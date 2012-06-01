10 Fabulous Fudge Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 15, 2022
Credit: Blaine Moats

Fudge has a special place on many holiday tables. Try a classic version or variations with ingredients like cherries, almonds or peppermint.

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Cheater's Fudge

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This shortcut fudge—from Shauna Sever's cookbook Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland —gets a 21st-centery boost with bittersweet chocolate and flaky sea salt. If you want to streamline a little, use high-quality chocolate chips, such as Ghirardelli.

Related: Our Best Holiday Desserts

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

White Chocolate Christmas Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This five-ingredient fudge is simplicity, squared: Just melt, stir, spread, cool and cut. We love seeing festive flecks of orange zest in the fudge, but substituting orange-flavored dried cranberries will have a similar taste.

3 of 10

Nutella Cherry Hazelnut Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chocolate-hazelnut spread (Nutella) gives this fudge a smooth texture and luscious nutty flavor. The recipe comes from Indianapolis blogger Annie Marshall.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Easy Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A Midwest Living editor shared this Easy Fudge recipe; her grandparents made it every year, and it's just not Christmas without it.

5 of 10

Pumpkin Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Set this pretty golden fudge on a plate with traditional chocolate fudge and a white fudge for an appealing array of colors. The recipe is from a Cherokee, Iowa, reader and was a winner at the Clay County Fair.

Related: Pumpkin Recipes We Absolutely Love

6 of 10

Latte Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A shot of espresso adds flavor and color to this holiday sweet. The recipe makes about five dozen pieces, so you'll have plenty to give as gifts.

Related: Heavenly Homemade Food Gifts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Peanut Butter Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peanut butter fans will love this creamy, nutty fudge, made with peanut butter pieces, marshmallow creme and finely chopped peanuts. Add extra peanuts on top if you want some more crunch.

Related: Peanut Butter Dessert Recipes 

8 of 10

Fanciful Peppermint Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mint flavor infuses this creamy, easy fudge. If you like, use two cups mint-flavor semisweet chocolate pieces instead of the chocolate pieces and extract.

Related: Holiday Peppermint Recipes

9 of 10

White Christmas Cherry-Almond Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fudge in any flavor makes a classic holiday treat, but our white fudge dotted with dried cherries and toasted almonds looks especially festive. The recipe comes from the Inn at Cedar Falls near Logan, Ohio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Creamy Rich Pistachio-Tangerine Fudge

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When we decided to create a holiday fudge, we started with a no-fail version and added tangerine peel, pistachios and white baking pieces. Yum!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors