Sweet Potato Recipes Your Family (and Guests) Will Love

This pie is a bit of a time commitment, but what a showstopper! The recipe comes from Sister Pie cafe in Detroit. Note that you'll need pie weights or a couple pounds of dried beans for blind-baking the crust. Also, if you don't have a broiler-safe pie plate (metal is safest), you will need a kitchen torch to toast the topping. They are quite inexpensive.

