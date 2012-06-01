Fast-and-Easy Grilling Recipes
Browse our best recipes for grilled steak, chicken, fish, hamburgers and vegetables.
Pesto-Veggie Gyros
Halloumi, veggie kabobs and flatbreads all get a turn on the grill and are paired with tangy pesto vinaigrette for a fast, warm-weather supper.
Spiced Chicken with Cucumber-Mint Sauce
Garlic, garam masala and fresh ginger season the chicken in this Indian-inspired recipe from The Spice House shop in Milwaukee. The refreshing yogurt-based sauce is similar to traditional cucumber raita.
Beer Simmered Brats and Potatoes
We liked the hoppy bitterness of a pale ale for these simmered brats, but you can use a more mild lager.
Grilled Flank Steak with Pepper Relish
It's all about the relish. Use a mix of colored peppers for this almost-fruity condiment that is equally good with fish, chicken and pork.
Grilled Halibut with Watermelon Salsa
A bright and fruity salsa dresses up simple grilled fish in this easy, healthful summer dinner.
West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce
At Okra African Grill in Omaha, Togolese chef Nina Sodji serves this spicy anise-flavored chicken over rice. Her favorite sides: sauteed lightly seasoned bell peppers and Fried Plantains. For extra kick, add the West African Green Pepper Sauce.
Coffee and Spice Grilled Ribeye
In a collaboration with a local coffee roaster that's also informed by his Hmong heritage, Minneapolis chef Yia Vang developed this earthy, spicy steak rub. Resist the urge to trim your steaks, he says. Fat dripping into the fire triggers smoke, which ramps up flavor.
Beer-Glazed Grilled Pork Chops
An easy brine makes for practically guaranteed juiciness in these thick grilled pork chops. The recipe comes from Kansas City chef Colby Garrelts, who likes to throw fruit like peaches on the grill, too.
Grilled Fish with Lime and Tarragon
At Angry Trout Cafe in Grand Marais, Minnesota, this grilled fish is often served as a salad, atop a "whatever is colorful and seasonal" mix of lettuce, veggies and fruits. (For the full effect, make the restaurant's Maple-Mustard Dressing, too.) But the fish is equally tasty as a stand-alone main.
Peppery Grilled Steak With Tomatoes
Our steak's peppery rub and a topping of juicy tomatoes make a colorful and flavorful main dish. Serve with a baked sweet potato or our Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges.
Barbecue-Sauced Burgers
Horseradish mustard adds a kick to grilled burgers, while barbecue sauce and white Cheddar cheese create a flavorful topping combo.
Chimichurri
This classic Argentinian sauce with fresh parsley and cilantro is made for spooning over grilled meats (especially steak), but we also love it with scrambled eggs or roasted potatoes. The recipe comes from chef Michael Ollier of Certified Angus Beef in Wooster, Ohio.
Mango-Barbecue Fish Tacos
Fresh fruit and bottled barbecue sauce lend sassy sweetness to low-cal, vitamin-rich grilled fish tacos.
Grilled Sirloin Kabobs with Zesty Top City Sauce
Joann Gough-Stallbaumer of Topeka uses Kansas top sirloin steak and a horseradish-mayo dipping sauce in her recipe, one of the finalists at Midwest Living's first Best of the Midwest cook-off.
Grilled Steak Fajitas
All you need is a steak, a three-ingredient marinade, a few veggies and tortillas heated right on the grill. Boom.
Ribs made easy
When we say easy, we mean it! With our foolproof technique, you don't need fancy gear or secret spices. See our "Ribs Made Easy" story for step-by-step instructions, and check out our recipes for All-Purpose Rib Rub and Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
Planked Salmon with Grilled Tomato Salsa
Grilling brings out the sweetness in cherry tomatoes, which pair beautifully with the smoky flavor of planked salmon. Brown rice or quinoa round out a healthy dinner.
Pizza Burgers
Bring along extra toppers inspired by pizza-parlor classics: thinly sliced sweet peppers and onion, spinach, sautéed mushrooms, jarred banana peppers or sliced olives.
Spring Revival Couscous Salad with Filet Mignon
Lean and tender steaks crown a bright, lemony salad made with asparagus, peas and couscous. The recipe comes from chef Michael Ollier, of Certified Angus Beef in Wooster, Ohio. He calls for generous 8-ounce steaks; for budget or dietary reasons, you may want to use a more modest 4-ounce steak. Just reduce the grilling time accordingly.
Sweet on a Pig
Cider-molasses marinade perks up slices of grilled pork loin in this sizable sandwich.
Chinese Five-Spice Marinated Pork Satay
Although it sounds like it would be burn-your-mouth-hot, the five-spice powder in this fall comfort food is actually a mild blend that commonly consists of star anise, anise seed, cloves, cinnamon and ginger.
Grilled Fish with Moroccan Vinaigrette
This flaky white fish looks like a gourmet dish when served over a bed of couscous and dressed with mesclun (a mix of salad greens) and colorful radish slivers.
Greek Burgers
After searing a burger on cast iron (and tasting the crust that develops), you may never grill burgers outside again. We topped ours with herby veggies and feta cheese.
Grilled Steak Sandwich with Herbed Tomato Sauce
Move over, burgers! There's a new sandwich in town. Rosemary and oregano season a rustic, open-face pileup that's ready in just 35 minutes.
Steakhouse Salad with Ribeye and Blue Cheese
Simple and perfect are the only way to describe this fabulous salad from chef Michael Ollier of Certified Angus Beef in Wooster, Ohio. The steak, blue cheese and garden-fresh veggies meld beautifully with the honey-sweetened balsamic dressing.
Honey-Bourbon Salmon
Although this recipe takes very little hands-on cooking time, be sure to allow an hour to marinate the salmon so it absorbs all the flavors of the sweet-and-salty marinade.
Grilled Portobellos
This simple, flavorful recipe comes from reader Doug Heiken of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. It's a quick, easy recipe to throw together if you have a vegetarian at a cookout.
Baconista Brats
A wrapping of bacon gives special flair to this beer-soaked brat. A quick stop on the grill crisps the bacon and browns the brat.
Grilled Veggies and Brats in Kraut
One-pan cooking, summer-style: As the vegetables and brats finish grilling, nestle them in a pan of seasoned sauerkraut.
Sesame Grilled Chicken
A lively ginger marinade flavors chicken pieces on their way to the grill. The recipe is a backyard favorite from Linda Taylor of West Des Moines.
Porketta Roast
Garlic and fennel flavor this dish with northern Minnesota heritage.
Grilled Salmon with Pistachio-Basil Butter
A mixture of fresh basil, pistachios, lime juice, garlic and butter tops easy grilled salmon. Store leftover pistachio-basil butter in your refrigerator for up to a week; toss with hot pasta or spread on toasted French bread.
Spice-Rubbed Grilled Pork Chops on a Stick
A mix of paprika, brown sugar, onion salt, garlic powder, ginger, cinnamon, cumin, dry mustard and pepper creates a pork chop rub that's sweet and a little spicy. The recipe was inspired by Paul Bernhard of Bancroft, Iowa, known on RAGBRAI as Mr. Pork Chop.
Chicken Sausage Sandwiches with Watermelon Salsa
Basil and lime juice flavor the fruity salsa on this ready-in-minutes, low-cal grilled sausage sandwich.
Grilled Pork with Cranberry Chutney
This sweet-and-savory recipe features a Circle B Ranch product called Marina's Cranberry Chutney. Buy it at circlebranchork.com or just substitute another chutney.