25 Luscious Strawberry Dessert Recipes
Juicy strawberries flavor our pies, cookies, cakes, fruit parfaits and more.
Earl Grey Strawberry Shortcakes
Tea time meets strawberry shortcake in this elegant strawberry dessert recipe. Top shortcakes with dollops of tea-infused whipped cream and generous spoonfuls of berries.
Double-Ripple Strawberry Ice Cream
This jam-swirled recipe gets a tangy twist with sour cream. Feeling adventurous? Sprinkle a little cracked black pepper over your scoop.
Malted Strawberry Cream Puffs
The malted whipped cream in these fruity cream puffs is a revelation--make it alone to top pies, sundaes or hot cocoa, and be sure to lick the beaters!
Angel Food Cake with Strawberries and Elderflower Cream
To "bring the smell of the field" into this dessert, chef James Bloomfield of Alliance restaurant in Traverse City, Michigan, infuses whipping cream with fresh elderflowers. Get the same effect with a splash of St-Germain.
Strawberry Charlotte
This old-fashioned cake holds up to slicing after 6 hours, but the cookies soften more with a longer rest, making it a make-ahead dream.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb sweetened with strawberry preserves bubble under a topping of oats and honey.
Strawberry "Cool Brûlée"
This deceptively good, weeknight-easy dessert has a topping of yogurt and whipped cream with raw sugar that looks like creme brulee, but requires no cooking.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Bars
Strawberries and rhubarb flavored with ginger make an appealing combo in this dessert. Drizzle just before serving with Ginger Icing, if you like.
Chocolate-Strawberry Shortcake Sliders
Classic strawberry shortcake reveals its dark, chocolatey side with these luscious mini cakes. The recipe makes 18, so they're perfect for parties.
Strawberry Truffle Pie
Strawberries brushed with melted red currant jelly top a rich pie filling of chocolate, cream cheese and orange liqueur (or orange juice).
Strawberry and Mango Smoothies
A little bit of honey sweetens a refreshing mixture of pineapple or orange juice blended with strawberries, mango and banana.
Sugar and Spice Strawberry Pie
"This is the original recipe handed down from my mother," says Jennifer "JR" Statz, a former chef at the Spice House in Evanston, Illinois, which offers this easy recipe to its customers. "This dessert is so quick and delicious, you'll make it every year during strawberry season!"
Pistachio Pavlova with Fresh Berries
Mildly nutty meringue cradles fresh berries in this classic dessert named for a ballerina. Use your favorite nut to flavor the meringue. Our Test Kitchen recommends pistachios, almonds or pecans. Any fruit works: blueberries, kiwi, bananas.
Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets
A dollop of strawberry preserves adds pizzazz to these tiny cheesecake tartlets. Top with sliced strawberries or toasted sliced almonds.
Quick Strawberry Cheesecake
Blend Brie cheese with cream cheese and layer with strawberries and sliced almonds for this cheesecakelike dessert.
Strawberry Shortcake Trifle
Prep time is just 10 minutes for this easy summer mix of strawberries, light frozen whipped topping, prepared strawberry topping and pound cake.
Strawberry-Chocolate Cake
Do you love strawberries dipped in chocolate? This recipe puts the same flavor combination into a beautiful, easy-to-make layer cake.
Best-Ever Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
Strawberry-rhubarb pie filling gets a touch of zesty ginger flavor, then goes into a slice-and-bake crust.
Strawberry and Cream Cheese Ice Cream
Combine cream cheese with strawberries, whipping cream, milk, sugar and flavorings for a rich dessert that chills in your ice cream maker.
Strawberry-Coconut Thumbprints
Linda Roberts of Rapid City, South Dakota, tops her buttery cream cheese, coconut coated cookie with fruit jam. Her cookie recipe was one of the finalists at Midwest Living's first Best of the Midwest cook-off.
Pink Lemonade Strawberry Shortcake
Pink lemonade concentrate gives a summery twist to classic strawberry shortcake.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cookie Crisp
Prep this easy dessert in just 10 minutes, then bake for 25 minutes. Crumbled pecan shortbread cookies form the topping over a fresh fruit filling.
Strawberry-Walnut Shortcakes
Nuts and orange zest give a crunchy and flavorful twist to this summer classic.
Very Berry Triple Fruit Pie
More than 4 cups of berries make this pie extra juicy. Be sure to let it cool completely before you slice it. And don't forget the vanilla ice cream! The recipe comes from Covered Bridge Farm in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Strawberries
Our recipe gives you a choice of using sugar or sugar substitute for this creamy dessert. You could also try fresh raspberries or blueberries instead of the strawberries.
Berry Trifle
Mix buttery pound cake, creamy vanilla pudding, soft cream cheese, and fresh strawberries or blueberries for a rich comfort-food dessert. To trim calories, try making it with angel food cake, fat-free pudding, and low-fat or fat-free cream cheese.