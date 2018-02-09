Recipes for Sugar Snap Peas

Updated June 24, 2021

Snap peas add sweetness and crunch to salads, kabobs, slaws and stir-fries. Eat some raw, but save others for one of these snap pea recipes.

Sugar Snap Pea Slaw

A yogurt-based vinaigrette tops sugar snap peas, apple, fennel, carrots and cabbage for a low-calorie slaw with a pleasantly sweet crunch. 

Italian Roasted Snap Peas

You expect to find Italian seasoning with tomatoes -- but snap peas? The combo works surprisingly well. Try this hands-free side dish with roasted or grilled chicken.

Snap Pea Succotash with Basil and Cumin

Basil and cumin are an unexpected flavor pairing, but they work great with in this simple 15-minute summer side dish.

Spicy Shrimp and Sugar Snap Pea Kabobs

Ready in 30 minutes, these kabobs call for shrimp, sugar snap peas and cherry tomatoes brushed with a kicky Sriracha-based sauce. 

Thai Curried Salmon and Snap Peas

A brilliantly simple and delicious way to cook salmon, this 25-minute recipe is done in the time it takes to cook a pot of rice. Don't be tempted to skip the fresh basil; its flavor seals the flavor deal on this weeknight meal.

Wheat Berry, Sugar Snap Pea, Radish and Goat Cheese Salad

Chewy wheat berries form the basis of this healthy salad accented with sugar snap peas, thinly sliced radishes and goat cheese crumbles.

Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame Seeds

We gave this popular veggie a new twist with a hint of ginger, some kick from black pepper and a finish of nutty sesame oil and seeds.

Tilapia with Almond Butter

Serve skillet-cooked tilapia on a bed of snow pea pods, drizzled with butter and sprinkled with sliced almonds. It's ready in just 20 minutes.

Pea Pod and Carrot Stir-Fry

Purchased shredded carrots and bottled minced ginger and garlic keep prep time to a minimum in this recipe.

Minted Wild Rice and Barley Salad

Orange juice and fresh mint give a bright burst of flavor to this make-ahead salad.

Crunchy Parmesan Sugar Snap Peas

This recipe goes together in a (what else?) snap with just a handful of ingredients. Golden Parmesan adds a savory touch to oven-baked sugar snap peas.

Lemony Snap Peas

Lemon juice and fresh mint brighten frozen sugar snap peas.

