lasagna is always a favorite main dish.
Stuffed Beef Tenderloin Filet
At the White Gull Inn in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, cheddar and mushrooms flavor indulgent steaks.
Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb
With its short cook time, this Mediterranean-inspired roast leaves plenty of time (and space in the oven) for preparing side dishes. The recipe comes from chef Anne Kearney.
Porchetta
Allow us to introduce you to fennel pollen. This favorite of pros has hints of licorice and citrus. Find it in specialty stores or online, then use it to flavor pork belly. Serve Salsa Verde over potatoes or with porchetta.
Tomato Pesto Turkey and sides
A homemade pesto mixed with parsley, rosemary and walnuts creates a nutty rub for turkey breast. Pair with adobo-flavored potatoes and lemony Brussels sprouts.