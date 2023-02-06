27 Gluten-Free Side Dish Recipes

In this beautiful summer dish, juicy cherry tomatoes are roasted and served over spaghetti squash with herbs and mozzarella balls. It was created as a side dish, but would also make a meatless (and gluten-free) main.

While gluten-free noodles are readily available in grocery stores and can be substituted for regular noodles in most recipes, they don't have quite the same texture or taste as wheat-based noodles. Using spaghetti squash (or other spiralized veggies) solves that issue and gives you a nutritious base, too.