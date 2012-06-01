Great Grilled Potato Recipes
So many ways to prepare grilled potatoes: Kabobs, direct grilling, foil packets and a roasting pan. Check out our techniques for grilling potatoes, and try some of our recipes for super summer side dishes.
Kabobs: Precook, then grill
The technique: Kabobs corral potatoes on an easy-to-turn skewer. Precook your spuds and other firm vegetables in boiling water before grilling. (They'll grill faster and won't char.) Drain thoroughly and thread on skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces so heat gets to all sides. Place kabobs directly over medium heat and cook until tender and brown, turning occasionally.
The recipe: Skewer small potatoes such as baby purple, baby blue or baby Dutch yellow with squash and mushrooms for Smokin' Hot Potato Kabobs with Rosemary-Chipotle Butter.
Direct grilling: Crisp on the outside
The technique: Direct grilling over heat makes spuds (wedges, in this case) crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. To shorten grill time, precook in boiling water. When wedges are almost done, drain and cool slightly. Drizzle with olive oil and seasoning. Grill on greased grill rack over medium heat until edges begin to brown, turning them occasionally.
The recipe: Use either unpeeled sweet potatoes or russet potatoes for Grilled Sweet-Potato Wedges with Dipping Sauce; serve with Creamy Chive Sauce.
Foil packets: Seal for steam
The technique: Foil packets trap steam that gives potatoes a boiled flavor and texture. Use a double thickness of heavy foil and arrange potato mixture in the center. Seal together opposite edges at top with a double fold, then fold remaining edges, leaving space for steam to build. Place the packets directly over medium heat, turning over once. Open carefully.
The recipe: Slice russet potatoes and combine with sweet peppers, onion and fresh parsley for Grilled Potato Packets.
Roasting pan: Rich, nutty taste
The technique: Roasting pan cooking gives potatoes a rich, nutty flavor. For even heating when grill-roasting vegetables, use two disposable foil pans or line one pan with a double thickness of heavy foil. Add potato mixture and cover pan with foil. Place directly over medium heat. About halfway through grilling, uncover and stir. Continue grilling, uncovered, until vegetables are tender and brown on edges. Stir occasionally.
The recipe: Make colorful Fire-Roasted Dilled Potato Medley with yellow-fleshed potatoes, carrots and onions.
More potato kabob recipes
Rosemary makes a fancy skewer for baby potatoes and carrots, but you can use metal or wooden skewers, if you prefer. In our picture, Pesto Rosemary Skewered Baby Potatoes and Carrots are on the left and center of platter. To the right is a skewer of Grilled Pork Tenderloin Spiedini, an oregano- and fennel-marinated main dish. ("Spiedini" is Italian for skewers.)
More foil packet potatoes
Our Five-Herb Roasted Carrots and Potatoes developed by the Midwest Living® Test Kitchen, uses fresh chives, oregano, parsley, rosemary and sage to make the veggies fragrant and delicious. The instructions (at recipe link above) tell you how to roast the veggies in your oven or in a foil packet on the grill.
More ideas: Parmesan cheese, bacon and fresh herbs add zip to sliced potatoes in Hot-Off-the-Grill Potatoes.
Chicken-Vegetable Bundles combine potatoes with zucchini, carrots, mushrooms and chicken for a one-packet dinner.
More summer potato recipes
Grilled potatoes might be a new item on your summer menu, but potato salad has a special place as a Midwest summer side dish. Try Classic Midwest Potato Salad (recipe at link above) or find more potato salad recipes here.
Pick the right potato
Before you try one of our summer recipes, consider your potatoes. Generally, starchy potatoes mash, bake, fry and roast well, while waxy ones work best in casseroles and salads because they hold their shape. Look for smooth, firm spuds without cracks or soft spots. Whether you peel is your choice.
New potatoes (pictured): Young potatoes, any variety, have very thin skins, less starch and a waxy texture. Best for boiling, grilling and roasting.
Russets: Also called Idaho or baking potatoes, these thick-skinned tan spuds are mealy with lots of eyes and a high starch content. Best for baking, grilling, mashing, frying.
Round white potatoes: With light beige skin and white flesh, these medium-starch, waxy-textured potatoes work for boiling and frying.
Long white potatoes: The thin-skinned oval spuds' firm, waxy texture and tiny eyes make them an all-purpose choice.
Round red potatoes: Thin-skinned, these rosy-colored potatoes have a firm, waxy texture. Use in dishes where shape is important.
Yellow potatoes: These thin-skinned beauties come in varieties such as Yukon gold and Finnish yellow. They're smooth-textured and buttery--good for any dish.
Sweet potatoes: These spuds fall into two categories: orange, moist and sweet, or yellow, dry and unsweet. Either kind is good for baking, grilling, roasting and boiling.