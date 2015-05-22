Potato Salad Recipes Your Guests Will Love

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 09, 2023
Would it be a potluck if no one brought potato salad? Check out our ideas both fresh and classic for this popular dish to share with friends and family.

Seeing Green Potato Salad

Slice boiled new potatoes, then toss with blanched green beans, fresh mozz and pine nuts. Dress in purchased pesto, brightened with red wine vinegar. Brilliant!

Spring Potato Salad

This lightly sweet potato salad is a great way to use up leftover ham.

Bavarian-Style Potato Salad

Serve this tangy vinegar-based potato salad with bratwurst and sauerkraut for a meal worthy of a German beer garden.

Classic Potato Salad

This creamy potato salad is full of tender new potatoes, sweet pickles, crisp celery, and chopped hard-cooked eggs.

Greens, Eggs and Ham Potato Salad

Loaded with protein and fresh greens, this is a simple yet flavorful potato salad. Paired with a fruit salad, it's almost hearty enough to eat as a meal.

Mediterranean Potato and Green Bean Salad

This beautiful, French-inspired, veggie-ful potato salad says "au revoir" to mayonnaise and instead features a light garlic vinaigrette. That means the dish can safely sit out for a while (and even tastes better at room temperature).

Fingerling Potato Salad with Honey-Thyme Vinaigrette

You'll have more Honey-Thyme Vinaigrette than you need for this fresh-tasting potato salad; keep the extra dressing on hand for another potato or pasta salad. The recipe is from Chicago chef Myk Banas.

German Potato Salad

Serve this old-fashioned potluck dish warm.

Sicilian Potato and Green Bean Salad

Lemon-olive oil dressing balances fresh Mediterranean flavors in this potluck salad. Make it a main dish by adding one 7-ounce can tuna (drained).

Grandma's Potato Salad

This sweet, radish-studded potato salad recipe was handed down from a Cosmos, Minnesota, grandmother to her twin granddaughters.

Potato Salad with Sausage and Grainy Mustard Dressing

Spice up potato salad by mixing in sausage and an easy vinegar-mustard dressing that'll wow the potluck guests. Serve warm, chilled or at room temperature.

By Midwest Living editors