Mouthwatering Raspberry Dessert Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated April 03, 2023

Enjoy the sweet-tart flavor of raspberries in pies, cheesecakes, cupcakes, dessert sauces and more.

Raspberry Cheesecake Bars

Layers of cheesecake, raspberry filling, almonds and coconut form dessert bars perfect for summer picnics and potlucks. 

Choose-a-Fruit Fools

No one knows how fools (a centuries-old blend of whipped cream and fruit) got their playful name. Maybe it's because, with just 4 ingredients, you'd be foolish not to make one!

Raspberry Swirl Angel Food Cake

A subtle swirl of fresh raspberries infuses this homemade angel food cake with light fruit flavor. Like all angel food cakes, it has no fat or cholesterol.

Raspberry Cream Tart

Fresh berries work best in this elegant dessert (frozen berries get too watery). Keep fruit refrigerated and dry and use within a couple of days of purchase.

Raspberry Butter Bars

The deceptively rich (but notably not gooey) Raspberry Butter Bars from WheatFields Eatery and Bakery in Omaha are perfect for occasions when mess-free desserts appeal (say, a day on the boat). They're good with coffee in the morning, too.

Very Berry Triple Fruit Pie

More than 4 cups of berries make this pie extra juicy. Be sure to let it cool completely before you slice it. And don't forget the vanilla ice cream! 

Raspberry Pavlova

An airy Pavlova cradles fresh raspberries and a simple raspberry sauce.

White Chocolate Cheesecake with Triple-Raspberry Sauce

White chocolate teams up with raspberries in an ultrarich cheesecake in a shortbread cookie crust.

Fanciful Raspberry Ribbons

These festive "bake-and-slice" cookies look stunning on a dessert tray.

Raspberry Pie with Chambord

Chambord (black raspberry liqueur) intensifies the raspberry flavor of the filling, while a mixture of cream cheese and whipped cream makes a sweet top layer. 

Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cupcakes

Turn raspberry-filled cupcakes upside down before drizzling with a rich chocolate truffle icing.

Meringue-Topped Raspberry Cupcakes

Raspberry juice or raspberry liqueur flavors these cupcakes, while meringue adds a so-light topping. Press a raspberry into the meringue for a final touch.

Mini Raspberry and White Chocolate Whoopie Pies

This special-occasion dessert will disappear quickly. Soft cookies sandwich a white chocolate mascarpone filling and seedless raspberry preserves.

Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes

These cupcakes get a double dose of raspberry flavor, with raspberry liqueur in the cake as well as the frosting. Top with fresh raspberries, too, if you like!

Raspberry Creme Brulee

Raspberries stud this creamy dessert from a Baxter, Minnesota, restaurant.

15-Minute Raspberry Sauce

"This one always impresses people," says our Test Kitchen director. "It's great over chocolate cake, cheesecake and ice cream."

Raspberry Mousse Cake

This pink and white throwback layer cake will bring a wow factor to any occasion. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

Raspberry Custard Brulee

Layers of raspberries and custard topped with lacy caramelized sugar form this elegant yet easy-to-make dessert.

Chocolate-Berry Meringue

Choose your favorite berries for this chocolate and cream dessert.

Raspberry Cheesecake Shake

Perfect for entertaining, this dessert-in-a-glass can be made with mixed berries rather than just raspberries, if you prefer.  

Cool Cheesecake Sauce

Here's a smooth make-ahead dessert sauce that offers an easy way to get cheesecake flavor. Serve it over raspberries or other fresh fruits, or layer in a parfait glass with fruit and cookies or cake.

