Healthy Snack Recipes
Looking for healthy snack ideas? Skip the packaged foods and try our recipes for homemade granola bars, snack mixes, smoothies and more.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars
This healthier version of granola bars includes chia seeds, rolled oats, toasted wheat germ and pretzel sticks.
Mediterranean Dip
This recipe spins the flavors of Greek spanakopita into a pita chip or veggie dip. It's tasty enough to serve at a party, but healthy enough to keep in the fridge for afternoon munchies.
Blueberry Cereal Bars
Start your day or satisfy a snack urge with these crunchy, chewy bars that have all the good stuff.
Wasabi Almonds and Popcorn
If you'd like to cut additional fat from this zesty snack mix, use five sprays of butter-flavor nonstick spray instead of butter. Be sure to add the spray right before eating to prevent the popcorn from getting soggy.
Date-and-Nut Energy Bars
These chewy, crunchy snacks provide a definitive answer to the question: Why on earth would I DIY a granola bar? So much better than the ones off the shelf!
Fresh Vegetable Chips
These chips are a fresh and healthy alternative to traditional potato chips. Serve with Caramelized Onion Dip, if you like.
Mango Lassi Smoothie
You can make this Indian-inspired smoothie with fresh mango, but unless you score a really ripe fresh one, you'll get better flavor using canned or frozen. (And they're much easier to work with!))
Soybean Crunch
These addictive sugar-coated soybeans are a protein-packed snack, great for toting to the office.
Protein-Packed Smoothies
This healthy recipe is loaded with fresh fruit and a little something extra: peanut butter for added protein and a subtle nutty flavor.
Tropical Berry Pops
The season's best berries bring a color palette of red, purple and blue to star in good-for-you desserts. They're light on calories and heavy on flavor.
Fruit and Nut Granola
At Abilene's Victorian Inn in Kansas, guests might eat this granola with milk or layered in a parfait with yogurt and fruit. We love how the recipe lets you customize the nuts and fruit to your taste.
Cherry-Berry Smoothie
This quick-and-easy blender drink, from the Michigan Cherry Committee, combines cherries, milk, yogurt, blueberries or raspberries, juice concentrate, honey and vanilla.
Zucchini Appetizer Bites
So simple! Slice raw zucchini and spread with semisoft cheese that comes flavored with garlic and herb. Sprinkle with chopped olives and snipped chives.
Watermelon-Lemonade Pops
We've tested a lot of pops over the years, and this one is the most refreshing of the bunch. It tastes like pure summer.
Cheesy Tomato Snack Mix
We packed this snack mix with extra protein and nutrients by adding soy nuts. You can find plain or flavored roasted soy nuts at large supermarkets or health-food stores.
Antioxidant Power Smoothies
Rich-in-antioxidants blackberries and blueberries flavor this smoothie, enhanced by blueberry yogurt, pomegranate juice and honey.