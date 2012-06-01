Great Grilling Marinades, Sauces and Rubs

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated June 01, 2021
Credit: Carson Downing

Make your grilling kick with outstanding marinades, sauces and rubs!

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Coffee and Spice Grilled Ribeye

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In a collaboration with a local coffee roaster that's also informed by his Hmong heritage, Minneapolis chef Yia Vang developed this earthy, spicy steak rub. Resist the urge to trim your steaks, he says. Fat dripping into the fire triggers smoke, which ramps up flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

All-Purpose Rib Rub

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This rub is fantastic with pork ribs, but it would be great flavoring chops or burgers, too.

3 of 12

Aji Verde (Peruvian Green Chile Sauce)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy, zesty and tangy, this sauce (from Chef Camp in Minnesota) goes with just about anything: grilled steak, lamb, pork, chicken, seafood or vegetables.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Caribbean-Style Jerk Rub

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Before grilling, apply this sweet-and-spicy seasoning on pork ribs as shown (grill over indirect heat), dark meat portions of chicken and turkey, or boneless duck breast.

5 of 12

Piri Piri (Portugese-Southern African Pepper Sauce)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by the flavors of South Africa, Angola and Mozambique, this smoky pepper sauce will punch up any grilled meat or vegetable and would even be good spooned over a brat. The recipe comes from Chef Camp in Minnesota.

6 of 12

Mediterranean-Style Seasoning

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A bit of mustard tang blends with the herb flavor of this seasoning. Use it to toss with fresh vegetables before grilling, or brush on fish, chicken, turkey or any meat before cooking on the grill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Greek Feta-Herb Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dollop this sauce on grilled chicken, fold it into a Greek wrap, or use it to top a hamburger, along with lettuce and tomato. The recipe comes from Chef Camp in northern Minnesota.

8 of 12

Oven-Roasted Prime Rib with Dry Rib Rub

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The homemade spice rub is delicious on the beef in this elegant entree, but it also complements more affordable cuts of beef, or even pork or chicken.

9 of 12

Curried Yogurt Marinade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This spicy, golden marinade, with a splash of sweet honey, is equally delicious as an enhancer for pork, chicken, lamb or beef. Marinate your meat for 2 to 4 hours before grilling. You should grill long-cooking meats over indirect heat, so the honey doesn't burn during cooking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Simple Smoky Barbecue Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Some of the best homemade barbecue sauces start with ketchup. Ours is an easy sweet-and-tangy dress-up for shrimp or other main dishes.

11 of 12

Summer Tropical Salsa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A whisper of jalapeno adds just the right kick to this juicy fruit salsa. Use it to top grilled fish, chicken or pork.

12 of 12

Balsamic Mustard Marinade

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this tangy marinade on beef, pork, chicken and turkey. It's especially tasty with rib-eye steaks, beef fillets and other kinds of beefsteaks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com