Healthy Snack Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated July 25, 2021

Looking for healthy snack ideas? Skip the packaged foods and try our recipes for homemade granola bars, snack mixes, smoothies and more.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

This healthier version of granola bars includes chia seeds, rolled oats, toasted wheat germ and pretzel sticks.

Mediterranean Dip

Credit: Brie Passano
Mediterranean Dip

This recipe spins the flavors of Greek spanakopita into a pita chip or veggie dip. It's tasty enough to serve at a party, but healthy enough to keep in the fridge for afternoon munchies.

Blueberry Cereal Bars

Credit: Jacob Fox
Blueberry Cereal Bars

Start your day or satisfy a snack urge with these crunchy, chewy bars that have all the good stuff.

Wasabi Almonds and Popcorn

Wasabi Almonds and Popcorn

If you'd like to cut additional fat from this zesty snack mix, use five sprays of butter-flavor nonstick spray instead of butter. Be sure to add the spray right before eating to prevent the popcorn from getting soggy.

Date-and-Nut Energy Bars

Credit: Paul Lowe
Date-and-Nut Energy Bars

These chewy, crunchy snacks provide a definitive answer to the question: Why on earth would I DIY a granola bar? So much better than the ones off the shelf!

Fresh Vegetable Chips

Fresh Vegetable Chips

These chips are a fresh and healthy alternative to traditional potato chips. Serve with Caramelized Onion Dip, if you like.

Mango Lassi Smoothie

Credit: Brie Passano
Mango Lassi Smoothie

You can make this Indian-inspired smoothie with fresh mango, but unless you score a really ripe fresh one, you'll get better flavor using canned or frozen. (And they're much easier to work with!))

Soybean Crunch

Soybean Crunch

These addictive sugar-coated soybeans are a protein-packed snack, great for toting to the office.

Protein-Packed Smoothies

Protein-Packed Smoothies

This healthy recipe is loaded with fresh fruit and a little something extra: peanut butter for added protein and a subtle nutty flavor.

Tropical Berry Pops

Tropical Berry Pops

The season's best berries bring a color palette of red, purple and blue to star in good-for-you desserts. They're light on calories and heavy on flavor.

Fruit and Nut Granola

Fruit and Nut Granola

At Abilene's Victorian Inn in Kansas, guests might eat this granola with milk or layered in a parfait with yogurt and fruit. We love how the recipe lets you customize the nuts and fruit to your taste.

Cherry-Berry Smoothie

Cherry-Berry Smoothie

This quick-and-easy blender drink, from the Michigan Cherry Committee, combines cherries, milk, yogurt, blueberries or raspberries, juice concentrate, honey and vanilla.

Zucchini Appetizer Bites

So simple! Slice raw zucchini and spread with semisoft cheese that comes flavored with garlic and herb. Sprinkle with chopped olives and snipped chives.

Watermelon-Lemonade Pops

Watermelon-Lemonade Pops

We've tested a lot of pops over the years, and this one is the most refreshing of the bunch. It tastes like pure summer.

Cheesy Tomato Snack Mix

Cheesy Tomato Snack Mix

We packed this snack mix with extra protein and nutrients by adding soy nuts. You can find plain or flavored roasted soy nuts at large supermarkets or health-food stores.

Antioxidant Power Smoothies

Antioxidant Power Smoothies

Rich-in-antioxidants blackberries and blueberries flavor this smoothie, enhanced by blueberry yogurt, pomegranate juice and honey.

