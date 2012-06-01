Great Grilled Potato Recipes

The technique: Kabobs corral potatoes on an easy-to-turn skewer. Precook your spuds and other firm vegetables in boiling water before grilling. (They'll grill faster and won't char.) Drain thoroughly and thread on skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces so heat gets to all sides. Place kabobs directly over medium heat and cook until tender and brown, turning occasionally.

The recipe: Skewer small potatoes such as baby purple, baby blue or baby Dutch yellow with squash and mushrooms for Smokin' Hot Potato Kabobs with Rosemary-Chipotle Butter.