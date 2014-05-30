Fresh Salsa Recipes
See how to make tomato salsa, corn salsa, black bean salsa and more easy salsas.
Blackened Tomato Salsa
Chipotle peppers and broiled tomatoes make for a bold, smoky challenge to standard salsa.
Tomatillo-Avocado Salsa
Avocado gives some creamy body to TV host and author Andrew Zimmern's version of fresh salsa verde. Though tasty with chips, it's especially good on tacos for cutting the richness of fattier meats like pork carnitas.
Blueberry-Balsamic Salsa
Blueberries, oranges and mint lend a fresh taste to this balsamic-based salsa. Serve with grilled pork, chicken or fish.
Red Salsa
This is a mild Salvadoran-style salsa, where most of the flavor comes from tomatoes, so choose the ripest, reddest ones you can find. It is the traditional topper for pupusas, the specialty at 3 in 1 Restaurant in Indianapolis.
Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa Pico de Gallo
This salsa is the zestiest way to get your five a day. For the best results, chop the fruit and vegetables evenly into a 1/4-inch dice.
No-Cook Salsa Verde
The avocado in this piquant puree of lime, cilantro, onion and tomatillos gives the salsa some richness and body.
Tropical Tomato Salsa
Try this sweet, colorful salsa-made with tomato, mango and melon-over chips, fish or chicken.
Salsa Verde
A Mexican cuisine staple, the tomatillo resembles a green tomato with a husk, but has a very different tart flavor. All this recipe requires is a quick chop and stir.
Corn Salsa
Lime juice adds punch to this sweet and tangy salsa. The recipe comes from Rhoads Farm Market near Circleville, Ohio.
Grapefruit-Avocado Salsa
This refreshing salsa is a great topper for pan-seared or grilled chicken breasts, pork chops or even fish. (Try it in tacos!)
Avocado-Feta Salsa
Fresh herbs, tomatoes and avocados create a refreshing salsa. Serve with pita or tortilla chips.
Mango Salsa
Mangoes and lime juice add a sweet and tart blend of flavors to this salsa. Use it as a dip or to top fish or chicken recipes.
Chunky Fresh Tomato Salsa
"A very good fresh tomato salsa is within everyone's reach," says Chicago chef Rick Bayless. He developed this recipe for people who aren't knife wizards. It uses a food processor for the garlic, green chile, cilantro and half the tomatoes. "Green onions are the easiest to cut," he says, "but feel free to use white or red onion if that's what's available or appealing."
Mexican Corn Salsa
We love the sweet heat of this sunny salsa. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.
Roasted-Tomato Salsa
This chunky, mild salsa gets a generous dose of snipped cilantro. Serve with everything from tortilla chips to chicken. Want more spunk? Add more jalapenos.
Black Bean Salsa
This salsa does double duty as a tortilla dip or a meat topper. Serve with a slotted spoon over grilled pork, smoked bratwursts or sausages, grilled chicken or salmon.
Fresh Corn, Tomato and Chipotle Chile Salsa
Homemade salsa bursts with freshness thanks to straight-from-the-garden corn, tomatoes and sweet peppers. Chipotle chiles add a hint of heat alongside the tangy lime juice. It's like a bite of summer when scooped up on corn chips. You can also serve it with grilled meat or poultry.
Chunky Tomato Salsa
Tomato plants gone wild? This giant batch of salsa will help deplete the vines.
Pineapple with Watermelon Salsa
Grill pineapple, then top with vanilla-seasoned fruit salsa to make a sweet and simple dessert for summer meals.
Best Salsa
Make this thick and chunky salsa with fresh tomatoes from your garden. Add more jalapeno peppers if you prefer more heat.
Garden Salsa Jam
This jam is made with the fresh veggies you might find in salsa.