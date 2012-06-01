10 Great Grilled Chicken Recipes
Marinades, sauces and rubs add zest to grilled chicken recipes.
West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce
At Okra African Grill in Omaha, Togolese chef Nina Sodji serves this spicy anise-flavored chicken over rice. Her favorite sides: sauteed lightly seasoned bell peppers and Fried Plantains. For extra kick, add the West African Green Pepper Sauce.
Spiced Chicken with Cucumber-Mint Sauce
Garlic, garam masala and fresh ginger season the chicken in this Indian-inspired recipe from The Spice House shop in Milwaukee. The refreshing yogurt-based sauce is similar to traditional cucumber raita.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs
We won't mince words: This is juicy, spicy, sticky, glorious barbecued chicken. One of the secrets? Chicken thighs. They cook fast, like breasts, but they have richer flavor and don't dry out. And nutritionally speaking, the two are more similar than you'd think.
Sesame Grilled Chicken
A lively ginger marinade flavors chicken pieces on their way to the grill. The recipe is a backyard favorite of Linda Taylor of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Spicy Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing
These succulent chicken wings might disappear as fast as you can grill them. The recipe comes from Danny Edwards Famous Kansas City BBQ, formerly Li'l Jake's Eat It and Beat It. The tiny, no-frills eatery has served weekday lunch crowds in Kansas City for more than two decades.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings
Mix cider vinegar, Jamaican jerk seasoning, orange juice, lime juice, olive oil and soy sauce for this version of jerk marinade. Let chicken marinate 4 to 24 hours, and it'll be ready to go on the grill. Serve with Mango Salsa for more Caribbean flavor.
Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken
Herbed lemon marinade cooks down with honey to a glossy, gorgeous glaze that gives this chicken a golden color.
Curried Yogurt Marinade
Use this spicy, golden marinade on chicken, pork, lamb or beef. Marinate your meat for 2 to 4 hours before grilling. Grill long-cooking meats over indirect heat so the splash of honey in the marinade doesn't burn during cooking.
Tequila-Marinated Chicken Thighs
Blending tequila with lime and orange juice creates bold flavor that holds up to the heat of the grill. Using chicken thighs ensures that your dinner won't dry out as it cooks.
Chicken Shish Kabobs
A simple marinade gives this grilled entree a pleasant lemon-pepper flavor. The recipe was inspired by the kabobs served at Al-Ameer Restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan. Try serving with tabbouleh, a traditional Middle Eastern grain side dish.Chicken Shish Kabobs