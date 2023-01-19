28 Gluten-Free Dinner Recipes

Weeknight-friendly pork tenderloin, pears, potato and onion bake on the same pan—dressed in maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic and herbs. Your family won't even think to ask where the gluten went.

But as with all gluten-free eating, do your homework before buying any packaged product. Pure maple syrup, for instance, is almost always gluten-free, but confirm on the manufacturer's website or the ingredient list if you're not certain. Foods labeled "gluten-free" must meet certain government standards.