Our Best Sweet-and-Juicy Peach Recipes
Use exquisitely good fresh peaches to create cobbler, pie, cake, ice cream and other treats.
Rosemary-Balsamic Peaches with Honey and Whipped Ricotta
You can have this elegant, summery dessert on the table in 25 minutes flat. (Whipping ricotta for a minute transforms its texture from slightly grainy to creamy and buttery. Don't be tempted to skip this step!)
Peach-Blueberry Brown Betty
Traditionally made with apples, a brown Betty is the low-maintenance cousin to cobblers, pies and crisps. Drizzled in butter and dusted in sugar, plain bread cubes morph into dessert croutons that deliciously soak up the peach and blueberry juices.
Mini Peach-Berry Cobblers
What's better than a warm biscuit-topped cobbler? A warm biscuit-topped cobbler you have all to yourself.
Peach and Bacon Avocado Toast
You say tomato, we say peach—at least, we do for this fantastic BLT-avocado toast hybrid. Eat it for breakfast, lunch or dinner!
Peaches and Cream Tart
Rather than hide gorgeous, peak-season peaches under a piecrust, line them up in sunny formation on an easy base of purchased puff pastry and sweetened cream cheese. We arranged our peaches in stripes, but you can spread them out rustically if you prefer.
Grilled Peach Cobbler
Pumpkin seeds and almond flour add wholesome nuttiness to this summer dessert, which is drizzled with an anise-flavored spirit (or brandy) before baking. The recipe was created by Minnesota chef Nettie Colon.
Smoky Peach-Bourbon Slushie
Coat the rim of a chilled glass with smoked sea salt and garnish this slushie with fresh basil and peach chunks on a decorative pick.
Peach of a Bread
Peaches add moistness to this sweet quick bread loaf.
Peach Pinwheel Dumplings
The biscuits absorb some of the cooking liquid, but this is still a very juicy dessert. The syrupy liquid tastes divine with vanilla ice cream. The recipe comes from Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, Illinois.
Peach Ice Cream
A combination of pureed and chopped peaches gives this ice cream nice color and fruit flecks. Be sure to use half-and-half or light cream; if you substitute whole milk, the mixture will be icier.
Related: Irresistible Ice Cream Recipes
Peach Melba Upside-Down Cake
Hello, color! Sunny peaches and ruby raspberries dance across a tender buttermilk cornmeal cake. It's divine with whipped cream—if you're into that kind of thing.
Pannekoeken
This Dutch specialty, a puff pancake, bakes into a bowl shape that cradles a pile of sliced fresh peaches. Try serving with a dollop of sour cream and a generous sprinkling of powdered sugar.
Creamy Peach Yogurt Pie
Juicy peach slices mix with peach jam to make an ultra-easy topping for this no-bake yogurt pie.
Peach Cake Roll
This cake roll is a flavor chameleon. Swirl in any ice cream you like, and top the cake with any complementary fruit.
German-Style Peach Kuchen
German immigrants to the Red River Valley brought their cooking traditions with them, including recipes for this peachy dessert. We especially like this with cinnamon whipped cream.
Related: Favorite Midwest Hometown Recipes
Mini Peach Melba Ice Cream Cake
Crystallized ginger adds unexpected zip to frosty peaches, raspberries and ice cream.
Related: 6 Mini Cake Recipes
Peach Upside-Down Cake
The family behind Illinois' Rendleman Orchards has amassed some great peach recipes in more than a century of growing peaches. This cake is no exception. Peach slices and brown sugar form a moist base for the tender, square cake—and when flipped over, that base becomes the topping. We like the cake warm with ice cream.
Peach Cordial Mini Bundt Cakes
The memory of a childhood orchard trip inspired Melinsa Murphey of Olathe, Kansas, to create this recipe. The cakes are moist and sweet and quite generously proportioned, so you may want to serve a half-cake to each person (or bake them in muffin cups instead).
Peach Kuchen
This recipe for peach kuchen includes a spiced peach layer that's absolutely delicious. If you're in a hurry, substitute a single refrigerated unbaked piecrust for the Kuchen Crust.
Peachalope Jam
Lemon, nutmeg and walnuts add layered flavor and texture to this unusual jam, which uses both peaches and cantaloupe. This recipe comes from the Glass Rooster Cannery cooking school and farm store in Sunbury, Ohio.
Peach Pancakes and Chai Syrup
Pureed canned peaches and whipping cream make a rich, flavorful pancake. Top with maple syrup instead of the chai syrup if you prefer. Add chopped peaches for even more fruit flavor.
Related: Our Best Pancake Recipes
Peach Chutney
This recipe from the Peach Barn Cafe in Alto Pass, Illinois, makes 2 1/4 cups, but if you have an abundance of peaches, you can make multiple batches and can them.