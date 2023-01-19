28 Gluten-Free Dinner Recipes
Weeknight-easy or celebration-worthy, gluten-free dinner recipes are easier to find (and make) than you might think. These dishes draw their flavor from a glorious array of naturally gluten-free ingredients and cooking techniques, many with globally inspired roots.
Flatiron with Chimichurri and Smashed Potatoes
This recipe—from Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee—pairs grilled steak with an herby sauce and rustic baby potatoes. Relying on fresh herbs and peppers for seasoning, it's a great example of the complex flavors you can coax from gluten-free ingredients.
Pork Tenderloin with Pears and Potatoes
Weeknight-friendly pork tenderloin, pears, potato and onion bake on the same pan—dressed in maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic and herbs. Your family won't even think to ask where the gluten went.
But as with all gluten-free eating, do your homework before buying any packaged product. Pure maple syrup, for instance, is almost always gluten-free, but confirm on the manufacturer's website or the ingredient list if you're not certain. Foods labeled "gluten-free" must meet certain government standards.
Cabbage Alfredo with Mushrooms
Here's a new kind of veggie noodle! Shredded cabbage replaces pasta in a luscious gluten-free dish.
Cauliflower Chickpea Bowl with Cilantro Yogurt
This healthful, all-in-one weeknight dinner loads you up with both ingredients and flavor. And look at all those colors and textures! It's another dish where you'll never miss gluten.
Mojo Pork Chops with Fruit Salsa
Making your own marinades, rubs and salsas is an easy way both to amp up the flavor of your meals and to keep gluten off the dinner table. Here, Mojo is a Caribbean marinade of citrus, garlic and pepper that bathes the pork for 4 to 6 hours. The peppy pineapple and mango salsa is so good that you might want to eat some as a salad, or serve it with gluten-free tortilla chips.
Sausage-Stuffed Delicata Squash
All you need is 15 minutes of prep time to make this all-in-one meal—perfect for those days when you need something easy but still cozy and comforting. Not all pork sausage is gluten-free, so scan the label before you buy.
Tomatoey Parmesan Beans
This weeknight dinner comes from Food Network star Molly Yeh's new cookbook Home is Where the Eggs Are. Serve with gluten-free toasted bread, if you like.
Coffee and Spice Grilled Ribeye
In a collaboration with a local coffee roaster that's also informed by his Hmong heritage, Minneapolis chef Yia Vang developed this earthy, spicy steak rub.
Are you wondering whether all spices, like the half-dozen or so that this recipes uses, are gluten-free? You should be fine with most single-ingredient spices, but be more cautious with spice mixes, packets and blends. Read labels and stick with brands that are clear about their gluten policy.
Laap Tofu
This herby ground meat or tofu salad eaten across Thailand is traditionally scooped with rice or lettuce for a healthy, colorful meal. Plain tofu is generally gluten-free, but to be safe, look for a package labeled gluten-free. (Flavored tofus are much more likely to have gluten.) Also only use fish sauce that is certified gluten-free since some fish sauce manufacturers do use gluten.
Zucchini and Feta Frittata with Parsley and Arugula Salad
Frittatas are usually a great choice for those on gluten-restricted diets because they aren't baked in crusts like their cousins, quiches. This zucchini frittata can be eaten warm or at room temp.
Also try our Delicata Frittata, Chard and Sweet Potato Frittata and Potato-Thyme Frittata.
Chermoula Halibut Skewers
Fresh herbs, spices and summer-ripe veggies all contribute to a delicious gluten-free dinner. Chermoula is an herby, lemony sauce found across North Africa. When making kabobs, remember that some ingredients cook faster than others. Keeping skewers segregated by ingredient will yield perfectly flaky fish, tender zucchini and not-mushy tomatoes.
Risotto with Asparagus and Shiitakes
When you are craving the "chew" of bread, try risotto instead. In this recipe, tender asparagus cozies up with brothy rice with mushrooms, chives, and Parmesan. Pair it with a glass of white wine for a luxurious meal.
Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup
A whole jalapeño pepper brings subtle, delicious heat in this soup recipe (remove the seeds for less kick). Add your favorite toppers like tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado or Greek Yogurt, and dig in.
Many soups are naturally gluten-free or can be made gluten-free with minor tweaks. Try recipes like Calico Chowder, White Surprise Chili or Tuscan Bean Soup.
Juicy J Salmon
At Soul Bowl in Minneapolis, chef and co-owner Gerard Klass sears salmon fillets, then brushes them with spiced cranberry sauce (while most canned cranberry sauce is gluten-free, always read labels).
If you're making this dish for the holidays, you can just roast a whole side of salmon. Toss a few citrus slices on the pan, too, for a garnish.
Wine-Braised Short Ribs
With marrow-rich bones and fatty marbling, short ribs deliver flavor and richness that cubed stew meat never will. Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, recommends using grass-fed beef which tastes less sweet than corn-fed. Our recipe gives both a Dutch oven and a slow-cooker method.
Beef or veal stock, which the recipe calls for, is naturally gluten-free, but when you're in the grocery store, stick with brands of stock and broth that clearly label their packages gluten-free. (Or make your own!)
Vietnamese Grilled Eggplant
Eat this peak-summer dish as a side or a meatless main. Eggplant and bell peppers are grilled au naturel—all the fun comes in the finish, when the vegetables are showered in mint, basil and peanuts and drizzled liberally with a sauce called nuoc cham. Look for gluten-free fish sauce; the kind we recommend in the recipe, Red Boat, is gluten-free.
Arugula-Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
This nutritious main-dish salad is both meat-free and gluten-free (just be sure to buy gluten-free Dijon-style mustard).
Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables
For maximum flavor, this one-pan dinner has you caramelize two ways. High-temp roasting browns veggies, while basting chicken with a sweetened glaze adds color and bold flavor. Purchase whole-grain mustard that is labeled gluten-free.
Roasted Asparagus and Gnocchi
Gnocchi traditionally includes wheat flour as well as potato, salt and egg, but shelf-stable gluten-free gnocchi tastes much the same and is typically available in the gluten-free section of larger grocery stores (and online). The gluten-free version works well in this one-pan dinner recipe; you'll appreciate the chewiness of the potato dumplings.
Red Lentil Dal with Zucchini
Dal spans a whole category of bean dishes. It sometimes has a loose texture, but this version—thick like a stew and bolstered with zucchini—satisfies as a meat-free meal. Unsweetened coconut milk is almost always gluten-free but double-check the label.
Citrus Salmon Salad
Bitter greens balance the sweet fruit and rich fish in this main-dish creation by Chef Sarah Russo of Chicago-based Salad Club. Sub in mild-mannered kale, lettuce or spinach if preferred.
Quinoa, also used in this salad, is a great alternative to rice for those eating gluten-free. Try also our Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta; Chimichurri Quinoa and Corn Patties or Quinoa Harvest Chili.
Grilled Flank Steak with Pepper Relish
A mix of colored peppers works best for this almost-fruity condiment that is equally good with fish, chicken and pork. Serve with a fresh gluten-free side like our Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon or Corn Off the Cob.
Watermelon Poke Bowl
Marinated watermelon replaces raw fish in this breezy version of a Hawaiian poke bowl. It's an incredibly light and fresh summer dinner—and so pretty! Not all soy sauce is gluten-free, so examine the label for a gluten-free designation.
West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce
At Okra African Grill in Omaha, Togolese chef Nina Sodji serves this spicy anise-flavored chicken over rice. (When shopping for ingredients, be sure to use chicken stock and tomato paste that's labeled gluten-free.) She pairs this dish with sauteed and lightly seasoned bell peppers and Fried Plantains. For extra kick, add the West African Green Pepper Sauce.
Lemon-Pepper Cornish Hens
When Gerard Klass, chef and co-owner of Soul Bowl in Minneapolis, was growing up, half of his family were vegetarians. So, instead of a big bird, Cornish game hens graced the holiday table.
Gluten-free sides fit for a celebration include Klass' J Cole Cauliflower Mash (make sure your powdered ranch seasoning is labeled gluten-free); Carrot and Swede Puree; and Butter-Braised Leeks.
Superfood Salad
This hearty salad from Chef Sarah Russo of Chicago-based Salad Club is plenty filling without the chicken, so leave it out if you like. The chickpeas can be prepared ahead and stored in an airtight container with a paper towel at the bottom.
Chicken with Olives and Dates
This easy chicken dinner is succulent, sweet and savory all at once. Olives are naturally gluten-free, but a few brands may contain gluten; read labels before buying.
Pork and Tomatillo Pozole
Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, likes to incorporate global flavors in her dishes. Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup thickened with hominy, a naturally gluten-free food derived from corn.