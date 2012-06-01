20 Recipes for Mushroom Lovers
Savor the flavors of mushrooms -- shiitake, button, portobello and more -- in our recipes for main dishes, appetizers, soups and salads.
The Stone Barn's The Modena
Sweet onion, mushrooms, snap peas, marinated chicken and feta top an oiled crust in this pizza recipe from the Stone Barn in Nelson, Wisconsin.
Sausage and Mushroom Tomato Sauce
Sausage and mushrooms make this sauce extra-filling, while the pimiento-stuffed green olives give it some bite.
Sausage-and-Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms
Unlike most stuffed mushroom recipes, these savory sausage-filled gems don't contain cheese, so they're a great choice for people avoiding dairy. The recipe comes from Annie Marshall, of the Indianapolis-based blog Annie's Eats.
Grilled Portobellos
This simple, flavorful recipe comes from reader Doug Heiken of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. It's a quick, easy recipe to throw together if you have a vegetarian at a cookout.
Goat Cheese and Fresh Mushroom Crostini
Sweet and tart contrast in this creamy, elegant appetizer from Judy Schad of Capriole Farmstead Goat Cheeses in Greenville, Indiana.
Bacon-Stuffed Mushrooms
The Nueske family of Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, shared this never-fail recipe for appetizer mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, bacon, and sharp cheddar or smoked Gouda cheese.
The Ultimate Chicken and Noodle Casserole
Cremini mushrooms, asparagus, roasted peppers and almonds update this classic hotdish.
Wild Mushroom Hotdish
Spoon these indulgently saucy mushrooms (inspired by classic Midwest casseroles) over baguette slices or crostini. The recipe comes from the Chowgirls Killer Catering cookbook. To serve the dish skillet-style, start the recipe off in a 10-inch oven-going skillet.
Ham and Mushroom Lasagna
This creamy, crazy-delicious lasagna is simple, too, thanks to jarred Alfredo sauce and no-boil noodles. If you're lucky enough to have a specialty grocery store or Italian deli that sells all-natural refrigerated Alfredo sauce without preservatives, this is a great way to use it
Mushroom-Lentil Meatless Shepherd's Pie
Worcestershire sauce and mushrooms are rich in umami—the savory flavor our brains associate with meat. We used both in our shepherd's pie, a low-fat, high-fiber, 'tater-topped casserole that delivers 100 percent of your daily comfort.
Wilted Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing
This recipe, from a Dearborn, Michigan, restaurant, dresses up a classic wilted salad. "I really enjoyed the addition of fresh mushrooms and hard-boiled eggs," notes a reviewer on our website. "I could easily make a meal of this."
Mixed Mushroom Pizza
Sliced fresh mushrooms top this garlic- and rosemary-infused pizza. Fontina Valle d'Aosta cheese, found in specialty cheese shops, melts beautifully into the crust, contributing a sweet and mild earthy taste.
Morel Mushroom Cream Sauce with Pasta
The recipe for this creamy morel pasta sauce comes from a Suttons Bay, Michigan, restaurant. The forest floors around Grand Traverse Bay yield delicately flavored morel mushrooms for crepes, omelets and sauces.
Vegging Out Grilled Mushrooms
Smoky cheese holds eggplant, onions and pepper together, and beefy portobellos form "bread" for this sandwich.
Fresh Veggie Pizza
Fresh mushrooms, zucchini or yellow summer squash, sweet peppers, green onions and more pack this pizza. If you have kids, have them help make this using their favorite vegetables.
Steaks in Brandy-Cream Sauce
Flour often thickens creamy sauces. Not this one: much of the liquid is boiled out. Brave chefs can ignite the brandy, but either way you'll end up with tender beef drowned in a mushroom sauce.
Wine-Marinated Pot Roast
This tender beef dish includes a gorgeous, glossy red wine sauce that amps up sweet root vegetables, mushrooms and onion.
Angel Chicken
Cream cheese, wine and soup combine to form a complex-tasting sauce—smooth with delicate seasoning—for slow-cooked chicken and mushrooms.
Brie and Fresh Mushroom Omelets
The recipe for these lavish, easy-to-make omelets comes from award-winning Cafe Patachou in Indianapolis.
Mushroom-Barley Soup
A combination of fresh and dried mushrooms boosts the flavor of this hearty, beefy barley soup.