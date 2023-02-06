27 Gluten-Free Side Dish Recipes
Whether you're cooking for your family or a neighborhood potluck, these gluten-free side dishes will pass the taste test. Guaranteed.
Sweet and Smoky Skillet-Blistered Green Beans
This easy weeknight side uses jalapeno jelly as a glaze and gets major flavor from crunchy smoked almonds.
While jalapeno jelly is naturally gluten-free, always check ingredients on packaged foods. Foods labeled "gluten-free" must meet certain government standards.
Corn Off the Cob
This easy recipe takes just minutes to put together and tastes great at any temp. Shave the kernels off boiled sweet corn, then toss with lime juice, olive oil, cilantro and red onion. The recipe uses a dash of hot sauce—most hot sauces are gluten-free but check labels.
Lentil and Rice Summer Salad
This is a multipurpose gluten-free side: It can be a potluck salad, a side salad at dinner, or a main dish topped with grilled chicken or a salmon fillet. The recipe comes from the blog A Couple Cooks.
Mustard-Dressed Roasted Vegetables with Cranberries
This pretty dish works well with any roasted meat. Look for a mustard labeled gluten-free.
Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta
This side dish salad is also hearty enough to be a main, with caramelized zucchini, almonds, cheese and quinoa. For those eating gluten-free, quinoa makes a good switch-up for rice.
Related: 28 Gluten-Free Dinner Recipes
Roasted Cherry Tomato Chutney on Squash
In this beautiful summer dish, juicy cherry tomatoes are roasted and served over spaghetti squash with herbs and mozzarella balls. It was created as a side dish, but would also make a meatless (and gluten-free) main.
While gluten-free noodles are readily available in grocery stores and can be substituted for regular noodles in most recipes, they don't have quite the same texture or taste as wheat-based noodles. Using spaghetti squash (or other spiralized veggies) solves that issue and gives you a nutritious base, too.
Grilled Squash in Cilantro, Lime and Fish Sauce
Minneapolis chef Yia Vang created this simple side, dressing charred zucchini and yellow squash in a sweet-tart dressing that has umami notes from fish sauce. Some fish sauces contain gluten, so buy only gluten-free versions.
Butter-Braised Leeks
These meltingly tender leeks are a satisfying gluten-free complement to grilled or roasted meat. Tip: Save the cooking liquid from this side dish to use in a soup.
Honey-Sage Sweet Potatoes, Pears and Walnuts
A colorful mixture of sweet potatoes, red onion and pears blend with sage and sweet honey in this easy-roasted side.
Roasting brings out the natural sugars in ingredients and is a terrific way to prepare gluten-free sides. You can toss just about any vegetable mix with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then add nuts, fruits or simple seasonings if you like. Other great combos include Roasted Potatoes, Fennel and Lemon and Orange Sauced Butternut Squash, Carrots and Dried Cherries.
Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon
This fresh summer salad comes dressed in a lemony homemade vinaigrette you can also use on lettuce salads, asparagus or boiled baby potatoes.
Roast Potatoes
Crispy outside and floury inside, English roast potatoes are typically cooked very simply—water, salt, hot oil. But Chef Kieron Hales of Cornman Farms in southeast Michigan dresses his up with herbs, garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Make sure to buy Worcestershire sauce labeled "gluten-free"—it's one of those ingredients where "hidden gluten" could trip you up.
Grilled Vegetables with Summer Hollandaise
Grilling asparagus and Broccolini over dry heat concentrates their sweetness and adds smoky flavor. Make the summer Hollandaise sauce in a blender to prevent it from separating.
Greek to Me Tomato Salad
Here's a salad for those summer days when tomatoes are at their peak. Tuck grilled Halloumi among ripe heirloom tomatoes; scatter with quick-pickled red onion, oregano, pepper and olive oil.
Bacon-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Frying bacon in the skillet, then tossing sprouts and red onion in the drippings before roasting means you'll only dirty one pan making this side dish.
Plain bacon is naturally gluten-free, but some brands may have flavorings or additives with gluten. Buy packages specifically labeled gluten-free.
Love Brussels sprouts? Also try Brussels Sprouts with Pecans and Bacon, Butter-Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Browned Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Feta.
Hidden Roots Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes or rice are standard side dishes for those eating gluten-free, so it's fun to mix things up a little. This rich mash is a subtly sweet blend of parsnip, celery root and two kinds of potato, plus plenty of butter, sour cream and nutmeg. It would do nicely for a weekend or holiday side.
Asian Wilted Greens
Ginger- and orange-dressed spinach and chard make a nutrient-packed side dish for grilled chicken, steak or shrimp. Shop for tamari or a soy sauce specifically labeled gluten-free, since some soy sauces do contain gluten.
Roasted Carrots
Carrots' natural sweetness shines in this recipe from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri. You can make them with any type of carrot, but heirloom varieties look exceptionally appealing. Some of our other favorite gluten-free carrot recipes include Lazy-Braised, Maple-Glazed Carrots and Carrot and Swede Puree.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Orange and Mascarpone
A pat of butter and a sprinkle of black pepper is all it takes to crown this creamy dish. Make sure to buy only 100 percent pure maple syrup so it is gluten-free. This dish is almost rich enough to be a dessert—but we have other gluten-free dessert ideas for you!
Tuscan Kale with Brown Butter, Pecans and Golden Raisins
The recipe makes more than enough of chef Anne Kearney's Spiced Pecans for this dish. Not to worry. Save them for snacking or sprinkling on salad. Tuscan kale, sometimes called dinosaur or lacinato kale, has darker, smoother leaves than curly kale, and a more tender texture.
Fresh Corn Salad
If you need to bring a gluten-free side dish to a summer potluck, this one's a good choice. Mix sweet dressing, fresh veggies and spicy jalapeños to create a fresh-tasting salad with only 77 calories per serving.
Mediterranean Potato and Green Bean Salad
This French-inspired potato salad features a light garlic vinaigrette. That means the dish can safely sit out for a while (and even tastes better at room temperature).
Celery and Apple Salad with Walnuts
This fresh gluten-free salad with a tangy lemon-thyme vinaigrette would go beautifully with roast pork or chicken.
Roasted Broccoli with Pecorino and Lemon
Roasting broccoli is a wonderful change from steaming or stir-frying, bringing out a sweetness and complexity you might not have known was there.
Peacock Vegetables
Balsamic vinegar, olive oil and herbs coat roasted vegetables in this colorful gluten-free side dish.
Cucumber-Honeydew Salad with Feta
This no-cook gluten-free salad is full of fruit and vegetable goodness. Feta adds a tang to the sweetness of honeydew melon. With only 20 minutes of prep time before an overnight chill, this recipe is great for a family dinner or a party.
Maple-Butternut Puree
Blending roasted butternut squash with maple syrup, butter and nutmeg makes it utterly addictive. You might think of this as a holiday side, but squash is delicious all year round.
Sweet Corn and Black Bean Succotash
This cilantro-flecked salad with a Southwest-inspired dressing can be served at any temperature.