Great Grilled Vegetable Recipes
Enjoy terrific grilled flavor and easy cleanup with these recipes for grilled sweet potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, corn, asparagus, mushrooms and other veggies.
Grilled Squash in Cilantro, Lime and Fish Sauce
Minneapolis chef Yia Vang draws on his Hmong heritage in this simple side, dressing charred zucchini and yellow squash in a sweet-tart dressing that has funky umami notes from fish sauce. (Use it again in winter on your roasted Brussels sprouts.)
Mustardy Grilled Corn and Sausage Kabobs
With just 5 ingredients and ready in less than 30 minutes, this colorful, family-friendly meal is sure to earn a spot in your summer weeknight dinner rotation.
Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges with Dipping Sauces
Use either unpeeled sweet potatoes or russet potatoes for these easy grilled potato wedges. Cook wedges in boiling water first to shorten grill time. Serve with Creamy Chive Sauce or Honey Sesame Sauce.
Grilled Vegetables with Summer Hollandaise
Grilling asparagus and Broccolini over dry heat concentrates their sweetness and adds a delectable smoky flavor. Making the sauce in a blender means there's no fear of it separating.
Grilled Zucchini with Mozzarella and Dill
A summer veggie, cooked in the summer way: on a grill! Lemon juice, crushed red pepper and fresh dill add more punch to the zucchini.
Grilled Asparagus with Minty Lemon and Walnut Crumbs
Dress up grilled asparagus with this crispy crumb mixture, sort of a savory streusel made with panko, walnuts, lemon zest and mint. The combo is especially good alongside pork or chicken.
Grilled Tomato Melts
Gooey Monterey Jack cheese bubbles inside fresh tomatoes, while chopped sweet peppers and toasted sliced almonds add crunch.
Vegging Out Grilled Mushrooms
Smoky cheese holds grilled eggplant, onions and pepper together, and portobellos form "bread" for this hefty meatless sandwich.
Grilled Green Beans with Shallots
Wrapped in a foil packet, fresh green beans--seasoned with onion, soy sauce, basil, mint, sesame seeds and your choice of nuts--grill alongside your entree.
Grilled Green Tomatoes with Garden Herb Salad
This recipe is perfect just before the beginning of tomato season and just as it ends. Grilling the tomatoes gives them a smokiness that complements their natural tanginess.
Grilled Asparagus & Arugula Salad with Shaved Parmesan
Warm asparagus wilts the peppery arugula and melds all the flavors in this grilled salad. Use Parmigiano-Reggiano from Italy and fresh squeezed lemon juice for the best flavor.
Grilled Potato Packets
Slice russet potatoes and combine with sweet peppers, onion and fresh parsley for Grilled Potato Packets. Foil packets trap steam that cooks the potatoes.
Grilled Sweet Onions
Onions wrapped in foil steam to juicy perfection when cooked on your grill. The recipe comes from a Naperville, Illinois, reader, who says the onions turn out tender and sweet.
Veggie Bread Salad
Quarter red, yellow or green sweet peppers; remove stems, seeds and membranes. Thread small tomatoes on skewers. Slice Italian bread. Brush all with olive oil. Place on grill rack over medium coals. Grill peppers 8 to 10 minutes or until tender and browned; grill tomato skewers and bread slices 2 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and bread is toasted, turning all once during grilling. Cut peppers into bite-size pieces and bread into cubes. Toss veggies and bread with torn romaine, some Parmesan cheese and Italian dressing.
Fire-Roasted Dilled Potato Medley
Make this colorful potato medley with yellow-fleshed potatoes, carrots and onions. Roasting-pan cooking gives grilled potatoes a rich, nutty flavor.
Grilled Squash and More
Brush Italian dressing on squash, onion and mushrooms for a zesty herbed-vinegar coating.