Sweet Potato Recipes Your Family (and Guests) Will Love
Find recipes for tempting sweet potato side dishes, soups, main dishes and desserts.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Orange and Mascarpone
A pat of butter and a sprinkle of black pepper is all it takes to crown this rich and creamy sweet mash.
Sausage-Sweet Potato and Cider Soup
Sweet potatoes contribute their sweet taste to this hearty weeknight soup which is balanced by tart apple cider.
Bacon-Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites
These sweet and salty caramelized bites are so good, you may not even want to dip them. But be sure you do for a tangy, creamy finish.
Honey-Sage Sweet Potatoes, Pears and Walnuts
A colorful mixture of sweet potatoes, red onion and pears blends with sage and sweet honey in this easy roasted side.
Spicy Scalloped Sweet Potatoes
For a gloriously orange update to scalloped potatoes, we layered sweet potatoes, sharp cheddar and chipotle peppers. But the luscious creamy goodness? Still the same.
Sweet Potato with Moroccan Chickpeas
Like chili on a baked potato—except so much more alluring, with caramelized roasted sweet potato and spiced chickpeas. Tie it all together with lemon-tahini dressing, fresh mint and dreams of far-off places.
Sweet Potato-Corn Chowder
Cincinnati-area chef Paul Dagenbach upgraded the classic Midwest corn chowder. Sweet potatoes and andouille sausage made their way into the mix, along with cumin, chili powder and Cajun spice for a little zing.
Sweet Potato Rolls
Bits of sweet potato fleck these moist dinner rolls from Sandra Schifferle of Lansing, Kansas. She puts Kansas wheat to good use in this recipe. For a quick prep, microwave your sweet potato, then cool and mash the veggie for the rolls.
Mashed Sweet Potato with Melted Leeks
Luxuriously silky leeks-slow-cooked in butter and seasoned with lemon juice and thyme-ripple through sweet potatoes. Feel free to substitute ordinary potatoes if you prefer.
Harvest Chipotle Chili
Sweet potatoes and apples hold their own with spicy chipotle chilies in this perfect sweet-heat balance. Does it take a lot of peeling and chopping? Yes. Is it worth it? Oh, yeah.
Chard and Sweet Potato Frittata
Breakfast, brunch or dinner-this colorful meat-free frittata is a 30-minute meal that tastes nutritiously delicious any time.
Toasted Marshmallow Sweet Potato Pie
This pie is a bit of a time commitment, but what a showstopper! The recipe comes from Sister Pie cafe in Detroit. Note that you'll need pie weights or a couple pounds of dried beans for blind-baking the crust. Also, if you don't have a broiler-safe pie plate (metal is safest), you will need a kitchen torch to toast the topping. They are quite inexpensive.
Praline Sweet Potatoes
This sweet potato casserole has a sugared pecan topper, making it a perfect side dish for special occasions.
Sweet Potato and Caramelized Onion Soup
Nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and naturally sugary Vidalia onion and sweet potato mingle to evoke pumpkin pie. The soup (which is served at La Soupe in Cincinnati) is dairy-free, but if you like, swirl in some sour cream or crème fraîche.
Sweet Potato-Cranberry Cake
Chocolate and sweet potato batters swirl together to make this moist, tender spice cake from Patricia Polley of Columbus, Ohio. Wrap and store the cooled cake overnight for easier slicing. (It's a great alternative to coffee cake for brunches.)
Sweet Potato Hummus
Our healthy south-of-the-border hummus has sweet potato for silky smoothness, chipotle peppers for smoky heat and pepitas (pumpkin seeds) for crunch. If you like, kick up the heat by swirling some of the adobo sauce from the can of chipotles on top of the dip.
Aint Helen's Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Besides tinting the cake a lovely pale orange, sweet potatoes lend a pleasant texture to the rich, creamy filling. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweets.
Chicken and Kielbasa Winter Stew
Shhh! Don't tell anyone, but this hearty supper soup takes just an hour to make. The secret? Deli-roasted chicken and precooked sausage. Pair with breadsticks or a crusty baguette for a perfect winter meal that will fill your house with good smells.
Aint Sug's Punkin' Puddin'
Baked in a casserole dish, this unusual dessert channels the spirit of marshmallow-topped sweet potato, with the added spice of pumpkin pie. This recipe comes from Patty Pinner's cookbook Sweets.
Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans
Toasted pecans and melty marshmallows top whipped sweet potatoes in this classic special-occasion side dish.
Maple Sweet-Potato Sticky Buns
Traditional sticky buns not quite sweet enough for you? Add sweet potato, maple syrup and syrupy pecans.
Beef and Sweet Potato Stew
Sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, and dried apricots or plums add a North African flavor to this lower-sodium version of slow-cooker beef stew.
Spiced Pecan Sweet Potato Cake
Deborah Biggs of Omaha completes this amazingly moist dessert with Maple Whipped Cream.
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Cranberry relish, dried cranberries and walnut pieces add zest to a holiday favorite.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
Orange zest, nutmeg and smoked paprika add layers of flavor to these tender biscuits.
Italian Pork with Sweet Potatoes
Mix fennel, garlic and oregano for a pork shoulder rub. Sweet potatoes cook alongside the entree in a slow cooker.
Sweet Potatoes with Goat Cheese "Mallows"
Laced with garlic and rosemary and topped with pecans and goat cheese, this easy casserole gives a savory wink to the traditional sweet-on-sweet staple.
Hummus-Sesame Sweet Potatoes
Hummus makes an unexpected but tasty partner with sweet potatoes for this vegetarian main dish. Sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds and broccoli add flavor and texture.
Quinoa Harvest Chili
This hearty and uber-healthy vegetarian chili recipe comes from Brianne Jamerson of Indiana. If you'd prefer a looser texture, just add extra water or broth.
Mexican Sweet Potato-Veggie Medley
Create a meatless main dish in minutes by sauteeing sweet potatoes, then adding canned corn and black beans. Top with a chipotle-flavor sour cream, avocado slices and fresh cilantro.
Sweet Potato Cupcakes
A rich cream cheese frosting tops cinnamon-spiced cupcakes. Garnish with shredded orange peel.
