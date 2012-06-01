11 Smokin'-Good Grilling Recipes

Fat makes the burger Choose ground chuck or sirloin (with 15 to 20 percent fat) over leaner ground round for the juiciest results. Thickness matters The shape or thickness of a burger determines cooking time. We've found a 3/4-inch thickness is best for even doneness (center gets done before outside is overdone). Because burgers poof as they cook over direct heat, press an indentation in top of each raw patty. Results? A more level burger. For easiest shaping, use cold meat and cold, wet hands.Hands off Resist pressing on your burger as it cooks, and flip it only once. If it sticks to the grill rack as you try to turn it, let it cook another minute. It should flip easily then. Don't rely on color to indicate doneness. Your burger should be 160° in the center.