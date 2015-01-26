Best Roasted Vegetable Recipes
Roasting brings out the sweetness in vegetables and concentrates their flavor. Try our easy recipes for roasted vegetables with simple seasonings.
Roasted Cauliflower and Tomatoes with Olives and Garlic Breadcrumbs
The details that elevate this recipe from a typical roasted dish are the briny olives and crispy breadcrumbs. Any olive works, but chef Abra Berens, author of Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables, uses a bright green Sicilian variety called Castelvetrano.
Cabbage Wedges with Toasted Panko
If you can find savoy cabbage, a variety with rippled leaves that's extra-tender when cooked up, this skillet-roasted side dish is a great use for it. Panko and chopped toasted hazelnuts give it the perfect amount of crunch.
Butter-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Health considerations aside, this recipe from chef Marshall Paulsen of Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe will make you question the wisdom of always roasting veggies in olive oil. The butter browns to aromatic perfection while the sprouts cook—genius! If you want to fancy the sprouts up, add the bacon and pomegranate seeds.
Roasted Broccoli with Wheat Berries, Blue Cheese and Cranberries
The birds fly south. The bears hibernate. Where does broccoli salad go for the winter? Right here, says Abra Berens in her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Enjoy it fresh from the oven and at your desk the next day.
Honey-Sage Sweet Potatoes, Pears and Walnuts
A colorful mixture of sweet potatoes, red onion and pears blends with sage and sweet honey in this easy roasted side.
Roasted Potatoes, Fennel and Lemon
Roasting lemon mellows it out without losing its brightness. All the while, it adds a lemony taste to the potatoes, fennel and sweet shallots.
Roasted Broccoli with Pecorino and Lemon
Roasting broccoli is a wonderful change from steaming or stir-frying, bringing out a sweetness and complexity you might not have known was there. A simple finish of bright lemon and salty cheese adds a burst of freshness and flavor.
Roasted Cauliflower with Peppadews
Sweet-and-spicy jarred red peppers add festive color and wake-you-up flavor to a veggie standby. When he makes this dish, Andy Schudlich of Michigan's Epicure Catering and Cherry Basket Farm uses a mix of purple and white cauliflower, but all white is just fine!
Peacock Vegetables
Balsamic vinegar, olive oil and herbs coat roasted vegetables in this colorful side dish.
Lemony Greens, 'Shrooms and Grapes
Lemon and grapes brighten the fresh green bean, broccoli and mushroom mixture.
Bacon-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Frying bacon in the skillet, then tossing sprouts and red onion in the drippings before roasting means you'll only dirty one pan making this elegant side dish.
Nutty Asian Cabbage with Plums
Soy sauce, ginger, sugar and nutty almonds lend this cabbage mixture a sweet and salty appeal.
Curried Cauliflower, Apples and Chickpeas
Cinnamon and curry powder balance Granny Smith apples in this roasted cauliflower mixture.
Roasted Baby Potatoes with Herbs
Experiment with a variety of potatoes-such as baby Dutch yellow, fingerlings, baby purple and round red-in this easy recipe.
Asian Roasted Vegetables with Tofu
Cheap, soy-based tofu has a bad rap for being bland. But so is chicken breast! The trick is getting it crispy, then piling on flavor. For our one-pan meal, we dry the tofu first in the microwave, roast it with vegetables, then go heavy on zingy Sriracha-peanut sauce.
Orange Sauced Butternut Squash, Carrots and Dried Cherries
Sweet butternut squash and brown sugar balance tangy balsamic vinegar and tart cherries.
Cajun Sweet Corn and Bacon Jumble
Salty bacon and Cajun seasoning liven up this roasted veggie mixture for a hearty side.
Roasted Kale, Tomato and Chickpea Salad with Wheat Berries
Our hearty salad tastes equally good warm from the pan, cold from the fridge or even at room temperature, so it's perfect for make-ahead meals and leftover lunches. Other grains, such as barley, faro or wild rice, also work well in this salad.
Garlic-Roasted Asparagus
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of asparagus and garlic.
Roasted Panzanella Salad
This colorful salad stars sweet roasted cherry tomatoes with the tart of red wine vinegar.
Citrus-Roasted Asparagus
Oranges and lemons add bright flavor to this quick and easy roasted asparagus recipe. Drizzle with homemade vinaigrette, and garnish with roasted citrus slices.