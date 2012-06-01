Great Grilling Marinades, Sauces and Rubs
Make your grilling kick with outstanding marinades, sauces and rubs!
Coffee and Spice Grilled Ribeye
In a collaboration with a local coffee roaster that's also informed by his Hmong heritage, Minneapolis chef Yia Vang developed this earthy, spicy steak rub. Resist the urge to trim your steaks, he says. Fat dripping into the fire triggers smoke, which ramps up flavor.
All-Purpose Rib Rub
This rub is fantastic with pork ribs, but it would be great flavoring chops or burgers, too.
Aji Verde (Peruvian Green Chile Sauce)
Creamy, zesty and tangy, this sauce (from Chef Camp in Minnesota) goes with just about anything: grilled steak, lamb, pork, chicken, seafood or vegetables.
Caribbean-Style Jerk Rub
Before grilling, apply this sweet-and-spicy seasoning on pork ribs as shown (grill over indirect heat), dark meat portions of chicken and turkey, or boneless duck breast.
Piri Piri (Portugese-Southern African Pepper Sauce)
Inspired by the flavors of South Africa, Angola and Mozambique, this smoky pepper sauce will punch up any grilled meat or vegetable and would even be good spooned over a brat. The recipe comes from Chef Camp in Minnesota.
Mediterranean-Style Seasoning
A bit of mustard tang blends with the herb flavor of this seasoning. Use it to toss with fresh vegetables before grilling, or brush on fish, chicken, turkey or any meat before cooking on the grill.
Greek Feta-Herb Sauce
Dollop this sauce on grilled chicken, fold it into a Greek wrap, or use it to top a hamburger, along with lettuce and tomato. The recipe comes from Chef Camp in northern Minnesota.
Oven-Roasted Prime Rib with Dry Rib Rub
The homemade spice rub is delicious on the beef in this elegant entree, but it also complements more affordable cuts of beef, or even pork or chicken.
Curried Yogurt Marinade
This spicy, golden marinade, with a splash of sweet honey, is equally delicious as an enhancer for pork, chicken, lamb or beef. Marinate your meat for 2 to 4 hours before grilling. You should grill long-cooking meats over indirect heat, so the honey doesn't burn during cooking.
Simple Smoky Barbecue Sauce
Some of the best homemade barbecue sauces start with ketchup. Ours is an easy sweet-and-tangy dress-up for shrimp or other main dishes.
Summer Tropical Salsa
A whisper of jalapeno adds just the right kick to this juicy fruit salsa. Use it to top grilled fish, chicken or pork.
Balsamic Mustard Marinade
Try this tangy marinade on beef, pork, chicken and turkey. It's especially tasty with rib-eye steaks, beef fillets and other kinds of beefsteaks.