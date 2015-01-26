Best Roasted Vegetable Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com Updated August 17, 2020
Credit: Brie Passano

Roasting brings out the sweetness in vegetables and concentrates their flavor. Try our easy recipes for roasted vegetables with simple seasonings.

Roasted Cauliflower and Tomatoes with Olives and Garlic Breadcrumbs

Credit: Brie Passano
The details that elevate this recipe from a typical roasted dish are the briny olives and crispy breadcrumbs. Any olive works, but chef Abra Berens, author of Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables, uses a bright green Sicilian variety called Castelvetrano.

Cabbage Wedges with Toasted Panko

Credit: Jacob Fox
If you can find savoy cabbage, a variety with rippled leaves that's extra-tender when cooked up, this skillet-roasted side dish is a great use for it. Panko and chopped toasted hazelnuts give it the perfect amount of crunch. 

Butter-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Health considerations aside, this recipe from chef Marshall Paulsen of Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe will make you question the wisdom of always roasting veggies in olive oil. The butter browns to aromatic perfection while the sprouts cook—genius! If you want to fancy the sprouts up, add the bacon and pomegranate seeds.

Roasted Broccoli with Wheat Berries, Blue Cheese and Cranberries

Credit: Brie Passano
The birds fly south. The bears hibernate. Where does broccoli salad go for the winter? Right here, says Abra Berens in her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Enjoy it fresh from the oven and at your desk the next day.

Honey-Sage Sweet Potatoes, Pears and Walnuts

A colorful mixture of sweet potatoes, red onion and pears blends with sage and sweet honey in this easy roasted side.

Roasted Potatoes, Fennel and Lemon

Credit: Blaine Moats
Roasting lemon mellows it out without losing its brightness. All the while, it adds a lemony taste to the potatoes, fennel and sweet shallots.

Roasted Broccoli with Pecorino and Lemon

Roasting broccoli is a wonderful change from steaming or stir-frying, bringing out a sweetness and complexity you might not have known was there. A simple finish of bright lemon and salty cheese adds a burst of freshness and flavor.

Roasted Cauliflower with Peppadews

Sweet-and-spicy jarred red peppers add festive color and wake-you-up flavor to a veggie standby. When he makes this dish, Andy Schudlich of Michigan's Epicure Catering and Cherry Basket Farm uses a mix of purple and white cauliflower, but all white is just fine!

Peacock Vegetables

Balsamic vinegar, olive oil and herbs coat roasted vegetables in this colorful side dish.

Lemony Greens, 'Shrooms and Grapes

Lemon and grapes brighten the fresh green bean, broccoli and mushroom mixture.

Bacon-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Frying bacon in the skillet, then tossing sprouts and red onion in the drippings before roasting means you'll only dirty one pan making this elegant side dish.

Nutty Asian Cabbage with Plums

Soy sauce, ginger, sugar and nutty almonds lend this cabbage mixture a sweet and salty appeal.

Curried Cauliflower, Apples and Chickpeas

Cinnamon and curry powder balance Granny Smith apples in this roasted cauliflower mixture.

Roasted Baby Potatoes with Herbs

Experiment with a variety of potatoes-such as baby Dutch yellow, fingerlings, baby purple and round red-in this easy recipe.

Asian Roasted Vegetables with Tofu

Cheap, soy-based tofu has a bad rap for being bland. But so is chicken breast! The trick is getting it crispy, then piling on flavor. For our one-pan meal, we dry the tofu first in the microwave, roast it with vegetables, then go heavy on zingy Sriracha-peanut sauce.

Orange Sauced Butternut Squash, Carrots and Dried Cherries

Sweet butternut squash and brown sugar balance tangy balsamic vinegar and tart cherries.

Cajun Sweet Corn and Bacon Jumble

Salty bacon and Cajun seasoning liven up this roasted veggie mixture for a hearty side.

Roasted Kale, Tomato and Chickpea Salad with Wheat Berries

Our hearty salad tastes equally good warm from the pan, cold from the fridge or even at room temperature, so it's perfect for make-ahead meals and leftover lunches. Other grains, such as barley, faro or wild rice, also work well in this salad.

Garlic-Roasted Asparagus

Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of asparagus and garlic.

Roasted Panzanella Salad

This colorful salad stars sweet roasted cherry tomatoes with the tart of red wine vinegar.

Citrus-Roasted Asparagus

Oranges and lemons add bright flavor to this quick and easy roasted asparagus recipe. Drizzle with homemade vinaigrette, and garnish with roasted citrus slices.

