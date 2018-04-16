Summer-Fresh Melon Recipes
Enjoy the sweet, juicy taste of watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew melon in our recipes for salads, ice pops, sorbet, lemonade, jam, salsa and more.
Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad
Discover the savory potential of watermelon in this five-ingredient salad.
Watermelon Poke Bowl
This version of a Hawaiian poke bowl swaps marinated watermelon for the raw fish. It's an incredibly light and fresh summer dinner-and so pretty!
Cucumber-Honeydew Salad with Feta
This healthy no-cook potluck salad is full of fruit and vegetable goodness. Feta adds a tang to the sweetness of honeydew melon. With only 20 minutes of prep time before an overnight chill, this recipe is great for parties.
Watermelon-Lemonade Pops
We've tested a lot of pops over the years, and this one is the most refreshing of the bunch. It tastes like pure summer.
Grilled Halibut with Watermelon Salsa
A bright and fruity salsa dresses up simple grilled fish in this easy, healthful summer dinner.
Chili-Lime-Pistachio Yogurt and Melon
Loosely Mexican-inspired, this flavorful upgrade to the usual yogurt-fruit parfait is a cinch to make-either for a group, or just a single portion for yourself on a weekday.
Grilled Watermelon and Arugula Salad
Two things make this grilled watermelon amazing. High heat draws out moisture and intensifies watermelon's sweetness, and the rub creates additional caramelization for even deeper flavor notes.
Any-Fruit Sorbet
Our five-ingredient sorbet is an instant antidote to summer's scorch-and so pretty, too! The recipe works with most melons, berries or citrus fruits, and you can make it in an ice cream maker or refrigerator freezer. Plus, it's fat free!
Watermelon Ginger Granita
Fresh lime and ginger take watermelon's flavor up a notch. Make this icy treat when you'll be home all day. It's super easy, but you need to scrape it a few times over the course of a few hours.
Honey-Lime Lamb and Melon Skewers
Combine cubes of lamb, cantaloupe and honeydew for this Mediterranean-inspired kabob recipe. Serve with yogurt seasoned with lime peel and tarragon.
Watermelon-Basil Lemonade
Jazz up traditional lemonade with watermelon slices and fresh basil leaves.
Peachalope Jam
Lemon, nutmeg and walnuts add layered flavor and texture to this unusual jam, which uses both peaches and cantaloupe. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.
Cantaloupe-Mint Granita
This crazy-refreshing (and nonfat!) Italian ice requires no special gear. Make with a really ripe cantaloupe for the best flavor.
Pineapple with Watermelon Salsa
Grill pineapple, then top with vanilla-seasoned fruit salsa to make a sweet and simple dessert for summer meals.
Polka-Dot Arugula Salad
Playful red grapes and melon balls add sweetness and whimsy to this ready-in-15 summer salad. To make it a main dish, just add chicken.
Tropical Tomato Salsa
Try this sweet, colorful salsa-made with tomato, mango and melon-over chips, fish or chicken.
Watermelon Lemonade
Here's a new take on a summer staple, lemonade. Combine homemade lemon syrup with watermelon juice and serve with fun Kiwi Cubes or Watermelon Cubes (or with regular ice cubes). You can also use the watermelon-lemonade mix as the base for a Watermelon Martini.
Gingered Cantaloupe and Blackberry Shortcakes
Shortcake is a scrumptious showcase for fruit. This recipe calls for melon and berries coated with honey-ginger syrup on top of ginger-flavored cakes.