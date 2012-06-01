10 Fabulous Fudge Recipes
Fudge has a special place on many holiday tables. Try a classic version or variations with ingredients like cherries, almonds or peppermint.
Cheater's Fudge
This shortcut fudge—from Shauna Sever's cookbook Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland —gets a 21st-centery boost with bittersweet chocolate and flaky sea salt. If you want to streamline a little, use high-quality chocolate chips, such as Ghirardelli.
White Chocolate Christmas Fudge
This five-ingredient fudge is simplicity, squared: Just melt, stir, spread, cool and cut. We love seeing festive flecks of orange zest in the fudge, but substituting orange-flavored dried cranberries will have a similar taste.
Nutella Cherry Hazelnut Fudge
Chocolate-hazelnut spread (Nutella) gives this fudge a smooth texture and luscious nutty flavor. The recipe comes from Indianapolis blogger Annie Marshall.
Easy Fudge
A Midwest Living editor shared this Easy Fudge recipe; her grandparents made it every year, and it's just not Christmas without it.
Pumpkin Fudge
Set this pretty golden fudge on a plate with traditional chocolate fudge and a white fudge for an appealing array of colors. The recipe is from a Cherokee, Iowa, reader and was a winner at the Clay County Fair.
Latte Fudge
A shot of espresso adds flavor and color to this holiday sweet. The recipe makes about five dozen pieces, so you'll have plenty to give as gifts.
Peanut Butter Fudge
Peanut butter fans will love this creamy, nutty fudge, made with peanut butter pieces, marshmallow creme and finely chopped peanuts. Add extra peanuts on top if you want some more crunch.
Fanciful Peppermint Fudge
Mint flavor infuses this creamy, easy fudge. If you like, use two cups mint-flavor semisweet chocolate pieces instead of the chocolate pieces and extract.
White Christmas Cherry-Almond Fudge
Fudge in any flavor makes a classic holiday treat, but our white fudge dotted with dried cherries and toasted almonds looks especially festive. The recipe comes from the Inn at Cedar Falls near Logan, Ohio.
Creamy Rich Pistachio-Tangerine Fudge
When we decided to create a holiday fudge, we started with a no-fail version and added tangerine peel, pistachios and white baking pieces. Yum!