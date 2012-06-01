Mouthwatering Raspberry Dessert Recipes
Enjoy the sweet-tart flavor of raspberries in pies, cheesecakes, cupcakes, dessert sauces and more.
Raspberry Cheesecake Bars
Layers of cheesecake, raspberry filling, almonds and coconut form dessert bars perfect for summer picnics and potlucks.
Related: Our Best Bar Cookies
Choose-a-Fruit Fools
No one knows how fools (a centuries-old blend of whipped cream and fruit) got their playful name. Maybe it's because, with just 4 ingredients, you'd be foolish not to make one!
Raspberry Swirl Angel Food Cake
A subtle swirl of fresh raspberries infuses this homemade angel food cake with light fruit flavor. Like all angel food cakes, it has no fat or cholesterol.
Related: Ultimate Cake Recipes
Raspberry Cream Tart
Fresh berries work best in this elegant dessert (frozen berries get too watery). Keep fruit refrigerated and dry and use within a couple of days of purchase.
Raspberry Butter Bars
The deceptively rich (but notably not gooey) Raspberry Butter Bars from WheatFields Eatery and Bakery in Omaha are perfect for occasions when mess-free desserts appeal (say, a day on the boat). They're good with coffee in the morning, too.
Very Berry Triple Fruit Pie
More than 4 cups of berries make this pie extra juicy. Be sure to let it cool completely before you slice it. And don't forget the vanilla ice cream!
Related: Our Best Summer Pie Recipes
Raspberry Pavlova
An airy Pavlova cradles fresh raspberries and a simple raspberry sauce.
White Chocolate Cheesecake with Triple-Raspberry Sauce
White chocolate teams up with raspberries in an ultrarich cheesecake in a shortbread cookie crust.
Fanciful Raspberry Ribbons
These festive "bake-and-slice" cookies look stunning on a dessert tray.
Related: The Midwest's Best Cookie Recipes
Raspberry Pie with Chambord
Chambord (black raspberry liqueur) intensifies the raspberry flavor of the filling, while a mixture of cream cheese and whipped cream makes a sweet top layer.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cupcakes
Turn raspberry-filled cupcakes upside down before drizzling with a rich chocolate truffle icing.
Related: Decadent Chocolate Dessert Recipes
Meringue-Topped Raspberry Cupcakes
Raspberry juice or raspberry liqueur flavors these cupcakes, while meringue adds a so-light topping. Press a raspberry into the meringue for a final touch.
Related: Delicious Cupcake Recipes
Mini Raspberry and White Chocolate Whoopie Pies
This special-occasion dessert will disappear quickly. Soft cookies sandwich a white chocolate mascarpone filling and seedless raspberry preserves.
Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes
These cupcakes get a double dose of raspberry flavor, with raspberry liqueur in the cake as well as the frosting. Top with fresh raspberries, too, if you like!
Raspberry Creme Brulee
Raspberries stud this creamy dessert from a Baxter, Minnesota, restaurant.
15-Minute Raspberry Sauce
"This one always impresses people," says our Test Kitchen director. "It's great over chocolate cake, cheesecake and ice cream."
Raspberry Mousse Cake
This pink and white throwback layer cake will bring a wow factor to any occasion. Garnish with fresh raspberries.
Raspberry Custard Brulee
Layers of raspberries and custard topped with lacy caramelized sugar form this elegant yet easy-to-make dessert.
Chocolate-Berry Meringue
Choose your favorite berries for this chocolate and cream dessert.
Raspberry Cheesecake Shake
Perfect for entertaining, this dessert-in-a-glass can be made with mixed berries rather than just raspberries, if you prefer.
Cool Cheesecake Sauce
Here's a smooth make-ahead dessert sauce that offers an easy way to get cheesecake flavor. Serve it over raspberries or other fresh fruits, or layer in a parfait glass with fruit and cookies or cake.