40 Garden-Fresh Vegetable Recipes
Bright, bold and delicious produce—corn, beans, tomatoes, zucchini and more—flavor these fresh vegetable recipes for appetizers, main dishes, salads and sides.
Corn Off the Cob
This recipe is so simple. Shave the kernels off boiled sweet corn, then toss with lime juice, olive oil, cilantro, red onion and a dash of hot sauce for sass. It tastes great at any temperature.
Grilled Squash in Cilantro, Lime and Fish Sauce
Minneapolis chef Yia Vang draws on his Hmong heritage in this simple side, dressing charred zucchini and yellow squash in a sweet-tart dressing that has funky umami notes from fish sauce. (Use it again in winter on your roasted Brussels sprouts.)
Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon
Don't stop at beans. You'll want to use the lemony vinaigrette from this recipe all summer long on lettuce salads, asparagus or boiled baby potatoes.
Suncrest Gardens Farm's Pesto Pizza
Heather Secrist uses kale in her pesto for this tomatoey creation, though you can substitute arugula, spinach or basil if you prefer. "Pesto can be frozen in ice cube trays for use throughout the year," says Heather, owner of Suncrest Gardens Farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin. "Once frozen, place the cubes in a freezer bag to pull out as you need them."
Blistered Green Beans with Fried Onions and Basil-Mushroom Cream
At Trattoria Stella in Traverse City, Michigan, a farmer's bumper crop of beans inspired chef Myles Anton's twist on the classic Thanksgiving casserole.
Sweet Corn and Black Bean Succotash
This cilantro-flecked confetti salad from Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio, can be served at any temperature. The Southwest-inspired dressing is mild, so the flavors of just-picked sweet corn and peppers shine through.
Swiss Chard Crostata with Fennel Seed Crust
Dried herbs, garlic and fennel give this rustic tart a familiar Italian sausage-like flavor. The olive oil-based pastry comes together in a snap in the food processor. The recipe comes from The Vegetable Butcher cookbook, by Cara Mangini.
Vegan Gumbo
If you usually walk past the okra at the farmers market, stop-and make this nutritious meat-and dairy-free take on the New Orleans classic. The recipe comes from Lachelle Cunningham, who is a chef and advocate for the Twin Cities soul food scene.
Peacock Vegetables
Balsamic vinegar, olive oil and herbs coat roasted vegetables in this colorful side dish.
Italian Roasted Snap Peas
You expect to find Italian seasoning with tomatoes -- but snap peas? The combo works surprisingly well. Try this hands-free side dish with roasted or grilled chicken.
Squash Ribbons with Parmesan and Crisp Prosciutto
This toss-together recipe from BelGioioso Cheese in Wisconsin makes a pretty side dish in summer, when zucchini and yellow squash abound.
Green Beans with Bacon and Onion
Picky eaters in your family? Bacon-dressed beans will surely tempt them to eat their veggies.
Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta
You could make a meal of this dish: caramelized zucchini, crunchy almonds, salty cheese and hearty quinoa, all dressed in honey-basil vinaigrette. The recipe comes from Little Eater, in Columbus, Ohio.
Snap Pea Succotash with Basil and Cumin
Basil and cumin are an unexpected flavor pairing, but they work great with in this simple 15-minute summer side dish.
Grilled Eggplant and Mozzarella Hero with Spicy Tomato Sauce and Basil Pesto
This scrumptious mess of a sandwich is every bit as satisfying as a classic Italian sub--and if you prepare the tomato sauce and pesto in advance (or use purchased pesto), the sandwiches come together super fast. The recipe comes from Cara Mangini, of Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio.
Sweet and Spicy Cabbage and Peanut Slaw
Fresh ginger and red pepper flakes add welcome zing, but the real surprise here is napa (aka Chinese) cabbage. Cara Mangini, of Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio, likes it for slaws because it's more tender than ordinary cabbage but still holds up better than lettuce.
Roasted Carrots
Carrots' natural sweetness shines in this recipe from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri, so shop your farmers market for the freshest ones, even if they aren't heirloom.
Fingerling Potato Salad with Honey-Thyme Vinaigrette
The addition of fresh haricots verts gives this potato salad fresh-from-the-garden taste. The recipe is from Chicago chef Myk Banas.
Corn and Zucchini Pan Soufflé
Homemade tomato relish tops a cheesy summer soufflé full of fresh corn and shredded zucchini.
Tomato and Cheese Tart
Assorted varieties of tomatoes add color and freshness to this puff pastry tart. The pastry can be made ahead, then topped and baked at the last minute.
The Stone Barn's The Modena
Sweet onion, mushrooms, snap peas, marinated chicken and feta top an oiled crust in this pizza recipe from the Stone Barn in Nelson, Wisconsin. "The vegetables add crispness," says Stone Barn owner Pam Taylor.
Heirloom Tomato and Onion Quiche
The recipe was developed for heirloom tomatoes such as Cherokee Purple or Brandywine, but if those aren't available, use whatever kind of tomatoes you like. Drain sliced tomatoes on a paper towel before adding them to the quiche, and they won't release as much water.
Green Bean Tabbouleh
This is a perfect salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature.
Eat-Your-Greens Pizza
We threw pizza convention out the kitchen window in this utterly delicious (and beautiful) recipe. Frozen puff pastry pinch-hits for traditional pizza dough, yielding a flaky, crisp crust. A salad's worth of vegetables covers the top, along with just a bit of smoky ham and nutty Gruyere cheese. And say good-bye to marinara sauce. Instead, a drizzle of flavorful creamy garlic salad dressing moistens the pizza and adds big flavor.
Roasted Cherry Tomato Chutney on Squash
Annie France of Mission, Kansas, invented this beautiful summer dish. Juicy cherry tomatoes are roasted and served over spaghetti squash with herbs and mozzarella balls. Annie says she serves it as a side dish, but we think it would make a fantastic meatless main.
Sauteed Swiss Chard and Pine Nut Bruschetta
If you've never tried Swiss chard (a dark leafy green similar to kale and spinach), this pretty appetizer makes a good introduction. Garlic, red onion, currants, vinegar and honey balance its earthiness. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Arugula Pesto
Peppery arugula pinch-hits for basil in this memorable pesto from chef Kevin Shinn of Bread and Cup in Lincoln, Nebraska. Try it as a spread on baguette slices or as a pasta sauce.
Summer Vegetable Potato Salad
This fresh take on potato salad combines red or yellow potatoes, corn, roma tomatoes and fresh basil with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkle with feta cheese before serving.
Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame Seeds
We gave this popular veggie a new twist with a hint of ginger, some kick from black pepper and a finish of nutty sesame oil and seeds.
Marinated Garlicky Tomatoes
Cara Mangini spoons these luscious tomatoes over crostini that she's smeared with goat cheese or ricotta, then tops each with extra basil. You can also fold them into pasta or cooked grains like farro, or serve them as a side dish with bread to mop up the juices. The recipe comes from The Vegetable Butcher cookbook.
Fresh Corn, Tomato and Chipotle Chile Salsa
Homemade salsa bursts with freshness thanks to straight-from-the-garden corn, tomatoes and sweet peppers. Chipotle chiles add a hint of heat alongside the tangy lime juice. It's like a bite of summer when scooped up on corn chips. You can also serve it with grilled meat or poultry.
Panzanella (Bread Salad) with Summer Vegetables
A backyard garden's worth of colorful summer veggies fill this beautiful potluck salad. The toasted bread chunks absorb the dressing and juices from the tomatoes; you won't believe how delicious they taste!
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Zucchini gets a flavor boost from mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and chopped walnuts in a colorful frittata.
24-Hour Tex-Mex Salad
Based on Tex-Mex ingredients, this layered salad can be prepared up to 24 hours in advance. For a fun presentation, assemble individual servings in clear jelly jars, dressing and all, then refrigerate.
Grilled Green Beans with Shallots
Wrapped in a foil packet, fresh green beans-seasoned with onion, soy sauce, basil, mint, sesame seeds and your choice of nuts-grill alongside your meat entree.
Oven-Roasted Squash and Beets with Arugula
This calicolike blend is as nutritious as it is pretty. The veggies roast separately so the beets don't dye the squash pink. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Roasted Baby Potatoes with Herbs
Experiment with a variety of potatoes-such as baby Dutch yellow, fingerlings, baby purple and round red-in this easy recipe.
BLT Salad
We took a summertime staple (a bacon-lettuce-and-tomato sandwich) and made it a main-dish salad. Creamy mustard dressing tops it perfectly.
Napa Cabbage Spring Rolls
"Spring rolls are a great way to utilize fresh vegetables as they become available at the market," says Kevin Shinn, chef-owner of Bread and Cup in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Turkish Carrot Yogurt Dip
White dips don't have to be humdrum. In this recipe from The Vegetable Butcher cookbook, Cara Mangini sautes grated carrot, pine nuts and garlic in olive oil, then stirs the mixture into Greek yogurt.
Fresh Veggie Pizza
This pizza is packed full of vegetables: zucchini or yellow summer squash, sweet peppers, fresh mushrooms, green onions and more. If you have kids, have them help make this with their favorite vegetables.
Garlicky Zucchini Noodles
Not only are zoodles (or zucchini noodles) a lighter pasta alternative, they also don't require any boiling, saving you time in the kitchen.