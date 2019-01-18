Easy Taco Recipes
When it's Taco Tuesday—or any day—try our recipes for tacos with shredded pork, ground beef, chicken, fish and even a better-for-you mixture of mushrooms and beef.
Beer-Battered Fish Tacos
Jose Alarcon, owner of Centro restaurant and the bakery-cafe and market Vivir in Minneapolis, shares his recipe for perfectly crispy fish tacos.
Chicken Carnitas Tacos
These crazy-good fried chicken tacos aren't for weeknights--but they aren't hard at all. Save them for a weekend party, when you'll have time to make TV host and author Andrew Zimmern's Tomatillo-Avocado and Grilled Pineapple salsas, too.
Chorizo-Potato Tacos with Collards
Classic chorizo-potato tacos get a nutrition boost from hearty chopped collard greens in this weeknight-easy recipe.
Better-For-You Taco Meat
Nutrient-filled mushrooms replace some of the beef in this family-friendly taco filling, but they're finely chopped, so you won't even notice they're there! Use the meat for tacos, or on nachos or baked potatoes. (And feel free to trade the ground beef for pork or turkey.)
Shredded Pork Tacos
Root beer and chipotle peppers yield pulled pork that's sweet, spicy, smoky and marvelously tender—perfect for wrapping in a tortilla with cheese and vegetables.
Garlicky Fish Tacos
Our pan-fried tilapia is drizzled with garlic butter and lime juice. We garnished ours with fresh cilantro, fresh parsley and sliced pickled red onion. To quick pickle the onions, combine a sliced red onion with a generous pour of cider vinegar, a spoonful of brown sugar, toasted cumin seeds and a bit of salt. Let sit at room temperature for an hour before serving.
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos
Cumin- and orange-perfumed pulled pork tastes great topped with sliced green onion, jicama and our salsa verde.
Beer-Braised Brisket Tacos
Season fork-tender meat with oregano, cinnamon and coriander. Then, for an extra easy-yet-authentic flavor boost, top with cabbage, radish and queso fresco.
Mexican Tacos Carnitas
Slow-cook pork shoulder roast and Mexican spices to tender goodness, then serve with corn tortillas. Fresh cilantro, green onion and bottled green salsa add the finishing touches.
Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Cream
Cumin and cinnamon spice up ordinary frozen tilapia fillets for a fragrant pan-fried fish taco filling. Just add margaritas for the full restaurant experience.
Chicken Tacos with Avocado Salsa and Ranch Taco Sauce
Fresh tomatillos and jicama add authentic tartness and crunch to this made-in-minutes dinner. You can find both veggies at large supermarkets or Latin groceries.
Mango-Barbecue Fish Tacos
Fresh fruit and bottled barbecue sauce lend sassy sweetness to low-cal, vitamin-rich grilled fish tacos.
